The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy Hall's avatar
Peggy Hall
14h

Just FYI, if you're going to use vulgarity and expletives, your comment will be removed. You must not have ever watched my videos if you think you can get away with dropping F bombs on this platform.🤦‍♀️

Reply
Share
Elle's avatar
Elle
16h

Thank you Peggy! I appreciate your keen eye and perspective on things! Yes, the unholy actors are disgusting and perverted. Keep shining a light to expose them!

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peggy Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture