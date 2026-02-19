You’ve heard of fat-shaming?

Well looks like Bob Kennedy has embarked on a food-shaming campaign.

Look at this BIZARRE (and violent) short clip that I share in my recent video. This is somehow supposed to entice you to eat real food??

Did you catch the demonic tongue-wagging that was intentionally included?

Kennedy says the reason the majority of Americans are overweight is because we’re being given food that’s low in nutrition.

Okay.

Who exactly is “we”? And who, precisely, is “giving” us this food?

No one is handing me a plate. I choose what I put in my cart. I choose what goes on my fork. There’s no government agent following me down the grocery aisle. If I want nutrient-dense food, I can buy it. If I want empty calories, I can buy those too. That’s a choice.

So when I hear that our declining health is simply about “bad food,” it feels like a convenient distraction—a giant smokescreen.

Because what’s causing real harm isn’t sitting on a supermarket shelf.

It comes in a vial.

It’s administered with a syringe.

And it’s anything but nutritious.

From a very young age, most people had no say in the matter. They were children. Their parents trusted the government and followed its recommendations. The same government Bob now wants you to trust unquestionably.

Before we go any further, I want to share an email I received because it perfectly captures how this conversation is shifting for people.

This was in regards to proposed laws to restrict what foods people on SNAP can purchase. When I originally said that people receiving food assistance should be able to buy whatever they choose, a lot of people pushed back.

One woman wrote to me and said at first she believed that if the government is giving them money, then the government should get to decide what they can and can’t buy.

And many people felt that way.

So I asked a simple question: Why?

If you believe that, why do you believe it?

She kept listening. She considered my reasoning. And then she wrote back and said, in effect: “When I really thought about it, it didn’t make sense. Why shouldn’t poor people be trusted to choose their own food? Why should I care what someone else eats?”

Exactly.

We’re either in favor of freedom, or we’re in favor of government control. There isn’t much middle ground there.

And she made another great point. She said it made her think: If I had to go on unemployment, would I want the government telling me exactly how I’m allowed to spend that money?

That’s the hop, skip, and jump people don’t always see.

It’s not exactly apples to apples, but that’s how incrementalism works. First it’s food purchases. Then it’s unemployment. Then it’s employment requirements. Then it’s, “You must take this injection to keep your job.”

This next email honestly shocked me.

It came from Jacob. He wrote: “Many thanks for your most recent Mike Tyson, RFK, and MAHA. Best regards.” And then he linked an article from 2023 titled “A Modest Iowa Proposal to Ban Access to Fresh Meat and Other Grocery Staples for SNAP Recipients.”

This was about Iowa’s House File 3, a bill that didn’t pass. But these ideas don’t just appear once and disappear. Often they’re floated to test public reaction. To normalize them. To precondition people to accept what once sounded extreme.

Under this proposal, SNAP recipients would have been restricted from purchasing fresh meat because apprently meat supposedly isn’t healthy enough. Instead, they would be steered toward canned fish.

You can’t make this up.

I’d be curious to know whether any of these legislators are being lobbied by Big Tuna.

And let me be clear about something.

I’m not opposed to SNAP.

I think there are people who genuinely need it. I’ve known people personally who have relied on it during hard seasons—the elderly, the disabled, people with health issues, families going through unexpected job loss. Safety nets can serve a real purpose.

Are there people who game the system? Of course. That exists in every industry, every workplace, every level of society. Corruption is not unique to food assistance. But abuse doesn’t invalidate the legitimate need.

What concerns me is something else.

When you start digging into how SNAP operates, you’ll see something called “waivers.” And I wanted to go directly to the source:

I initially assumed that a “waiver” meant a state was asking permission not to restrict food purchases.

It’s the opposite.

States must apply for federal approval if they want to restrict what SNAP recipients are allowed to buy. In other words, they need permission from Washington to limit food choices.

For example, Arkansas will restrict SNAP recipients from purchasing soda, fruit and vegetable drinks with less than 50% natural juice, “unhealthy drinks,” and candy.

Unhealthy drinks?? Who decides that? Based on what? And how long before that list grows?

Friends, this is the hop, skip, and a jump I keep talking about. Today it’s soda. Tomorrow it’s meat. Then it’s whatever your health insurance company decides is not aligned with your “wellness profile.”

And the restriction lands on the retailer. So now the grocery clerk is the one telling a mom, “Sorry, your card won’t cover this birthday cake for your child.”

Come on.

Why do you want the government stepping in like that? That’s my honest question. Why?

“Well, Peggy, it’s unhealthy.”

Okay. And why do you care what someone else eats?

Here in Florida, where I am right now, they’re rolling out restrictions on soda, energy drinks, candy, and “prepared” desserts. I am 100% opposed to this.

It’s controlling people’s choices. And the fact that the money originates from the government doesn’t suddenly erase autonomy. People who work for the government are paid with government money… so are we going to tell them what they can spend their paycheck on too?

That’s the principle.

Either adults are capable of making choices or they aren’t. And once you start saying certain adults can’t be trusted, it doesn’t usually stop there.

Here’s part of the MAHA squad all standing together with everything that SNAP recipients supposedly shouldn’t be allowed to purchase.

Let’s go to this final email that I got from a Healthy American.

Friends, you can donate your money to bully people about what they should and shouldn’t eat. You can donate to food shame and fat shame people into their choices.

You can donate to pay for advertisements like the Tyson one that are aggressive and violent.

You’re okay with that? The gang imagery? The tattoos? The tone?

Well, I’m not okay with it. And I’m certainly not okay with this.

This is their healthy food initiative?

Wouldn’t you want to see a beautiful plate of fruits and vegetables to entice you to eat more healthy? Shouldn’t education and encouragement come before all of these restrictions?

As I’ve said, Be sure to watch my video for my soap-box stance on why the government should not be in the business of telling you what to eat — or more importantly, what NOT to eat!

My point of view may be unpopular, as I do not believe SNAP (food stamp) recipients should be denied the freedom to choose what foods they want to consume.

What’s next? Your health insurer denying you coverage because your supermarket loyalty card shows you’ve purchased chips and soft drinks?

That’s just a hop-skip-and-a-jump to the government restricting ALL of our food choices.

Think it through, friends.

