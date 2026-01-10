Friends, It’s that time of year again.

You can’t open YouTube, Instagram, or your inbox without someone telling you the right way to set goals, how to improve your life, and become a better version of yourself.

Some people love big goals! They thrive on discipline and challenge.

Others prefer slow and steady.

And then there are people like me who have tried all of it.

I used to be a big goal setter for many years, but then I realized I was white knuckling my way through the year — actually fighting AGAINST myself! I found myself making excuses for not doing the thing I said I wanted to do.

Was it my perfectionism kicking in? Had I bit off more than I could chew?

If I made a mistake and backslid, would I be angry and disappointed in myself?

That can lead to no forward movement in life.

The problem wasn’t the goals. The problem was how I treated myself when I didn’t meet them. And even when I achieved what I set out to do, the enjoyment was missing along the way. I might celebrate after the win, but the journey itself felt strained and heavy.

So I tried abandoning goals altogether.

That didn’t work either.

Without direction, I felt listless. Restless. Unanchored. I still wanted to grow. I still wanted to learn, contribute, and become the person God created me to be.

At some point, wisdom kicks in. And I define wisdom simply as experience over time.

SO THEN I HAD THIS epiphany. Instead of doing more goal setting…

…I was going to focus on more SOUL GETTING.

“Peggy, what does that mean and what does it look like?”

What Soul Getting Is (and Isn’t)

Soul getting isn’t about rejecting self-improvement or goal setting.

It’s not anti-growth.

It’s not anti-effort.

It’s not an excuse to stay stuck.

Soul getting is about alignment.

It’s about learning how to listen to your soul and to God—and letting that guide how you live, how you choose what to focus on, and how you grow.

Remember that game we played as kids?

Someone would hide an object, and as you searched, your friends would say:

“You’re getting warmer… warmer… colder… colder… BOILING HOT.”

That’s exactly how I think about soul getting.

When I’m making choices (big or small) I ask:

Am I getting closer to what God wants for my life?

Am I getting closer to what my God-given soul wants for me?

Does this feel warmer… or colder?

If something brings anxiety, dread, pressure, or heaviness, then that’s a signal it’s colder.

If it brings calm excitement, clarity, energy, or peace (even if it requires effort) that’s warmer.

That’s the measurement I use.

How I Practice Soul Getting (In Real Life)

You have to figure out what it is you really want. What does your soul desire? And how do you know? I spend time with my thoughts in a couple different ways in order to try and remove the influence from the outside world. Here are two simple ways I practice soul getting:

1. Journaling

I love to journal. Not for tracking goals, but as a means to tune into my soul.

I’ll write things like:

What makes my soul sing?

What drains me?

What feels expansive?

What feels constricting?

What are things that I want to include more of in my life?

For example, I know my soul values relationships. I want to stay connected with friends and family. But I am not going to create a rule like “contact two people a day” or build a step-by-step plan. That would stress me out.

Instead, I let myself naturally engage in ways that move me closer to connection because that’s warmer.

2. Prayer

I pray simply. Honestly.

I ask for direction. I ask for prompting.

And here’s how I discern whether something is truly from God:

Does it bring peace?

Does it bring joy or quiet enthusiasm?

Or does it bring dread, pressure, anxiety, and fear?

I don’t believe God communicates through panic.

God created your soul. He gave you specific gifts, talents, desires, and abilities. Those are not mistakes. And I believe we’re meant to allow those blessings to work through us. When people live in constant anxiety and dread, it’s often because they’re living out of alignment.

What Prevents Us From Hearing Our Soul?

Most of us already know the answer.

It’s clutter.

And I don’t just mean the stuff in your house (although that counts). I mean clutter everywhere.

Low-quality input.

Too much social media.

Constant comparison.

News overload.

Other people’s expectations.

You start comparing your house to an interior designer’s home.

Your body to a personal trainer on Instagram.

Your bank account to someone selling a luxury lifestyle.

And suddenly you feel behind. I don’t spend much time on social media for this reason. Not because it’s “bad,” but because I pay attention to how I feel afterward.

Comparison really is the thief of joy. But more than that, it creates noise. And when there’s too much noise, you can’t hear your soul.

Clutter piles up and leaves us feeling drained, distracted, and distant.

And then there’s pressure from people—friends, family, coworkers, communities—who mean well but want you to do what they think you should do.

And layered on top of all of that is the most exhausting clutter of all: the negative way we talk to ourselves.

The self-judging.

The second-guessing.

The “I should be further along by now” loop.

That voice doesn’t help. It doesn’t make you better. It just makes everything heavier.

So instead of adding more pressure, more discipline, or another thing to “fix”…

Encourage yourself.

Create space.

Clear what’s draining you.

Take the pressure off.

You don’t need massive life changes.

You just need to ask:

Is this warmer… or colder?

Maybe your soul wants a morning walk, time in the garden, or a quiet breakfast, but instead, you grab your phone and scroll in bed.

You know that’s colder.

So you get off the website. You go for the walk.

Not because it’s a goal, but because it’s warmer.

That’s soul getting.

Once you’re truly living at the soul level, goal setting becomes secondary.

You don’t have to force yourself into motion anymore. You start living who you are. Your life begins to reflect your soul.

There is still effort, but it’s not strained or desperate.

It’s confident.

Peaceful.

Enjoyable.

It feels like: This is who I am. This is what I’m doing. This is where I’m going.

You are not responsible for anyone else’s happiness, but your own.

And happiness doesn’t need to be the goal anyway.

For me, life is about experiencing the full range of joy and heartache, hardship and growth, obstacles and achievement, being disadvantaged and doing it anyway.

There’s nothing wrong with hard.

There’s nothing wrong with easy.

What matters is alignment.

So instead of asking “How do I reach this goal?”

Ask:

Why am I doing this?

Who do I want to be?

How do I want to live?

Get down to the heart, the soul, the spirit of the matter.

Let that be what drives you.

Let that be what guides you.

