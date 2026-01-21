Well, here we go again.

The government is officially back in fear-mongering mode. Except this time, it’s not covid. It’s measles.

Yes, measles.

Specifically in South Carolina.

Before We Go Any Further, Let Me Ask You This:

Did you get measles as a child?

Mumps?

Chickenpox?

I’m not even going to call these “diseases.” I’m calling them conditions because words matter.

What’s happening right now is a test drive by the powers-that-shouldn’t-be. The controllers. The puppet masters.

They’re rolling this out in conservative states for a reason. South Carolina. Republican senator. “Reasonable” messaging.

The script goes like this:

“Yes, yes, Covid went too far. That was mRNA. We get it. But these are the vaccines we know and love.”

Here’s the part that should make anyone with a functioning brain pause.

We’re told a vaccinated teacher caught measles—allegedly—from an unvaccinated student.

Let me get this straight.

The solution is to vaccinate the student with the same product that did not protect the teacher?

Makes perfect sense… if critical thinking isn’t your thing.

It’s the raincoat analogy all over again.

Your raincoat doesn’t work unless I wear one.

And even when you’re wearing yours, you still get wet.

Physicians for Informed Consent: The Silver Book

In my video linked above, I highlighted Physicians for Informed Consent, a group dedicated to educating the public about the truth of these products.

They sent me what’s known as The Silver Book, and I recommend it especially for new parents.

This book does something important:

It removes emotion and presents data.

And helps people answer this question for themselves: Is the risk of the vaccine greater than the risk of the condition?

There’s a growing body of evidence suggesting childhood conditions may actually be protective later in life against cancer, heart disease, allergies, autoimmune issues.

Funny how that works.

I had measles.

I had chickenpox.

I have no vaccine records. If I was vaccinated as a child, it didn’t stop anything. And here I am.

Also worth noting: measles mortality rates were already plummeting before the vaccine was introduced. That graph (and more) is in the silver book.

Quick caveat for my savvy, sophisticated Healthy Americans:

Physicians for Informed Consent operates within the mainstream medical framework of viruses, contagion, etc. I personally understand disease differently.

Throughout history, humanity has had different theories of illness including the four humors theory, which looked at environment, stress, diet, outlook, and lifestyle.

That theory makes more sense to me than “you caught something from someone.”

All that said, I share this message to let you know i’ve got my pulse on what’s happening in other states like South Caroline where politicians like Josh Kimbrell are still trying to sneak tyranny in through the side door while pretending to be “reasonable.”

“We must balance parental rights and personal choice with public safety” Kimbrell says.

You’re going to hear the same script:

“Stay home if you’re sick”

“It would’ve been worse if you weren’t vaccinated”

“This is the worst outbreak ever”

“Your rights must be balanced”

We’ve heard it all before. We didn’t forget. We’re not confused.

They tried this with Covid.

They tried it with measles before.

They’re trying again now.

And it’s not going to work.

I’ll have more on this news in my Wednesday youtube broadcast so join me here at 5pm pacific/8pm eastern.

The Healthy American Youtube Channel

