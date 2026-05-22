Take a look for starters at my latest, this short video on the heels of Australia’s latest fear-mongering (I call it flu-mongering)! 😂

Of course, the “outbreak” is blamed on low vaccination rates, and the “expert” tells viewers to go to their doctor to get their boosters and bring their vaccination status “up to snuff'.”

This is all voluntary — for now.

But these are the types of stories that set the stage for fear and emotional manipulation so that forced compliance will be easier to achieve.

Remember, Australia was one of the first to impose “No Jab, No Pay”

Going back to the latest “outbreak” — let’s analyze this story a bit more. Let’s identify the signs and symbols sprinkled throughout the story.

Keep reading, or just watch my short video broadcast here for my latest snarky commentary.

Remember, signs and symbols are a type of language. It’s how the controllers seek to control.



They don’t even hide their intentions, because a large part of the population is either asleep or easily manipulated by these media messages.

The “official” story (notice the cause being blamed on “decline in vaccination rates”. You can see a short news broadcast from an Australian news station here.

Australia is battling its largest diphtheria outbreak in decades, with 223 cases reported nationwide. Triggered by a decline in childhood immunization rates, the outbreak is concentrated in the Northern Territory and Western Australia, and has prompted federal authorities to declare it a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance.

Let’s take a look at some interesting coincidences, shall we?

Hmm… that number, “223.”

Looks like the inverse of “322” famously associated with the secret Yale University “Skull & Bones” society.

Remember, evil loves to INVERT.

Yale’s Secret Skull & Bones Society

Who were some of the famous “Bonesmen?”… and why does it matter?



These might be considered some of the prominent “movers & shakers” in society. Remember, these are individuals from powerful families who are sworn to secrecy… and who seek to promote what I call the “New World Dis-Order” — and they “make no bones about it” 😂

Sings & Symbols Communicate the Orchestrated, Manipulated or Outright Fabricated Events

Right about now, you' might be saying, “There you go again, Peggy! Exaggerating the information. These numbers could be completely coincidental!”

Okay, gotcha.

Let’s dig a little deeper, shall we?

There are a few more clues that we need to collect, and connect. I call it “connecting the clots” since back in the convid days, so many unfortunate individuals suffered from blood clots following their covid “vaccine”. They capitulated to the media’s fear mongering (I call it flu-mongering) and got injected with these products.

This are the results of my internet search asking about “EBOLA” Cases over the past years.

“Do you see what I see?” 🤣🤦‍♀️

Is that just another coincidence? Or are you beginning to connect the clots as well?

But wait, there’s more!

So we’ve established that:

—> “223 cases” show up again and again in these news stories.

—> “223” is an inversion of “322” which is a number associated with the secret Yale Skull & Bones Society.

—> The Skull & Bones Society has members that openly promote the New World Dis-Order, restricting freedoms

Guess who is another member of the Skull & Bones Society?

—> The Founder of John’s Hopkins University (and the Incorporator of the Skull & Bones Society): Daniel Coit Gilman

Why Does the Connection to Johns Hopkins University Matter?

Even if you don’t watch the news (I don’t ) you couldn’t help but be aware of the nonstop fear mongering back in the Covid days led by none other than… Johns Hopkins!

Remember these Covid dashboards? (With fake, phony, unsubstantiated numbers, all broadcast in the dreadful, foreboding (and satantic) colors of red and black. For example:

Yup, all from Johns Hopkins University.

But why? Who knows. The internet answers the question like this:

Institutional Credibility: As one of the world's leading medical research and public health institutions, Johns Hopkins possessed the built-in trust and academic rigor required to validate and standardize complex data.

Here’s the WEIRD Coincidence

The founder of Johns Hopkins University, Daniel Coit Gilman was also the founder of Yale University’s Skull& Bones secret society.

Other “Bonesmen” were a part of starting Johns Hopkins, which is described as “creating a new way that medicine was taught in this country.”

Johns Hopkins University opened in 1876.

Johns Hopkins University and Hospital were founded to revolutionize higher education and medical care in America, inspired by the European research university model. Baltimore businessman and philanthropist Johns Hopkins left a $7 million bequest—the largest in U.S. history at the time—to create an institution where teaching, original research, and clinical care were seamlessly united.

Read all about it here:

That topic deserves its own dedicated substack and video, but suffice it to say that Johns Hopkins has been shaped by the Rockefellers. The meant moving away from traditional medicine and into a standardized, institutionalized approach that many criticize as inferior to the “old days.”

My internet search summarized it like this:

Rockefeller’s contributions shaped the institution’s legacy in numerous ways:

School of Hygiene and Public Health: In 1916 (with formal operations starting around 1918), the Rockefeller Foundation provided the initial funding and endowments to create this school. This initiative was designed to standardize public health education and field research.

Medical Education Reforms: Through the Rockefeller-affiliated General Education Board, Rockefeller provided millions of dollars in grants (such as a large $1.5 million endowment in 1914) to fund and restructure medical departments. These funds also helped establish the “full-time” faculty model, where medical school professors were salaried and did not take on private practices.

Psychiatry and Mental Health: The Rockefeller Foundation provided significant funding to help legitimize psychiatry as a medical field, supporting psychiatric research and clinical spaces.

Ongoing Philanthropy: The family’s legacy of giving continues to connect with the institution, as organizations like the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Rockefeller Foundation regularly award modern grants for research, such as global health and pandemic preparedness.

My Conclusions

Johns Hopkins University thrives on fear mongering, as evidenced with the relentless peddling of unsubstantiated numbers during the “covid” hogwash.

Johns Hopkins (funded by New World Dis-Order promoter Rockefeller) was founded by a Yale Secret Society Skull & Bones founder and member.

Skull & Bones insignia carries the number “322”, which is inverted and repeated in these stories about “contagious” diseases.

I am concluding that these numbers are placed intentionally to signal (to those in the know) or to simply ridicule, mock, and deride the population as they peddle yet again fake, phony fraudulent “outbreaks” to inflict fear and panic. A panicked population is easier to control, and control is exactly what they are after, and always have been.

If your next question is “why would they do this?” The correct answer is: “Why wouldn’t they do this?” Especially when people asleep at the wheel don’t even bother to notice, observe and question what is being peddled in the media.

What say you?

Did you notice these signs and symbols in this particular diphtheria story? Or do you dismiss them and simply trust what the media shows and tells you? Which is a better way to live?

Speaking of a “better way to live”— don’t miss out on my Friday broadcasts at my second YouTube channel. Living Swell with Peggy Hall is where we “leave the headlines behind” and focus on positive encouragement for vibrant living. In other words, we focus on solutions, not the spin. It’s where we fully live in liberty, not just complain about the problems.

Join me here, Fridays 5 pm pacific.

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