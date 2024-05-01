This story really needs to come with a vomit warning.

For all of you authentic Americans who have earned your own way, made sacrifices, WORKED for money, experienced lean financial years and the trials and tribulations that come from making it on your own, this story will probably upset your stomach like it did mine.

Especially if you are someone like me, with values and ethics, morals and standards, and a desire for JUSTICE for all (no, not social justice or climate justice or gender justice — yep, that’s a thing.) Just JUSTICE.

I’m talking about the true definition of justice, which is: “the equal application of the law.” In other words, where no one is treated any differently, with any more or less consideration, or given any special privilege or preference. I know, I know… you probably think this is just pie-in-the-sky wishful thinking. But this wishful thinking IS based on principles and values that are worth striving for.

And I will continue to strive for these principles, to explain, exhort, encourage and empower those who are willing to take up the fight alongside me.

I do realize how exhausting this fight can be, when we are sloshed with the vilest of hogwash again and again — as I am about to share in this latest account of how your money, and my money, which is stolen out of our pockets every paycheck (and printed out of thin air by the government) is HANDED OVER with NO STRINGS ATTACHED to anyone who claims they are a victim, refugee or asylum seeker in the U.S.

And wait until you see who is behind this invasion of the illegals flooding our borders, with open hands and pockets waiting to be filled with money and resources that SHOULD be going to actual Americans, veterans, elderly and low-income. I will be the first in line to lend a helping hand where needed (and I have done so my entire life) but to blatantly facilitate the decimation of America by intentionally flooding it with people who want a handout? Uh, that would be a big N-O.

What about the criminals, drug dealers, child traffickers, those carrying diseases?! You know, those "diseases" that authentic Americans were being coerced to get jabbed against? Who knows who these people are that are BEING BROUGHT over the BORDER. They are not escaping, they are escorted. That is the difference between what I’ll call traditional immigrants versus the manufactured immigrants of today.

I came from a family of immigrants who MADE THEIR OWN WAY. Who got ZERO help from the government; no English language classes, no social security payments, no housing assistance, no cash grants, no transportation, no food stamps, no job placement. My immigrant history includes people who wanted to ASSIMILATE into the American culture and learn its language and customs, while still celebrating traditions from Eastern Europe (minus the communism).

But what in the non-spinning world is going on here and now, where people are basically being fished out of their own homes and communities in far-flung countries and given the royal red carpet treatment and proverbial bags full of cash and other assistance — far above and beyond what authentic Americans are getting?

This is where the vomit bucket comes in.

Here are the dark and dirty details of how the US is financially footing the bill for the immigrant invasion

There is a Jewish organization called HIAS, which stands for Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.

HIAS gets hundreds of millions of dollars in US funding through the Office of Refugees Resettlement (ORR). ORR was created by Brandon Biden as part of the Department of Health and Human Serves in the federal government. [Note: just a reminder for how bloated and excessive the federal government is. There is NOTHING in the Constitution that allows for these unfettered agencies that are created on the whim of the president.]

Check out the ORR website here, and note near the bottom the list of agencies that are getting matching grants from YOUR money.

You’ll see that HIAS is listed as one of those agencies.

HIAS is a Jewish organization with the tag line “Welcome the stranger; Protect the Refugee.” Uh… at the risk of sounding callous (when I’m actually compassionate) why in the non-spinning world does the United States have to do the heavy lifting of “welcoming the stranger and protecting the refugee?” Doesn’t China have more land and more resources? What about Canada? What about Australia? Why does the US have to foot the bill, especially when there is an actual pandemic of homelessness, runaway inflation, a dearth of affordable housing and (as the climate-mongerers like to warn us) scarce energy resources? So what gives? None of this makes any sense. But then again, the government hardly ever does.

HIAS spends YOUR tax dollars on getting 500,000 ILLEGALS all the way from South America and Central America into the USA

You might think that the poor immigrants should get the red carpet welcome wagon treatment. After all, think of the deplorable conditions they are escaping, not to mention the risks these asylum seekers face while trying to escape to a better life.

Um… that’s not really the case, at least for these refugees that are helped every step of the way by HIAS (funded with millions of dollars from the US government).

Take a look at the photo below. This is your tax money at work, in far-flung countries, FACILITATING THE CROSSING OF ILLEGALS INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Did you hear me shouting? Keep reading, and I’ll show you exactly how HIAS describes how they are helping HALF a MILLION refugees cross the dangerous Darien Gap in the Panamanian jungle to grab money, housing, transportation, cash grants, medical care and jobs that should be going to authentic Americans.

And you thought these illegals were just poor Mexicans trying to sneak across the border in Tijuana and El Paso? 😂

According to the HIAS website:

Many refugees traverse multiple countries in the Americas on their journeys, making it difficult for them to receive adequate protection and continual support. To rectify this problem, HIAS has been implementing cross-border programs, providing an innovative way to support GBV survivors and LGBTQ people in the Darién. Financed by AECID, UNHCR and the Hilton Foundation, these programs provide information about risks on the route, psychological counseling services, and legal support to people in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, and Honduras. People who receive support can be referred to HIAS offices located in countries further ahead, where staff members are already aware of the complexities of their case.

Now maybe my naiveté is showing, but what if, just what if the millions of dollars were spent to IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF LIFE in those very countries of Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, and Honduras? Wouldn’t the millions and millions of dollars go even further in those countries? Why not help those individuals IMPROVE THEIR OWN CONDITIONS instead?

Well, those are rhetorical questions because if HIAS spent its time, energy, resources and YOUR tax dollars doing something as constructive and impactful as actually working to IMPROVE THE CONDITIONS in those other countries, then they would not be able to carry out their true intention of flooding the US with low-income wage slaves workers, dilute the American culture, and create an entire new pool of democrat voters who are used to following totalitarian fascist dictators and therefore will not rock the boat when it comes to following illegal orders from the government.

Here’s where things get really despicable

Back in February, the US House of Representatives took the first steps to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas for his "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and breach of the public trust.

And I stated that the impeachment could all be staged so that outraged Americans will be subdued into thinking that something is actually being done about the border crisis that Mayorkas is turning a blind eye to. It wasn’t very likely the Democrat controlled Senate was going to allow a trial to take place.

Well, I was exactly right. In fact, the Senate killed the impeachment trial a couple weeks ago:

Senate rejects impeachment articles against Mayorkas, ending trial against Cabinet secretary — AP News

Wait, which one is Mayorkas — and which one is Bezos? (Both have ties to Communist CUBA.)

Oh, ya didn’t know? Mayorkas is a Jewish Cuban. (An acquaintance of mine with the same mixed heritage calls himself Cubish.)

The reason I mention the Jewish-Cuban heritage of Mayorkas is because of his special connection to HIAS, the Jewish refugee organization getting millions of US taxpayer dollars to help illegals make the long trek through the Panamanian jungle to get their handouts in the USA.

You see, that special connection is that Mayorkas was a board member for HIAS WHILE HE WAS HEAD OF U.S. IMMIGRATION!!! Yep, good old “open-borders Mayorkas” was making sure millions and millions of your tax dollars were going to transporting these illegals to the US while overseeing the USCIS (United States Custom and Immigration Services) and likely denying your own grandmother (and other LEGAL applicants) from getting a visa to visit you in the US.

You’ll see in the image below that Bezos Mayorkas has his hand out for more millions to funnel to his cronies in the Jewish organization transporting hundreds of thousands of illegals to the USA.

Ugh… I warned you that this was a vomit-worthy story.

The corruption in government is so rampant at every level it makes your head spin.

Aside from exposing these public serpents and sounding the alarm so others are awakened to their despicable actions, what can we do? I give some ideas at the end of my previous substack here:



I admit that I do get pulled under the waves from times to time, thinking that all this striving to make a difference, fighting for freedom and advocating for justice and pulling back the curtain on the serpents and spilling the beans on their evil ways might fall short from having the major impact I wish it would.

I may not be able to stop what’s going on at the border, but I will not live in fear or ignorance of what is going on. I’m going to focus on my own life and health and finances and freedom and doing what brings me joy and using the gifts that God has blessed with me.

Let’s continue to expose these serpents because evil thrives in darkness. I take heart knowing that with the grace of God, I will be able to persevere with you alongside in the battle.

