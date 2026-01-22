The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proberta's avatar
Proberta
14hEdited

Peggy, did you know that the Raggedy Ann & Andy dolls were created in 1915 and became a symbol of the 'ANTI-VAXXINATION MOVEMENT OF 1915!

In 1915 THOUSANDS of children died from the Smallpox Vaxxine!

The dolls were created by Johnny Gruelle when Gruelle's 13-year-old daughter, Marcella, died after receiving a mandatory smallpox vaccination at school without her parents' consent.

Gruelle intentionally designed the doll to be limp and floppy to represent a child suffering from vaccine injury. AND GET THIS!!! The original dolls eyes were stitched X's, to show that it was dead!

And Raggedy Ann & Andy were the national symbol of the ANTI-Vaxx movement

of 1915!!!

Reply
Share
3 replies
Luigi Vercotti's avatar
Luigi Vercotti
15h

Inquiring minds want to know…What evidence did Tim Smith have that a child exposed his vaccinated wife?

Reply
Share
3 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peggy Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture