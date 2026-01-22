At the end of this post, I’ll link my previously-broadcast Brady Bunch episode, “You Can’t Beat the Measles!”

For now, take a look at my continued “Measles Mania” coverage, with an analysis of SC State Senator Josh Kimbrell talking out of both sides of his mouth as he pushes for “balancing rights with public safety.” Yeah…riiiiight.

Anytime I see Walmart making the headlines (see above) with the story-of-the-week, my hogwash meter is activated! 😂🤣

And at the risk of inducing covid PTSD…

I’m going to share the latest MEASLES MONGERING, this time coming out of who-would-have-thought-it, but good ole’ South Carolina:

By Ashley Listrom

Published: Jan. 13, 2026 at 8:30 PM PST

Tim Smith stood up for his wife Tuesday night at a Spartanburg District Two school board meeting. His wife is a teacher’s assistant who has worked in the district for 14 years. Smith claimed a child exposed his VACCINATED WIFE to measles. Smith said his wife came close to dying. “One of your fundamental responsibilities at this board right here is to make sure that our kids and the faculty at this school are safe. I’m going to ask you to do so,” Smith said. Senator Josh Kimbrell weighed in. He said it’s time for leaders to take a hard look at vaccine exemptions. “I think we’re going to have to revisit what religious exemptions are. In Spartanburg County, we’re at a crisis level,” Kimbrell said. Kimbrell sent a letter to the district. He said he opposes COVID vaccine mandates for kids but believes some parents now reject all vaccines, even those that are tried and true for decades. “There is nothing scriptural that says the Lord says ‘Thou shalt not take a measles vaccine.’ We’re going to have to have serious conversations about how many exemptions we grant and what is the criteria for granting them,” Kimbrell said… Smith’s wife plans to return to her job. In response to the outbreak, the state health department will offer free vaccines starting January 14th.

WEARING A RAINCOAT REQUIRED TO KEEP OTHERS DRY

An extension of that flawed premise is that even if someone else is wearing a raincoat, it won’t keep them dry unless you wear yours too.

And a further absurd notion is that you have to wear a raincoat to protect other people who can’t wear a raincoat, or who have a raincoat that for some reason doesn’t keep them dry.

Didja catch that?

This man wants children to be vaccinated against measles with the same measles vaccine that did not protect his wife from getting measles.

How do ya like them apples?

That is EXACTLY what is going on in the state of South Carolina this month.

Take a look at what the mainstream media merry-go-round is mongering:

And we’re being gaslit into thinking that somehow measles in South Carolina are spreading across the United States.

Wow, the media must really think people are dumb.

(Sadly, some are dumb. 🤷‍♀️)

State Senator Josh Kimbrell Steps in It

Yep, none other than a good ole’ REPUBLICAN State Senator Josh Kimbrell (see why I don’t pick political sides?) in the good ole’ REPUBLICAN state of South Carolina making the headlines by basically saying parental rights and religious rights — heck, RIGHTS in general, don’t matter when it comes to the measles.

Here’s Josh, in his Jan 15, 2026 FACEBOOK live, trying to cover his @$$ tracks after he went off the rails with his Jan 13 letter and statement that “We must balance parental rights and personal choice with public safety.”

Let’s take a listen, shall we?! (His original livestream is here; my video comments are here)

Well just a quick glance at the headlines and you’ll see that this former “Christian talk show radio host and current public serpent in the South Carolina state legislature is being sued for swindling $2 million from his business partner and diverting those funds toward his political campaign. Just sayin’.

NON-DEADLY MEASLES Cases in South Carolina Driving Kimbrell’s Irrational Behavior

I had measles as a child (and you probably did too!)

Measles is a common childhood condition that typically lasts about 10 days. It often starts with a cough, runny nose, eye irritation and fever, then the measles rash kicks in for usually less than a week.

More and more evidence is showing that these childhood conditions (I’m not going to label them as illnesses or diseases) can actually have beneficial effects down the road, such as preventing more debilitating conditions in adulthood.

From www.physiciansforinformedconsent.org. (Visit their website to click through for the linked footnotes):

Are There Any Benefits from Getting Measles?

There are studies that suggest a link between naturally acquired measles infection and a reduced risk of Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, as well as a reduced risk of atopic diseases such as hay fever, eczema and asthma.17-21 In addition, measles infections are associated with a lower risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease in adulthood.22 Moreover, infants born to mothers who have had naturally acquired measles are protected from measles via maternal immunity longer than infants born to vaccinated mothers.23

Can a child die from the measles? Yes, but it is extremely rare to suffer permanent disability or death from measles in the United States. (A child can die from riding in a car, from taking a bath and playing on a swing set, too. Risk is a part of life, and sadly some children die earlier than others. But is this the rationale for insisting that other children be forced to endure unwanted injections of poisons into their bodies, just to placate fearful parents??)

According to the Physicians for Informed Consent data here, only 0.01% of measles cases are fatal in the U.S.

But what about the measles vaccine? You know, the vaccine that Josh Kimbrell wants every child to get in order to “protect others?”

MEASLES DEATHS DECLINED BEFORE VACCINE WAS INTRODUCED

MEASLES VACCINE NOT SAFER THAN MEASLES

From the Physicians for Informed Consent educational materials (visit their website to click through for the linked footnotes):

The measles vaccine was introduced in the U.S. in 1963 and is now available as a component of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The manufacturer’s package insert contains information about vaccine ingredients, adverse reactions, and vaccine evaluations. For example, “M-M-R II vaccine has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential or impairment of fertility.”25 Furthermore, the risk of permanent injury and death from the MMR vaccine has not been proven to be less than that of measles (Fig. 2).26

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

I think this is just testing the waters to see how the puboic will react.

Thankfully, there are stronger safeguards in place with recent court rulings, specifically in pubic schools, that guarantee the religious rights of students and parents.

BRADY BUNCH MEASLES EPISODE

Here’s just a clip from the Brady Bunch TV show measles episode. Note that this video is a replay of a previous broadcast, so keep that in mind as I’m referencing some of the dates and previous current events.

As always, I love hearing from you!

Please share this substack and leave a comment below, thank you!

Share

Leave a comment