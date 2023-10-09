Friends,

Don’t let the tyrants steal your soul.

They want to wear you down psychologically, physically, emotionally and spiritually so that you will give in, give up and give over your God-given rights and freedoms.

And when you are suffering the unbearable pain of loss, you are more vulnerable to doing just that.

This could be the loss of a precious family member… a pet… your job… a home… a relationship… a financial situation, your health… and so much more.

I’ve experienced several losses over my life, so I consider myself somewhat familiar with life after loss.

Many of you have suffered (and are suffering) devastating losses as well.

Helping you heal is what prompted me to share this special video with you.

I have several videos about grief and loss on my Living Swell youtube channel, and this one is my most recent, offering you a suggestion for an action that I hope will help your hurting heart.

Many of you have written to me about your own stories of sorrow: parents dying under the tyranny of inappropriate “medical” “care”; adult children and spouses going against your pleas and getting the poison cocktail; you being forced out of your job after years of dedicated service; you being denied the right to medical care, to travel, or to visit family members just because you do not belong to their cult of fear.

My heart breaks for you, for all of us.

Our pain is a testament to the life lived, to the value we placed on what we lost. Some deaths are expected, some sudden; some are “natural;” others tragic. Each life is precious; each death poignant. No one truly knows the grief of another, even in similar circumstances.

“Why me?” “Why this?” “Why now?” are the questions that come up, understandably, agonizingly; yet unanswerable. Our human mind wants to make sense of these tragedies, to have a reason why the thing that happened, happened.

Those with faith, like me, cling to the hope that one day all that is unknown will be known. All the questions will be answered; all the tears wiped away.

In the meantime, here we are, experiencing all that life brings, including the sorrows, the traumas, the heartache, the tears. And through the tears, a longing for peace, for understanding, for justice, for relief. At least that is how it is for me.

For some reason, God has put us here to witness it all. To experience it all. To feel it all. To LIVE through it all and to keep going. Thank goodness “all” includes the joys, the love, the challenges, and the victories as well.

For now, I leave you with hope. But hope alone is not enough. Hope for me is the anticipation of better days ahead, of brighter days ahead; but it is not a passive hope. I work at hope day in, day out, all day, every day. I consciously choose to focus on the love I share with those here and those departed.

Proverbs 3 is a favorite, and I share it here:

5 Trust in the Lord with all your heart,

and do not lean on your own understanding.

6 In all your ways acknowledge him,

and he will make straight your paths.

Love and gratitude is where I put my focus, and I pray that is the same for you, no matter what heartbreak you are experiencing at this time.

-Peggy

P.S. I’d appreciate it if you can leave some supportive words for those who are hurting. And please know that you are in my prayers as you seek relief from your pain of loss. And please share this post with those who can use some caring words and comfort.

