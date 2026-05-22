The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steph's avatar
Steph
17h

I don't believe in germ theory, so none of these fake virus stories have any effect on me. But I always appreciate Peggy pointing out the signs and symbols - on point as always, and I love the snark!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Gina's avatar
Gina
16h

The sweet meteor of death is coming next! Good gravy!

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peggy Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture