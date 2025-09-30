I normally don’t watch the news or follow the endless parade of “events” that are trotted out with the intention of fomenting fear, terror and trauma so it’s easier for people to give up their guns and freedom.

But Sunday’s latest event in Michigan of yet another “shooting” (yes, there have been several of these in MI over the last few years) has so many fingerprints of an orchestrated event all over it that I can’t help but show you how I put the pieces together to conclude that this is yet another fake, phony, staged and sensationalized event.

Watch for my insights here (note: don’t watch if you don’t care for snark):

I’ve spent all day researching this latest “shooting” event, and I’ll give you the punchline right off the bat: The latest Michigan shooting has all the signs of yet another scripted event to push the agenda of those who seek to control us.

Even the spellcaster below is signaling his allegiance to the club that you ain’t it…

This is a developing story, so the story may have changed by the time you read this.

CIA CONNECTION

US Senator from Michigan Elissa Slotkin, a Jewish Democrat, was recruited by the CIA right out of school and spent three tours in Iraq performing “military intelligence.”

Slotkin just happens to “live right down the street” from where the church shooting took place. Hmm…

Here she is performing at the press concert right after the incident. She says: “We are a part of a terrible fraternity” “We have a problem” “It’s happening way too many times”

Slotkin’s senate campaign was bankrolled by “Everytown” for Gun Safety.

“Active Shooter Drills” Company Based in Grand Blanc

Of course, this incident could never have been just a “live” active shooter drill, now could it?! That would never happen or even be remotely possible. 😆

But wait just a minute…

Grand Blanc, MI where the event took place is the headquarters for Allied Defense Training, which conducts active shooter drills for schools and churches. Website is here.

In the video, the voiceover says:

“Blurring the lines between what’s real and what’s fake”

You can say that again!

Unbelievable Witnesses (meaning they can’t be believed)

Now just for fun, and before we get into all the details, let’s take a look at a couple of snippets from a few actors witnesses to the story.

I couldn’t embed the news videos, so take a look at my video coverage to hear from them.

Here’s Brian, that’s all we know of him. No last name, no address (not that it would be accurate anyway.) Just sayin’…

Looks pretty broken up, dontcha think?

Here, he’s talking about the “blood stains” on his shirt from the “glass shrapnel” that hit his hand after the gunman was “shooting” at his car. He said there were three bullets but only two hit the car — of course we’re never shown the bullet holes.

(But we did notice the 3x2, which is significant for those who know.)

He also said he saw the “active shooter.” Who talks like that, except in an active shooting drill? 🤦‍♀️

Watch his video here

And watch my video analysis here

And what is up with the red solo cup?! 🤣

The guy with the red cup looked like the school principal in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Of course he was just shot at while driving and has time to wait for the reporter to show up. He says his hand may just have glass shards but nothing else..Wouldn’t you want to have it looked at better? The woman wearing a mask outside helping with caution tape…Fill in the Grand Blanc.

How about this former Mormon missionary, can hardly hide his devastation!

Look at these witnesses who say it’s “Very upsetting to know it’s right in your backyard!” They look very distraught and upset. News clip is here. Watch my analysis here.

The reporter makes sure to say, It was 8 miles from here — 8 miles from here, about 18 minutes away.

“8 miles” is significant to those familiar with Detroit, MI. And not just because of rapper Eminem’s film called “8 mile.”

8 mile refers to the 8 Mile Road in Detroit, described as “a historically significant boundary between the city and the suburbs, symbolizing the separation of white and black neighborhoods, and racial and economic divides.”

========================

This next witness sounds like she’s got her story straight, strange though the story is. Why she’s still there and not home, I can’t say. She says, “These nice people let us in.” Let us in where? Can’t she go home? Which nice people? Reported makes sure he repeats the words “scary” The shooter started shooting at the car. Hmmm… can we see the marks from the bullet? The bullet holes in the windshield?

Reporter make sure he tells her how scary it was for her. And that the incident unfolded at 10:30. News clip here.

See if This Sounds Familiar

A “lone gunman” starts shooting random people at a church in Grand Blanc, MI for no reason whatsoever.

In this case, it’s a Mormon “meetinghouse” in a tiny town outside of Flint, MI.

Here’s what we’re told:

First the suspect rams his truck through a brick wall…

Then he starts the brick meetinghouse on fire.

Y’all know how easy it is for fireproof bricks to catch on fire.

Of course, I’m not concluding that this was really an abandoned building that someone wanted to get rid of anyway (of course, fires are never suspicious, are they? Not like someone would ever use the guise of arson to collect insurance on a building they couldn’t see and didn’t want to keep, right?

What we’re told as of today:

The alleged suspect is 40-year old Thomas Jacob Sanford, a Marine veteran.

(Cue the cries to take guns away from veterans; cue the focus on mental health issues)

And of course, the suspect was “killed in a police shootout.”

How convenient.

I wonder when his manifesto will be found? 🤣

Have the “Grand Blanc STRONG” t-shirts been printed up yet? 😂

You know, like these back in 2023, after the Michigan State University “shooting.” I’ll clover this and previous Michigan events in a separate video to show how this is orchestrated to take away your rights through fear and trauma.

Suffice it to say, after the MSU event, several unconstitutional gun laws were passed, including the “Red Flag” law that allows for law enforcement, teachers, medical professionals and family members to get a court order to remove firearms from someone they “think” “might” “commit” a crime. Forget about the Constitution. Mind-reading is a thing now, y’all.

Anyhoo, back to the story, and I do mean story.

We are told there were 5 dead, 8 injured (=13)

At today’s press concert, the sheriff said that there were “31 marked cars” on the scene. Even though the suspect was killed by the police.

Below, where the suspect lived: Of course, there is a brand-new Trump Vance campaign sign, even though the election was nearly a year ago. I guess it never rains or snows in Michigan, as this sign looks brand-spankin’ new. Not like it would have been planted there or anything, you know, to make the suspect seem like a right-wing gun nut or something.

There is nothing about this event seems authentic or genuine.

Consider the following:

-The Grand Blanc location (which happens to be the home of Allied Defense Training, which runs active shooter drills); the home of Jewish Democrat fervent anti-gun activist and former CIA operative U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (who just happens to live right down the street) from the Mormon church; and the home of a Masonic lodge…

I could not find out how many people attend the meetinghouse. The population of Grand Blanc is reported around 7,900. Here’s the Grand Blanc meetinghouse website:

Is that supposed to be Jesus Christ? The website has very sparse information for that meeting house I’m skeptical as to whether or not it was actually in operation.

- The strange witnesses who casually describe the horrific event without any hint of genuine emotion)…

-The anti-gun lawmakers who immediately hold a press concert to warning the public to not let “conspiracy theories or social media take over the narrative” 😆

-The CIA angle, as US Senator Elissa Slotkin, a Jewish Democrat, was recruited by the CIA right out of school and spent three tours in Iraq performing “military intelligence” — oh, and Slotkin just happens to “live right down the street” from where the church shooting took place. Hmm…

-The Mormon angle, with the passing of the President of the Mormon Church (101-year old Russell Neslon) the day previous to this event…

Why Would They Fake an Attack?

Remember, those who seek to control us have several agenda items on their “to-do list.” While there are different approaches and strategies that are being implemented all around us (imposing digital IDs, restricting travel, fomenting constant state of fear) we see some of the more blatant agendas being played out right before our eyes, including:

Taking away gun rights ( of course, they call it “gun safety laws” — kinda like “vaccine safety” testing 🤣)

Reducing the population through vaccines, drugs, birth control, abortion and manufactured wars

Instilling fear, terror and trauma with nonstop horrific (and manufactured) “events”

Creating order out of chaos, as an emotionally devastated populace is more easily manipulated and controlled

There are many more items on the evil-doers to do list, but let’s focus on these for the moment.

Especially taking away gun rights, instilling fear, and creating order out of chaos.

We can all agree that the media promotes all of the above, correct?

Same ole’ playbook with untalented crisis actors and lousy scripts.

GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WITCHMER

And let’s not forget Gretchen Witch-mer, who made her appearance at the press concert as well, dressed in black and red, looking every inch a demon-possessed entity out to steal, kill and destroy.

Below, before her complete descent into evil:

My, my, how she has changed — not for the better:

Evil loves to invert. I’ll just leave it at that.

In tomorrow’s report, I’ll share my research on the past orchestrated events in Michigan and how each one took away more and more freedom and created more and more tyranny.

All in the name of peace and safety, y’all!

