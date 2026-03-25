Make no mistake about it: the evil-dewers are trying to manipulate our minds with their weird weather words!

Scan weather headlines and likely you’ll see “historic flooding” and “unprecedented mudslides” from “atmospheric rivers” and “cyclone bombs.”

And don’t get me started on the bizarre names for “new clouds!”

You have got to be kidding me~!

I feel like these evil-dewers are just tossing odd phrases into the mix, hoping something catches on in an attempt to describe the downright bizarre weather events that, as you and I suspect, can be manipulated, augmented, and orchestrated to wreak havoc on society.

Have you heard these weird weather words?

Atmospheric River

Fire Tornado

Bomb Cyclone

Polar Vortex

Dry Hurricane

Corona Winds (yes, of course… CORONA!)

… and here are some additional terms many of you reminded me about:

Rain bombs (a scarier term for heavy rain)

Boiling oceans

Global boiling

Mega-flood (large flood)

Bombogenesis (basically a storm)

Explosive cyclogenesis

Heat dome (basically when it’s hot)

NEW CLOUDS??

Back to the clouds: Here’s a lovely graphic illustrating the types of clouds you may have been taught in school (I only remember the cumulus, cumulonimbus, and cirrus clouds personally.)

And here comes the Cloud Appreciation Society, boldly declaring these celestial wonders as the new normal (note the description with each photo):

I happen to have my own collection of chem-trail photos which I shared in the video linked above. I know there are those who look at these images and exclaim “well, that’s just from the condensation from planes!”

And I don’t know what’s more disturbing: the fact that people believe those are genuine flight patterns, or the mind-boggling disconnect where folks who question the government yet struggle to accept the reality that we are being sprayed with chemicals like barium, aluminum and phosphorus, just to name a few.

CLOUD CONVERSATION STARTERS



Know someone who still has their head in the clouds? Ask them these questions:

Do you think this looks normal? Where are the airplanes? Why would they fly so low? Airplanes fly daily. If it was normal, you would see this every single day. Why don’t you see this every day? If these are from planes, why do they continue to spread and blanket the sky? Are you aware there are hundreds, if not thousands, of patents on weather modification? Why do Bill Gates and others give money to Harvard University for their solar screening program to block the sun? What’s up with the X patterns? Is it a target? Why do we seem to get extreme weather events following these days of white-outs?

The question that may be on your mind is: why are some people ignoring or denying this reality?

I believe it’s challenging for individuals to confront the harsh truth that there are malevolent forces that harbor ill intentions towards us. That there are forces that seek to harm us by contaminating the air, water, food, as well as our minds, soul, and emotions. And so they prefer to cling to their own version of reality rather than confront the uncomfortable truth.

The frustrating thing is that these weather modification projects are widespread and not limited to a particular state; you cannot escape it — and there are no exemptions from the climate tyranny!

Stay tuned as I’ll be sharing MORE of your own chemtrail photos coming soon. Also, what exactly YOU can do to fight this.

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