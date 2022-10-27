We are going into year three of this hogwash and people are still using the term “mandate”

A lot of people, unfortunately, are bamboozled into thinking that it is some type of legal maneuver.

The only thing that can restrict your behavior is a law.

What do all of these words have in common?

Policies

Safety Protocols

Guidance

Strategy

Restrictions

Measures

Rules

Expectations

Desire

Tools

Intentions

Mechanisms

Actions

Protections

Recommendations

Instructions

…None of these words are spelled L.A.W.

Only laws restrict your behavior and ONLY a court can mandate you to do something.

Not the governor, not the health officer, not the cashier at the grocery store, not the doctor, and certainly not your employer. None of these “public serpents” have the legal authority to tell you what to do either!

Every time you use the phrase “mask mandate” or “vaccine mandate” it is embedding it into the psyche of individuals so that they believe that it actually has some legal authority.

Now that we have cleared that up…

Let’s take a look at the word “mandate” shall we?

The latin word for mandate is “mandamus”

Definition of mandamus

: a writ issued by a superior court commanding the performance of a specified official act or duty

A “mandate” is a legal term whereby a court has the authority to order a lower court, government agency, or public official to do something. When a court issues a "writ of mandamus," it indicates that it has the power to direct a lower court, agency, or person to take a specific action (or stop a specific action) OR to carry out a legal requirement.

Only a court has the authority to make an order restricting someone’s behavior based on the law. A court can order you to quarantine, to surrender your driver’s license, to attend rehab, or order someone to jail for example.

Here is where a writ of mandate actually applies:

Let’s look at my lawsuit against the County of Orange.

There is a law in California called CA Health and Safety Code 101080.

This law requires (not suggests, asks or recommends) the county board to review at least every 30 days and to terminate the local health emergency at the earliest date the conditions warrant…. we have been in this “emergency” for over two years.

The board was not upholding their legal obligations to review the conditions every 30 days and vote to continue or terminate the local health emergency. Furthermore, the evidence around us does not meet the legal standard for an emergency.

In order to get the board of supervisors to follow the law, I am petitioning the court for a writ of mandate. Therefore, the court has the power to mandate (to use the phrase literally) and compel this board to comply with the law.

There never was a mask “mandate” or vaccine “mandate” and sadly so many people went along with this. Please rid that phrase from your vocabulary!

Keep holding the line! The law is on our side.

