Friends, from time to time I like to step away from the headlines and bring you content that inspires you to do the same.

This week I have a video and substack for those who may struggle with “letting the good times roll” and instead are on high alert for the next crisis.

Maybe you (or someone you know) can relate to the feelings of dread, doom and gloom that all is not right with the world and all we can do is hang on until “this too shall pass away.”

I have another idea, and that is what I share with you in the video and substack below (published on my Living Swell YouTube channel.)

When everything’s going well, some people start looking for the problem. They’re waiting for the other shoe to drop, wondering what might upset the apple cart, or feeling suspicious because things seem a little too easy.

Maybe you’ve done this yourself. I know I have.

We live in a culture that celebrates struggle, perseverance and overcoming hardship. There’s value in all of that. Many of us have made it through loss, disappointment, betrayal, financial setbacks, health concerns and other difficult seasons. Those experiences can strengthen us and show us what we’re capable of handling.

But when life becomes easier for a while, why would we want to make it harder?

There’s an expression I once read that has stayed with me:

The path is smooth. Why do you throw stones?

I love that because it captures something many of us do without realizing it. We add obligations to an already full schedule. We say yes when we don’t have the time or energy, or we bring up an issue that didn’t need to become an argument. Some of us worry about a future problem that hasn’t happened and may never happen.

Before long, we’ve loaded up our plates, stretched ourselves thin and created the very overwhelm we were hoping to avoid.

I’ve certainly done this with my work. I may have one interview scheduled, and then another opportunity comes along. It sounds interesting, so I agree to that one too. Then something else gets added, and suddenly I haven’t left myself enough room to prepare, breathe or enjoy any of it.

There will always be times when life requires difficult things from us. Standing up for yourself can be difficult, I get it! Protecting your family, defending your rights, leaving a damaging relationship or making a major decision may require courage and endurance.

Yes, these struggles are real and can be worthwhile. I’ve never believed that every meaningful choice should be easy.

Still, we don’t earn extra credit for making everything harder than it needs to be.

Let Yourself Enjoy the Smooth Sailing

Some people believe that staying worried will somehow protect them from disappointment. They don’t want to become too comfortable because they’re convinced something bad must be waiting around the corner.

But why couldn’t something good be around the corner?

When you’re experiencing a season of ease, allow yourself to receive it. Your relationships may be going well, your health may have improved, and even financial concerns may have been resolved. Or, you may have finished a difficult project, cleaned out an overflowing closet or finally settled an issue that had been weighing on you.

You’re allowed to enjoy the relief.

You don’t need to diminish your happiness because someone else is struggling.You can care about other people and remain aware of the world around you without surrendering every enjoyable moment.

The good times don’t become more meaningful when we spoil them in advance.

Poking Holes in your Own Ship

Imagine you’re sailing toward a beautiful island. You don’t know exactly what you’ll find when you arrive, but instead of enjoying the trip, you spend the entire journey imagining danger.

What if something terrible is waiting there? What if the people are unfriendly? What if everything goes wrong?

By the time you reach your destination, you’ve already exhausted yourself!

Perhaps there won’t be any danger at all, and you’ll be welcomed by wonderful people who are happy to see you! Either way, worrying throughout the journey won’t give you more strength when you arrive. It will drain the very resources you may need.

I call this poking holes in your own ship.

What you want to do instead is “batten down the hatches” and not flood your own boat!

No one can predict the future. We can have goals, plans and destinations, but none of us knows every detail of what lies ahead.

Since we don’t know, why spend today suffering over tomorrow?

Using All Your Senses

One way I strive to enjoy life when things are going well is by using all of my senses.

I love color. I love bright flowers, colorful clothing, the blue of the sky and the deep blue of the ocean. I love looking at beautiful things and really seeing them.

This appreciation became even stronger after I had a detached retina and lost the vision in my left eye for several months. I went through procedures and surgeries to restore my sight. Although my vision may never be exactly as it was before, I can see, drive and work, and I’m deeply grateful for that.

Because of what I experienced, I’m selective about what I allow my eyes to take in.

I don’t watch scary movies or fear-filled videos. I don’t seek out disturbing images that will remain in my mind long after I’ve seen them. My eyesight is precious to me, and I’d rather use it to look at things that add beauty and enjoyment to my life.

The same idea applies to everything we take in.

Notice what you can see, smell, hear, taste and touch. Enjoy delicious food without guilt, Eat nourishing foods, enjoy what you choose, and move on with your day.

Listen to music you love. Step outside and feel the air. Notice the flowers, the sunlight, the ocean, the trees or the colors in your own home.

These pleasures don’t require a special occasion, and many of them don’t cost anything.

Easy Isn’t Lazy

Our society can be suspicious of ease. We hear expressions such as “living on easy street” or “easy for them to say,” as though having things go well must be evidence of weakness, luck or a lack of character.

But ease doesn’t erase what you’ve survived, and it doesn’t mean you’ve stopped growing.

Sometimes ease comes because you’ve made choices that work for you and put healthy boundaries into place.

Perhaps you learned that every empty space doesn’t need to be filled and every invitation doesn’t require a yes.

In my book, I call that wisdom, not laziness.

There’s also no prize for remaining in a state of dread. Many people online make a living by keeping others fearful. Every headline becomes a catastrophe, every event becomes a warning and every video promises that something terrible is about to happen.

I don’t want to live under that cloud.

I want to remain informed and realistic while still appreciating my life. I can recognize genuine concerns without allowing them to consume every hour of my day.

When the seas are calm, I’m going to enjoy the sailing.

I’m going to thank the Lord for the good season, claim it, embrace it and squeeze every bit of life from it. I won’t apologize because things are going well, and I won’t invent a disaster to make the moment feel more believable.

Maybe you’re in one of those seasons now. Your relationships, finances, health, work, spiritual life or fitness may be falling into place. Perhaps you can finally breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Love it. Receive it. Be grateful for it.

There will be difficult things to face when they arrive, and you’ll handle whatever comes up.

Until then, when the path is smooth, enjoy it to the fullest.

Peggy

P.S. Coming up, I’ll share another truth: “There’s nothing wrong with difficult!” Yep, there is another side to this message and we’ll dive into it next time! Catch all my latest encouragement videos here: Living Swell with Peggy Hall

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