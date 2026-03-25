The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Dr Dennis Kinnane OMD LAc RPh's avatar
Dr Dennis Kinnane OMD LAc RPh
3h

More and more people..except our politicians it seems.. are becoming aware of the havoc these Aholes are wreaking in our daily lives! Playing God for them has become a way of life and these pilots and crews of these big tankers and commercial jets doing the dirty work are despicable …like robots with no souls “just following orders” with their six figure paychecks waiting at the end! Im literally sick to death of the Zionist billionaire cabal bringing us war and destruction!

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Karen Martin's avatar
Karen Martin
3h

Excellent post, Peggy! We see the same chemtrail formations you’ve photographed, in Western Wisconsin! It’s rare that we have a day with perfectly blue skies. When the formations are “rippled”, that’s a sure fire sign that severe weather is just a day or two away!

During the insane weather of 10 days ago, we received about 12” of snow, blizzard force winds, semi trucks jackknifed, and emergency vehicles were stuck on the interstate. To the credit of our local infrastructure, we were up and moving around, albeit slowly, before days end. There was a clear north/south line of demarcation thru the center of WI,

and the eastern side of the state was hit with heavy rain and thunderstorms. As I sat in my car to warm up while trying to clear my front steps of 2 feet of heavy drifted snow, I was warning my sister in St. Louis that she had better get to the basement as funnels were being sighted. I have also noticed when traveling that these weird storm fronts can begin and end at state lines. Iowa:Crippling blizzards/Minnesota:Nothing Illinois:Tornadoes in January/Wisconsin:Blizzard with a 100 car pileup on the interstate just a few miles to the north.

What really drives me nuts is when my politically conservative Christian family and friends take pictures of sunsets marred by blackened streaks, or microwaved formations and call it “God’s beautiful handiwork”!🙄🤯’Nuff said!

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