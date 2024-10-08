Friends, my Monday, Oct 7th livestream focused on news reports of Hurricane Milton’s strange behavior of moving in the opposite direction than what is expected for a gulf storm, and for experiencing rapid intensification going from a CAT-1 to a CAT-5 within an hour?

Is this newscaster smirking? Or just an expression of surprise? I share the broadcast snippet in my livestream from yesterday, here and further below.

Here are some comments from Florida locals with personal experience with hurricanes:

Note the “climate change” banner youtube has sloshed over my video:

While my livestream was a bit rocky in a few spots (ugh… broken links, lagging video) the main points I talked about included:

👉 Is there something fishy going on with these storms hitting (targeting) some of the reddest states?

👉 Could the hurricane recovery efforts hamper people’s ability to vote?

👉 Is FEMA intentionally thwarting recovery efforts from Helene, or is it due to overly stringent gov’t regulations and incompetence and bureaucracy?

👉 The strange path of Milton, and the rapid intensification that seems abnormal

👉 The dangers of relying on elective vehicles in these storms (exploding batteries due to water exposure; inability to drive long distances; batteries drained while waiting in the evacuation routs; inability to charge when power goes out)

… and more!

P.S. I also shared that we have been spending some time outside of CA and are currently in Florida (not in the storm path, it appears) — so we are experiencing first-hand what it is to breathe in freedom (and get a reprieve from the chem-clouds, crime and communism of CA). We will always be Californians and live there at least part-time but we are experiencing where God leads us so we can be the most effective in persevering in this battle. That’s why I call my organization The Healthy AMERICAN, because this country is worth saving, one state at a time.

I’ve got so much to share with you in terms of the stark differences between CA and FL (and some other states we’ve been to, including Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama…). and wow, we do like them apples when it comes to meeting rational, freedom-loving Americans from sea-to-shining-sea. 👏🇺🇸💯

