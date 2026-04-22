MASK HYSTERIA at Trader Joe's
Let's not ever forget...
This one is best watched for those who like my snarky commentary:
Let me take you back a few years to 2021.
This video does carry a trigger warning for those (like me) who were flabbergasted at how easily, readily (and eagerly) people gave in, gave up and gave over their freedom — and stood by while rational, reasonable people (like you and me) were bullied, harassed, abused, oppressed and tyrannized.
Did I leave anything out?
Luckily, this story at least has a happy ending for some.
For those who persevered and chose liberty over lies, and freedom over fear.
I share a personal story in this short video, please watch when you have time.
This situation happened to me at a Staples in Cherry Hill,NJ in August of 2020. I was 8 months pregnant and needed to buy school supplies for our children. I refused to wear a mask. I clearly had an OBVIOUS medical reason, even though I didn't need one. The entire staff surrounded me and bullied me in front of my children. I stood my ground.
I told them that a mandate was not equivalent to a law and by complying, I therefore would be supporting tyranny. In addition, my children and I have a medical condition that I have right of choice not to disclose. I told them that they could phone law enforcement to which I would happily provide them a copy of my video to where they illegally detained me against my will. They lost my business, my parent's business, my in laws business... I did phone their corporate office to inform them of the situation. They backed their employees. They backed their employees in sorrounding an 8 mo pregnant mother. I go out of my way not to shop there as I do several stores. It's fantastic... I've learned to live without a lot of things, improvise and thrift or marketplace what I need.
Isn’t that Traitor Joe’s?
I’m sure many already thought that😃