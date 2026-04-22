This one is best watched for those who like my snarky commentary:

Let me take you back a few years to 2021.

This video does carry a trigger warning for those (like me) who were flabbergasted at how easily, readily (and eagerly) people gave in, gave up and gave over their freedom — and stood by while rational, reasonable people (like you and me) were bullied, harassed, abused, oppressed and tyrannized.

Did I leave anything out?

Luckily, this story at least has a happy ending for some.

For those who persevered and chose liberty over lies, and freedom over fear.

I share a personal story in this short video, please watch when you have time.

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