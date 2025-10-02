Before we look at even more evidence that the recent Mormon church “shooting” in Grand Blanc, MI just doesn’t add up, let me share what Healthy American Mark just emailed me:

“Please keep up the great work on the “live action role play” scams to foment gun grabs. I have actually convinced multiple family members that these events are Kabuki Theater hoaxes, based in large part due to your excellent research. Thank you!”

Friends, that is exactly why I cover these orchestrated events — so people can learn to spot the oddities and anomalies that prove these incidents are not what they are presented to be.

And why do I even care about that?

Because it troubles me when people are distressed and emotionally manipulated by the media.

I can’t stand it when people are traumatized and terrorized by these fake, phony and fraudulent events that are designed to create fear and confusion so people are more easily willing to accept whatever “solution” the evildoers want to impose next.

And what’s “next” I guarantee you includes stripping away even more of your freedoms.

Think: additional unconstitutional gun grabs; increased tracking and surveillance with cameras, digital IDs and more; telling neighbors to snitch on each other (“if you see something, say something”); inordinate focus on “mental health” so that anyone who thinks or behaves outside of what the government dictates is now a threat; censoring speech/thought/behavior; painting veterans as mentally-ill and not worthy of possessing firearms.

There are more agenda items on the evil-doers' “to-do list” but these are the main ones that come to mind with the latest very-poorly performed headline-grabbing hoax of a lone, crazed gunman shooting at random people for no reason.

Oh, and those random people not only look unscathed by the incident, but some of them look downright bored, and others look tickled pink to be in front of the cameras.

Watch my latest video here to see what I mean:

Recognizing these hoaxes for what they are actually EMPOWERS you, instead of leaving you feeling powerless.

I would much rather notice and point out the things that don’t add up, ask questions (even if I don’t have the answers) and share this information with other truth seekers than to remain silent.

Remaining silent in the face of evil is basically condoning evil.

God calls us to expose evil.

Besides, I like to solve puzzles and it is satisfying when my hunches and instincts are proven right.

What about you?

Quick recap of the oddities and anomalies:

New U.S. Senator from Michigan, Jewish Democrat Elissa Slotkin is a CIA-trained agent. She “just happens to live right down the street” from the (previously abandoned?) Mormon meeting house in Grand Blanc, MI.

Elissa was bankrolled by ANTI-GUN LOBBYISTS in her campaign for Senate:

“Active Shooter” Training Company just happens to be in Grand Blanc:

Mormon Church Leaders Can’t Keep a Straight Face in Aftermath of the event: (Watch video interview here — get your vomit bucket first!)

Of course, the sign on the church remains visible. Is this even a real photo — or AI?

Why is the image quality of these events always so poor in this day and age of high-definition cameras? NASA shows us pictures of “planets” in “outer space” with much clearer resolution than this! 😂

Where were the fire trucks?

How could this much damage be done to a brick building?

No sprinklers inside the church building?

You’re telling me the truck is just sitting there. Why has it not been impounded as evidence? Why no yellow police tape around it? That is a main road above, anyone could drive in to the “scene” as it’s not blocked off. Doesn’t that seem strange to you at all?

Here, another angle. We were told the suspect rammed the truck into the building. Did he back it out again?! 😆 Or did a tow truck tow it out and leave it in the parking lot? Why? Where are the tire tracks?

Look carefully at the truck. What do you see? Does it look like this truck did this damage?

Why the pile or bricks on the roof of the truck? Whats wit the pile of bricks on the grass in front of the truck? My car has more damage on the sides from shopping carts than this truck has from running through a brick wall!

Again, I ask: Where are the tire tracks? Geesh, these set designers and special effects would never make it in Hollywood. Guess that “rhino chaser” grill really works! 🤦‍♀️

Nice touch to include the American flags. But why are they tattered? Were they burnt? Doesn’t look like it. Looks instead like the prop masters staged it to suggest that another “right-wing patriot gun nut” perpetrated this (fake) act.

At this point, I’m pretty convinced this story is a bunch of hogwash, start to finish.

Let’s take a look at the newscasters, signaling that they are part of the club (and you ain’t in it):

The overly-enthusiastic reporter on the (obvious green screen) scene is Javed Faraz, who hails from Dubai, United Arab Emirates. I’m sure the one-eyed symbolism is just a mere coincidence, folks!

Seems like some people who couldn’t make it in Hollywood end up in the news media. Well, the news is scripted with lots of acting, after all.

Javed is a reality TV show producer who also reported on the Emirates Mars Mission 😂. Jeepers, they need better script writers! Guess that’s why Javed is not working for Hollywood but it working for WXYZ news in Detroit instead. Oh, Javen had his own reality series about Cross Fit on Dubai On demand Youtube channel. Note his masonic hand-to-chin gesture.

At least they’re telling us the truth here. You’re right: “You Can’t Believe it!” 😆🤣

Are the pieces starting to come together for you, friends?

Let’s recap:

MI Senator Slotkin had a career in CIA intelligence

Slotkin lived “right down the street” from the event

Slotkin is fiercely anti-gun and is bankrolled by gun control lobbyists

Newscaster on the scene is a reality TV show producer

Victims look bored, unemotional, unfazed by the trauma

Church leaders are downright gleeful

Go Fund-Me’s already set up for the victims

There’s lots more I cover in my latest video here, so make sure to watch if you are ready for a deeper dive.

Also, check out my substack from the previous day where I point out more holes in this incident, along with the very strange witnesses and connections to the Charlie Kirk event:



