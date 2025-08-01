I don’t know if “spraying in the skies” could ever be called a light-hearted topic, but what really gets me shaking my head are these new names they keep inventing for the weather in Southern California.

If you’ve lived there you know about “May Gray” and “June Gloom.” Supposedly, these gray skies are caused by some alleged, “totally natural” phenomenon. And now they’ve added “No-Sky July.”

Here’s the explanation we’re given:

A “low-pressure system” pushes moist marine air onto the California coast.

That air slows, cools, and forms clouds that drift inland overnight.

The clouds sometimes linger through the morning, and occassionally, get trapped for longer period of time beneath the warmer air

They say this is why May is gray, June is gloomy, and July now supposedly has “no sky.”

Sounds scientific… Well, if that made sense to you, congratulations—you must be a meteorologist. For the rest of us, it’s a lot of jargon to cover up something that looks suspiciously like heavy spraying.

I lived in Southern California most of my life. Yes, we had June Gloom. But May Gray? That one didn’t exist when I was growing up. They made that up a few years ago. And “No-Sky July”? Cmon…

Meanwhile, here’s a photo from South Florida—blue skies, white puffy clouds, no May Gray, no June Gloom, and certainly no “No-Sky July.”

And contrast that photo with what’s currently going on in California:

Now, they have to come up with some sort of silly excuse because they don't want to tell you that this is dirt, pollution, and heavy spraying—all manmade.

Yes, there are days here in Florida where I see strange chem-trails too, but compared to California, I can literally breathe easier, my lungs are clearer, the skies are brighter, and the difference is undeniable.

So now we’ve had May Gray, June Gloom, No-Sky July… and the latest? “Fogust.”

Yes, that’s what they’re calling August.

What do you think they’ll call the months ahead? Smogtember? Drop your guesses in the comments below 😂

Leave a comment

Share