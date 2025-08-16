MAHA & MAGA FED UP with BOB the BAMBOOZLER!
Not only does he want a "universal vaccine" he wants YOU to pay for it!
I shared this a couple days ago and it definitely got a lot of traction:
I know it’s a hard pill to swallow when the “knight in shining armor” you trusted turns out to be a bamboozler.
That’s why I wanted to highlight your comments. Many of you added commentary and insights that others need to see. That Substack was forwarded all over—even to people who had never heard of The Healthy American—and they were outraged. They thought they could trust this man. After all, he’s always talking about “restoring trust in government.”
Now, I don’t enjoy spending time bashing Bob the Bamboozler. I have better things to do. But I am committed to the truth—and exposing those who twist it. Bob is a public serpent, and he is serving evil. And for those of you who have not been fooled by him, it’s encouraging to know that plenty of others can also read between the lies.
Coming up Monday, I’ll break down the breaking news from HHS: they’re creating a task force on childhood vaccines.
That's right. They want to develop, promote, produce, distribute, and get more jabs into the arms of more children.
And they say they want to make them “safer” — because apparently “safe” is not safe enough. Pregnant is not pregnant enough. Shots that are already “safe” must somehow become more safe.
I predicted this. In my earlier Substack, I pointed to a lawsuit filed by Bob’s associate, Ray Flores — an attorney for the multi-million-dollar nonprofit Children’s Health Defense. (Yes, you can look up their Form 990. You’ll see millions in donations, a lot of which went to Bob’s salary. Because apparently, as a Kennedy, he needed the extra cash.)
Flores filed what I call a friendly lawsuit threatening to sue HHS if they didn’t create a childhood vaccine task force.
Lo and behold, the day before the government had to respond, Bob announced they would form the task force with the stated goal of promoting, developing, and distributing more childhood vaccines!! And to make them “safer,” and “reduce adverse reactions.”
Translation: they admit there are adverse reactions… and still want more shots, for more children, for more years, with more money to Big Pharma.
This is not moving in the right direction. And more people are finally seeing it.
And in the same breath, Bob’s been pushing for a universal vaccine that “mimics natural immunity.”
Bob is not the savior some hoped he’d be. He’s moving the agenda forward, not fighting it. And the sooner people see past the deceptive armor to the bamboozler beneath, the better.
Many of you had strong reactions and great comments so I wanted to share them here so others can see they’re not alone in spotting the deception.
I truly pity people like him—whether they’re blinded by evil, serving evil, or simply agreeing to promote it. Do they have no conscience? No soul?
Some say, “Peggy, he’s being blackmailed.” Oh really? So he’d rather put millions of innocent lives at risk than take responsibility for whatever they’re holding over him? If the blackmail were false, why not say so publicly? Why not warn the people?
Friends, whether it’s his universal jab agenda or this flimsy “friendly lawsuit” paving the way for more childhood shots, the pattern is clear: more products, more harm, more money for Big Pharma. And yet, many are finally waking up.
That’s the good news.
Thank you, Peggy, for keeping a spotlight on HHS Secretary Kennedy.
Regarding his latest, his plan to reform the VICP, I posted this comment yesterday on Age of Autism. Please note the quote from his uncle that he selected to use.
This announcement by HHS is a tacit admission of the dangers of vaccines, because the stated goal is to make them “safer”. A claimed prophylactic, given to pregnant women, and thus babies in the womb, newborns, infants, toddlers, young children, and teens should NOT come with pages and pages of direct adverse effects, from permanent disability, to lifelong health issues, to the less admitted but nonetheless occurring SIDS and death in utero. Such products need to be eliminated, not continued. Vaccine makers have lied since their inception. Liars lie. They have lied in the past, and they will lie in the future. And the vaccine devastation will continue.
I just read this disturbing quote from a recent X post by Kennedy, as reported by Louis Conte in a 7-29-25 article on The MAHA Report:
“Kennedy noted that his uncle, Senator Edward Kennedy, stated, “when ... children are the victims of an appropriate and rational national policy, a compassionate government will assist them in their hour of need.””
Secretary of HHS Kennedy thus just referred to our nation’s vaccine program as “an appropriate and rational national policy”, as this quote was regarding Kennedy’s vow to reform the VICP. Again, vaccine injuries and deaths are admitted to, but instead of putting a stop to them, the focus is to supposedly begin “quickly and fairly compensating vaccine-injured individuals”. What compensation is there for an independent life turned into a dependent one? For health turned into chronic, never-ending illness? For self control turned into self aggression and aggression against others? For fertility turned into sterility, and never bearing children? For normal cognitive functioning turned into severe brain damage? For a previously-healthy baby tucked in at night turned into a dead baby by morning?
I recently wrote the comment below in response to a colleague who quoted Kennedy in a positive way. It is a brief recap of Kennedy’s time as Secretary of HHS to date, but did not include his latest proclamation to reform the VICP (versus stopping the vaccine damage from happening in the first place). It is relevant. Here it is:
You wrote:
“Kennedy is right to assert that he will “focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices.”
Exactly which “platforms” would those be?? I am not aware of any vaccine “platforms” that have strong safety records or transparent anything. Quite the opposite.
Kennedy has done nothing meaningful to date as Secretary of HHS to stop the vaccine devastation or to restore individual and parental rights with regard to healthcare and medical decision making…quite the opposite. From continuing to permit and recommend the Covid injections for the vast majority of Americans *(see last 2 links below), including for pregnant women and infants, to publicly recommending the MMR vaccine which has destroyed the lives of so many children worldwide, to signing off on the recommending the flu vaccine for those 6 months and older, to signing off on the “recommending” of “thimerosal-free” flu vaccines for those 6 years and younger (which can still include a certain amount of thimerosal, which may not be available, and whose other ingredients are not needed by, and are dangerous to, the human body), to approving new vaccines (e.g. chikungunya) and funding for more vaccines, including a “universal vaccine” for Covid, influenza, and RSV, together, that “mimics natural immunity” (versus allowing natural immunity to occur!), he should not be touted or supported.
Look at the CDC recommended vaccine schedules for all age groups. NO ELIMINATIONS under Kennedy…NONE.
Where are his public denouncements of and outrage at vaccine requirements and vaccine mandates, which eliminate both informed consent and the ethical practice of medicine? Where is his public support for Idaho’s new medical freedom law? Haven’t heard them. Have you?
To read my 7-point Common Sense Plan for what needs to be done by the Secretary of HHS, read here:
https://www.ageofautism.com/2025/07/csp-for-rfk-jr.html
*To read how the new Covid injection guidelines in the US apply to the vast majority of Americans, read this, including chart 2:
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsb2506929
*Also read the Notes section for Covid injections for those 6 months and older here:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html
I will never get another shot again! I am Pissed are you Bobby Boy! He needs to go. I’ll take his place right now!I am over these bought and paid for creeps! Threats let we the people Threaten you SOB’s! If the people would just realize we alone as a collective can shut these faggots down! Take your kids out of school! I know that would be hard, but what’s worse a drooling Child from the because of a shot or your lifestyle? Think of the long run! We could shut so many threatening doors but open new safeguards for our kids! Stop paying taxes. We could shut them down also. Make them meet our Demands. Or we meet our own demands and never let them back in our lives! Skies the limit here!