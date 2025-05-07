Okay, stick with me on my explanation because this story takes a few bizarre twists and turns before I wrap it all up into a neat little bow.

Yes, we are talking about the REAL ID again, and yes, the story ties into the weird performance of Luigi Mangione. (Yep, I think he’s an actor, and the whole “assassination” story created to achieve several objectives, including making AI a bigger part of health care — AND to put the spotlight on making people WANT to get a REAL ID.)

Not sure what a REAL ID is and why you should reject it? Take a look here and here for starters.

Before I expose the utter weirdness that keeps coming out of this bizarre (and in my opinion, orchestrated) story of Luigi Mangione and how this ties into the push for Real ID, just a quick reminder that I’ve done several videos on the REAL ID in the last few days breaking down the latest push for for the national ID card, which will be used for tracking and tracing you at every turn.

But hey, we’re told by the government that it’s not a “national ID” even though it has the word ID right in it.

And we’re told that the deadline is May 7, 2025, in order for you to be able to fly, even within your own state.

Of course we know that this is NOT for our “safety” “security”and “convenience” as the government narrative goes…

I’ve also explained how important it is to turn it in and get a regular driver’s license or state ID card. You are putting up resistance in this way and educating others along the way.

Okay back to the WEIRD Mangione story and how it ties into the REAL ID — with strange tidbits you may not have noticed the first-time around.

Take a look at this hogwash these headlines:

Did you catch that?

The story goes that Mangione had a “FAKE ID” — even though it has the tell-tale star in the corner, which is what signifies the REAL ID.

Of course, we don’t want no stinkin’ assassins runnin’ around with assault weapons and FAKE IDs, now do we??🤣🤣

Of course not!

That’s why all we law-abiding citizens should have to be under constant surveillance and tracking, because we might just be a hidden assassin or somethin’!

Bring on the REAL IDs, then!

(Of course, that’s what the real bad guys — the controllers, the puppet masters, the public serpents — call them what you want, THEY want us to WANT this control for our “safety” of course.)

As I was looking into this BIZARRE truly un-be-LIE-vable Chuck Mangione story, some other little tidbits caught my eye.

These clues make me go “huh"?” and reinforce my gut feeling that this whole production is just another show to instill fear and push forward the “we need more surveillance to stay safe” narrative.

I have not been following this WEIRD story because I don’t watch the news and I already know these stories are 99.9% likely orchestrated. The following just confirms my suspicions.

The Officer who “Arrested” Mangione

Of course Tyler Frye (if that’s even his real name. There is an actor named Tyler Fry. Related??) was on the job “6” months. The number 6 seems to be repeated in this story. This number is an important one to the evil-doers, as 666 corresponds to the Mark of the Beast in the Bible.

Take a look and enjoy the “duper’s delight” on this actor’s face. Kinda like he’s excited to be in front of the cameras — or maybe he’s thinking about his paycheck!

Also, note: Weird that Tyler Frye (if that’s even his real name) has a beard when cops are prohibited in PA from wearing beards.

Graduate of the Robbie Parker School of Acting?

AS I said, it’s weird that he has a beard when cops are prohibited in PA from wearing beards.

When I first saw this picture I immediately thought of “rent-a-cops”, as if a casting director saying “send me some young white girl/guy to play a cop!”

He said he asked him to pull down the blue medical mask. Yeah, right. Where is the body cam footage of this?

What is with the weird photo-chopped image? Why is Tyler Frye standing next to a sign that says… “neo-nazi?”

You have to admit that is a strange image to release to the press… or is it?

Where is the bodycam footage of this arrest at the McDonalds?

This is what turns up as “How Police Tracked and Arrested Luigi Mangione” 🤣

Take a look at Mangione’s NY attorney:

Attorney Karen FriedMAN

Take a look at the photo below. Do you notice both officers of the court have beards? In New York?

As one of my astute Healthy Americans pointed out, why is the attorney dressed identically to Mangione?!

Man-oh-Man. The cast of characters in this show is getting weirder. Lights- camera-action! Nuttin’ to see here folks!! 😂

Mangione’s attorney in PA is Tom-Dick-and Harry. Can’t make this stuff up! But they do.

Okay, enough of that fake, phony clown show created to distract you from what is really going on: the invasion of our privacy and the stealing of our freedom — all in the name of security and safety.

“They” want us to live in fear and to DEMAND that the government keep us “safe” by requiring these surveillance tools like REAL IDs, cameras, “security” checks to get in and out of buildings and events, and of course, to travel.

The government’s job is not to keep us SAFE but to keep us FREE

Many people are rightly so flabbergasted that the American government is turning gestapo on its own people.

And many people want to avoid getting even one tip-toe into this digital prison that could be used as a way to ration, restrict and restrain law-abiding individuals just because they are not stepping in line with the status quo.

In other words, this is the stepping stone to the technocratic governance, social credit scoring and digital prison so many of us are dreading.

Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland security (yet another unConstitutional department) deceives the American people with her widely-broadcast message that “You won’t be able to fly or enter federal buildings without a Real ID.”

Well, Kristi, looks like you are deceiving us on yet another issue.

The truth is you can fly without a Real ID. You can use a passport, or about a dozen other identification cards. The DHS says so on its website here: Alternative forms of ID:

Really, Kristi, you don’t even know what your own department’s rules and regulations are? Ugh… Watch my latest video below where I show a snippet of Kristi’s "misinformation” — and I also tell my funny stories about flying without my passport or driver’s license — and what I used instead! Also, what happened when I went to get my Florida’s driver’s licenses — and how I got caught off guard, and what I’m going to do about it.

The following information is quoted directly from Citizens Council for Health Freedom:

HOW to AVOID REAL ID

Don’t get one If you have one, change it back to a state ID. Just go to your state’s DMV and tell them you want a regular driver’s license — without the star in the corner (This is important because we want the number of people WITHOUT the Real ID to INCREASE to demonstrate that we are rejecting this intrusion into our privacy and freedom and rights.) Get a passport instead Use other forms of ID Get the word out to others Tell your representatives you do not want it — go to RefuseRealID.org Do NOT comply with the TSA facial scans at the airport — just say “No thank you, please check my ID yourself.”

What is a REAL ID

REAL ID is an unconstitutional National ID that will end state and personal sovereignty (CCHF Public Comment).

Fully imposed, it will be digitized, potentially put on your phone, made real-time and remotely accessible, and used to track and control movement, purchases, and transactions (AAMVA Testimony).

REAL ID could become a Chinese-like social credit system, linked to a global ID.

The expanding use of biometric and digital ID systems are potential threats to medical privacy, patient autonomy, and individual freedom. REAL ID opens the door to tracking, profiling, and control over your medical choices and daily life.

Don’t buy the lie. You can still fly – without REAL ID.

Indeed you may be able to fly without any ID, according to Gilmore vs. Gonzalez. Processes are in place today if you lose your ID, including questions you need to answer (i.e. What was the color of your first car?) and a search.

TAKE ACTION: Ask Congress to: 1. Require TSA to withdraw the “progressive enforcement” rule and 2. Repeal the law.

Difference Between Real ID and PASSPORTS

Some will say that the Real ID is no big deal because it’s no different than a passport. Here is how a passport is different than a Real ID:

Passports are issued by the federal government; Drivers’ Licenses are issued by the States

Passports are required for travel to foreign countries; the Real ID would be used to travel within your own state or interstate travel

Passports do NOT have your residential address printed on them

WHY REAL ID Creates a DIGITAL PRISON

This is more than just an RFID chip in your driver’s license. The Real ID is going to be digitize your biometrics will be stored digitally. That means your face, your purchases, your activities will all be tracked by the federal government.

We are being LIED to: — being told that this will keep us safer. Just like taking away guns from law abiding citizens keeps you safer.

If. you keep following this line of thinking, then being handcuffed to your airplane seat will keep you safer — and being locked in your house will keep everyone safer.

The Bible warns us clearly, in 1 Thessalonians 5:3 “While people are saying, “Peace and safety,” destruction will come on them suddenly.”

What Say You?

Have you gotten a Real ID?

Do you have a passport?

What questions/concerns do you have about the Real ID?

In an upcoming video and substack, we’ll look at the company behind creating the digital prison, IDEMIA with the bone-chilling tagline, “Helping governments keep citizens safe.”

How about this instead: “Helping governments keep citizens FREE” — there, I fixed it!

Coming Next: how the (fake, phony?) “Data breaches” will also usher in the biometric tracking and make people BEG for more surveillance and giving up of their freedom and privacy rights.

