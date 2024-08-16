Yesterday, I went live, just days after the one-year anniversary of the devastating Lahaina fires, to reflect on the lingering anomalies and the many questions that may never find answers.

So many details just don’t add up, from the missing emergency alerts to the bizarre actions of government officials, including Hawaii's Governor Josh Green-Dew-Deal, who seemed to have his fingers wrapped in band-aids about 99% of the time. I have nearly 60 videos about the Maui fires on my YouTube channel, under my Maui Fires playlist.

The big issues that these “natural” (cough, cough) events reveal is the unrelenting fear and terror inflicted upon the innocent victims of the New World Dis-Order agender (yup, that’s how I say it).

Just think about it… how many items can the evildoers check off their list as they inflict their massive destruction? I came up with this list, by no means exhaustive, and not in any particular order.

My video here goes into more detail on each factor and the narratives pushed as it relates to the Maui/Lahaina devastation:

1. Create massive trauma on the population through fear and terror; this leaves people feeling vulnerable and thus more easily manipulated and coerced into doing what the overlords tell them to do

2. Control the narrative through confusion and complexity (trotting out many different stories – roads closed, not closed; fireman present, stood down); these keeps people in a perpetual spin cycle, hooked on the news and more prone to believing the propaganda as the mind seeks to make sense of these horrible events

3. Blame the ineptitude of the government: we see several “fall guys” (and gals) who are blamed for their “mistakes” (emergency director canned; incident commander accused of sexual harassment; electric company blamed for mis-management) — all of these could be scape-goats and distractions to take the focus off any intentionally-inflicted decimation and blame it instead of inept officials

4. But also promote the government as the savior! Look to the President, to FEMA, to the Governor, to the Mayor to save the day! INCREASE individual’s dependency on the government.

5. Demoralize the population by making resources/money/assistance so difficult and confusing to access; driving people to hopelessness and despair

6. Blame the fire on “climate change” — saying that fires are burning hotter than ever, and that fire behavior now defies physics, and that “it’s the world’s fault” (so says Joshie) that Lahaina burned because people didn’t stop glo-bull swarming… Ignore the facts that homes were obliterated as if a bomb went off, yet nearby trees were still standing, and plastic items were unmelted?

By the way, if these public serpents are so concerned about “fires burning hotter” and “year-round fire season” and other B.S. narratives, then why didn’t they prepare better? In this age of technology, A.I. drones, surveillance, you’re telling me that these states can’t prepare better for the very fires they are warning us about? Why not increase the number of fire fighters and trucks and equipment and warnings and whatever else they could come up with to fight these fires?! Can’t have it both ways: warning us about more destructive fires yet not planning to do anything about it? Talk about gaslighting!!

7. Come up with far-fetched excuses for not having water to put the fire out; for telling the fire department to stand down; for the fire chief not being present; for NO EMERGENCY ALARMS ACTIVATED — and we are supposed to believe this cr@p?!

8. Enact massive government land grab and implement 15-minute cities: I revealed how the the County of Maui had on the books in advance of the fire plans for a major overhaul of Lahaina town to create the green, sustainable, walkable (UN code words) downtown.

9. Eliminate native Hawaiians from the land, as the billionaires move in (Oprah, Zuckerberg, etc)

Ugh… there’s so much more revolting tasks on their New World Dis-Order agenda!

When you watch my video here, you’ll see that I revisited several questions I still have such as: Why was there no water to fight the fire? Why did it take nearly 2 weeks for the Maui Fire Chief to give an official interview? And why are there so many inconsistencies in the official stories?

One of the most disturbing things is how these events are used to manipulate and control us through fear and terror. Just like the fires in Canada, California, and other places, what happened in Lahaina seems to be part of a larger plan to push narratives like climate change while grabbing land and power.

If you’re still as puzzled and upset as I am by all of this, you’re not alone. The deeper you dig, the stranger it gets. But don’t just take my word for it—check out my videos and see for yourself. The truth might be buried and time goes on, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep asking questions. In all these tragedies, there's a pattern of confusion, fear, and manipulation. They want us to feel hopeless, to give up our freedoms and let them take control. But I'm not buying it, and I urge you not to either.

Read Next:

Share