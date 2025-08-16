I shared this a couple days ago and it definitely got a lot of traction:

I know it’s a hard pill to swallow when the “knight in shining armor” you trusted turns out to be a bamboozler.

That’s why I wanted to highlight your comments. Many of you added commentary and insights that others need to see. That Substack was forwarded all over—even to people who had never heard of The Healthy American—and they were outraged. They thought they could trust this man. After all, he’s always talking about “restoring trust in government.”

Now, I don’t enjoy spending time bashing Bob the Bamboozler. I have better things to do. But I am committed to the truth—and exposing those who twist it. Bob is a public serpent, and he is serving evil. And for those of you who have not been fooled by him, it’s encouraging to know that plenty of others can also read between the lies.

Coming up Monday, I’ll break down the breaking news from HHS: they’re creating a task force on childhood vaccines.

That's right. They want to develop, promote, produce, distribute, and get more jabs into the arms of more children.

And they say they want to make them “safer” — because apparently “safe” is not safe enough. Pregnant is not pregnant enough. Shots that are already “safe” must somehow become more safe.

I predicted this. In my earlier Substack, I pointed to a lawsuit filed by Bob’s associate, Ray Flores — an attorney for the multi-million-dollar nonprofit Children’s Health Defense. (Yes, you can look up their Form 990. You’ll see millions in donations, a lot of which went to Bob’s salary. Because apparently, as a Kennedy, he needed the extra cash.)

Flores filed what I call a friendly lawsuit threatening to sue HHS if they didn’t create a childhood vaccine task force.

Lo and behold, the day before the government had to respond, Bob announced they would form the task force with the stated goal of promoting, developing, and distributing more childhood vaccines!! And to make them “safer,” and “reduce adverse reactions.”

Translation: they admit there are adverse reactions… and still want more shots, for more children, for more years, with more money to Big Pharma.

This is not moving in the right direction. And more people are finally seeing it.

And in the same breath, Bob’s been pushing for a universal vaccine that “mimics natural immunity.”

Bob is not the savior some hoped he’d be. He’s moving the agenda forward, not fighting it. And the sooner people see past the deceptive armor to the bamboozler beneath, the better.

Many of you had strong reactions and great comments so I wanted to share them here so others can see they’re not alone in spotting the deception.

I truly pity people like him—whether they’re blinded by evil, serving evil, or simply agreeing to promote it. Do they have no conscience? No soul?

Some say, “Peggy, he’s being blackmailed.” Oh really? So he’d rather put millions of innocent lives at risk than take responsibility for whatever they’re holding over him? If the blackmail were false, why not say so publicly? Why not warn the people?

Friends, whether it’s his universal jab agenda or this flimsy “friendly lawsuit” paving the way for more childhood shots, the pattern is clear: more products, more harm, more money for Big Pharma. And yet, many are finally waking up.

That’s the good news.

