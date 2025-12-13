Friends, I’m sharing with you a video that aired on my second YouTube channel called Living Swell with Peggy Hall. I hope it brings you some positive encouragement as we end out the week!

In my last broadcast we talked about how self-care is really self-respect, and one important part of that is consciously choosing the highest quality things in our lives.

That doesn’t mean expensive.

It means high-quality.

High-quality sleep.

High-quality people.

High-quality activities.

High-quality food.

High-quality thoughts.

And that’s what I want to expand on here—especially how we can intentionally shift our outlook when we’re doing things that might otherwise feel like drudgery.

Most of us have obligations and responsibilities. I certainly do. And one of the responsibilities I’ve intentionally chosen in my life is caring for animals.

They bring me great joy… and yes, sometimes a little frustration and irritation too.

Can you relate?

I know many of you are carrying heavier loads—caregiving for loved ones, health challenges, financial stress, family dynamics, or simply the weight of daily life. So I want to use a lighthearted example that you can then apply to any area of your life.

I call this outlook: “Might as well enjoy it.”

At one point, I lived somewhere without a backyard. Taking my dog Teddy outside meant getting fully dressed, walking down stairs, navigating other dogs—some barking, lunging, or unfriendly. Teddy was a big, sweet girl, but those walks could be stressful.

This was one situation that gave me an epiphany, and one that I want to share with you because it was so helpful for me.

I realized that my sense of obligation was starting to outweigh my sense of enjoyment.

And I didn’t want to feel that way.

Instead, I wanted to fully ENJOY my animals, and ENJOY taking care of them.

So I began reminding myself—right in the middle of those responsibilities—I might as well enjoy it.

I’m telling your friends, that simple phrase has improved my life and it has improved my activities, and I hope it does the same for you.

I’ve had hardships, traumas, trials, and tragedies. And perhaps that’s why I now look even more intentionally for the blessings. I call them “hidden gifts,” because sometimes they’re not obvious. Sometimes we have to look for them.

So in times when I would find myself sighing and feeling reluctant about certain obligations and responsibilities, I would remind myself to find the ENJOYMENT in whatever I was doing.

Maintaining that outlook is a gift I give myself. It allows me to be more present, to slow down, to soften, and to truly experience what I’m doing—rather than rushing through it resentfully.

I began using phrases like:

“I am so blessed to get to do this.”

“I get to walk my dog.”

“I have the privilege of caring for these animals.”

Remember, I’m just using caring animals as an example, but you can extrapolate this to other situations in your life.

Maybe you are of an age where your parents are still alive ,and they are starting to need your help and you’re juggling that with children at home or your pets or your job or just your own life responsibilities. And that for many people can be the trigger that saps their joy and they start to feel put upon in certain ways.

This happened to me when my parents were still alive. There would be times when I would be in the middle of something and get a call that they needed help and I admit that there were times I found myself feeling irritated and interrupted, and I’d catch myself slipping into doing things out of obligation instead of out of love.

I quickly realized that that attitude was stealing my joy and my ability to do things fully present, with love and warmth.

I thought it’s ridiculous for me to reluctantly provide help rather than do so joyfully, eagerly excitedly and willingly, with a sense of honor and most of all LOVE!

So I made a conscious choice to magnify the love in what I was doing.

And everything changed.

Seeking simple joy in whatever it is I’m doing actually makes things easier and more lighthearted. You might find (like I did) that you’ll have more energy, a brighter outlook, and generally feel better and more able to accomplish whatever it is you are doing when you simply decide to ENJOY it!

It’s such a simple shift, but so profound.

Let me know if you can relate to this, and what challenges you may be facing.

Heaven knows most of us can use a bit of encouragement in our daily lives, and that’s what this video and substack are intended to bring you.

I love reading your comments and hearing your tips and ideas as well. ~ Peggy

