Friends, as we close out the week, I like to leave the headlines behind and focus on improving habits and actions that positively impact daily living.

When you get right down to it, the only things we can really control in life are our thoughts, feelings and actions.

While many people (including yours truly) get wrapped up in current events, politics and controversies, life itself carries on — and it’s important we don’t miss out on the little things that bring us joy.

So in this substack and broadcast, I am sharing content from my LIVING SWELL channel, with the aim of adding positive value to your life.

The topic at hand is about decluttering and skin health — but if this topic is not your cup of tea, no worries! I’ll be back next week with more commentary on current events.

Simplifying and Decluttering your Skin Care Routine

Last week we talked about decluttering sentimental items in our homes, and so many of you told me how freeing that felt.

Today I want to talk about something a little different… decluttering your skincare.

So TELL ME: How many skin care products do you currently have?

And how many of these do you currently use?

And how many deliver the benefits and results you’re after?

Many of us buy products hoping they’ll improve our skin… but sometimes all that complexity actually makes things worse.

Click to watch my latest LIVING SWELL video, where I share my top tips for simplifying and decluttering your bathroom counter of the products you don’t need — and maybe regret buying.

I also share my own mistakes — and solutions — when it comes to getting hydrated, smooth, radiant skin!

THE FIRST TIME I learned about “skin care” was when I was 19 or 20 and my college roommate and I went for a free makeover at Merle Norman Cosmetics — oh it was “free” all right — after we walked out bags of purchased skin care, makeup and more!

That experience did sort of help me “set sail” on skin care and cosmetics, something I’ve dabbled in for some time. Now I’ve streamlined my own skincare — and have even created my own! And you can get your hands on it too… more on that in a moment.

BUT FIRST, Let’s talk about simplifying and decluttering your skincare products.

Tip 1: Expired Products

Many skincare items only last:

6–12 months after opening

natural products even less

If it smells different, has changed color, or you can’t remember when you opened it… it’s probably time to let it go.

Tip 2: Too Many Ingredients (and things you can’t pronounce)

This is one of the biggest mistakes people make. They seek after the “latest and greatest” trends and end up experimenting with:

acids

retinoids

exfoliants

peels

But the truth is that all of those ingredients (especially at once) can actually stress your skin.

I’ve learned that my own skin cannot even handle Vitamin C in any product.

And I certainly stay away from peels, lasers, derma-rolling and other harsh skin treatments. You yourself may have gotten results from them, but for me, they are a big no-no.

Sometimes the healthiest skin comes from fewer, gentler products.

Tip 3: Products You Don’t Actually Use

I know, I know — you spent good money on those things! It would be a shame to toss them.

Friends, the money has already been spent. Hanging on to the products cluttering your bathroom counters and drawers will not bring that money back.

Time to face it.

If a product has been sitting there for months and you never reach for it… it’s clutter.

Your routine should feel simple and easy.

BEFORE — Trying everything to “fix” my skin:

My years in the sun and ocean left me with mottled, sensitive skin that made me LOOK OLDER than I was!

I mistakenly went “full-on” trying every product, even from the dermatologists office (back when I used to go… now I focus on the HEALTHY NATURAL APPROACH!

NOW: My Own SIMPLE Skin Care Routine

Achieving hydrated, nourished, radiant skin DOES NOT have to be complicated!

THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I DO:

Wash with gentle soap. (I use an all-natural, luxurious soap with just a hint of orange blossom. You can try a sample with a purchase of my Youth Serum.) Apply a few drops of my handcrafted Youth Serum in the morning and at bedtime (available here). Throughout the day when I need a pick-me-up, I spritz an all-natural hydrosol with hints of orange blossom and rose.

CLICK HERE to see my skin today!

BONUS TIP: Pay Attention to How Your Skin Feels

Does it feel dry? Oily? Sensitive? Rough? Experiencing blemishes or discoloration?

Seek out products that:

hydrate

nourish

pamper

protect

Your skin will tell you when something works.

A quick note:

If you do decide to try my Youth Serum, here’s what I want you to do:

Snap a photo of your skin before you start to use the serum. (You don’t have to share the photo with anyone. ) 😇

Note your starting point. Then, after 4 weeks of using my Youth Serum, snap another one (same lighting, same location, etc for a true comparison).

Yes, technically you’ll be 4 weeks older — but your skin will likely look and feel pat least 4 weeks younger!

And chances are, people wills start complimenting you on your skin right away.

(And be sure to email me your own before and after photos here)

Key Takeaway

Decluttering is not just for your cards, letters, souvenirs and sentimental items — it’s for your SKIN as well!

A simpler, streamlined routine using products that you love (and that give you the results you’re after) is more effective, and kinder to your pocketbook at well!

Your Turn:

Leave me a comment and let me know what it is you’d like to change about your skin or your skincare routine. And leave any helpful tips for our Living Swell community, too! I appreciate you being on board.

Coming Next:

When it comes to health, wellness and beauty, there is one major mistake (also related to skin health) that most women are making. It’s quite a controversial topic! And I’ve got. personal story related to it as well.

If you’d like to hear that story, join me next Friday, 5 pm pacific on my youtube channel Living Swell with Peggy Hall and we’ll dive into it together.

I often get pushback from people who haven’t made the connection between this product and skin irritation and immune issues. It is so troubling to me because many people are trying to do the “right thing” but end upsetting the stage for damage instead — and not just on their skin.

P.S. If you want more of decluttering tips, be sure to read my previous substack about Decluttering Sentimental items here.

P.P.S. If you do give my Youth Serum a try, be sure to snap a photo of your skin before you start to use it, and then again in a few weeks. Also note how your skin feels in the before and after. 🥰

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