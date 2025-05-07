The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Kirin's avatar
Mark Kirin
18h

I hope folks are starting to see that it doesn't matter whether it's Democrats, Republicans, Whigs, Communists or Sandinistas - the clowns who push this nonsense out are not affiliated with any party. They are all in in together, playing us while they're laughing at us.

They are LARPs - Live Action Role Players. Actors paid to push an agenda. Like Columbine, Sandy Hook, Boston Marathon, Pittsburgh Synagogue and now this nonsense.

Do you get the picture?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nimble Navigator's avatar
Nimble Navigator
1d

Looks like his attorney is most definitely a man!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture