I'm suing the Orange County Board of Supervisors to force them to follow the law -- even during the fake, phony, fraudulent "emergency.”

Tomorrow Tuesday, Nov 29 is my deposition; and the (hopefully final) hearing will be on Thursday, Dec 1.

Thank you to everyone who has donated to this important work! I literally could not do it without you.

And as a thank you to all Healthy American donors, I have launched The Healthy American+ — a complimentary webinar on the last Saturday of every month — for all our treasured supporters.

Let's bring these public serpents to justice, shall we?!

Quick Recap:

This lawsuit is not just about ending the fake, phony, fraudulent façade of an un-ending emergency...

It’s about upholding our Constitutional Republic.

The cause of my lawsuit is simple: It is to require the board to carry out its lawful duties to review, vote (and end!) the local health emergency. I want the judge to declare that even in an emergency, the law still applies, and that these laws are not suspended just because there is an “emergency.”

There are laws that actually describe what CAN and CANNOT be done in an emergency, statewide and locally.

This law is the crux of my lawsuit against the County: California government code 101080

I filed my lawsuit back in September of 2021 and after months and months of delays and shenanigans from the County, my amazing legal team at FLTJ finally got to present our case before Judge Lee at our hearing on September 22.

You can read my attorney Nicole Pearson’s update and legal analysis about the outcome of our hearing here.

The big news is that the Judge converted his tentative ruling into a final ruling, which overruled Respondents’ demurrer in its ENTIRETY, and GRANTED our Writ of Mandate. The slight edit is this: Judge Lee ordered the parties back to court on December 1st, 2022 so that Respondents' could present evidence of their "compliance" with the law after opposing counsel raised fresh arguments at the hearing that the County and Board have actually been fulfilling their statutory obligations and duties to review conditions and extend the local emergencies.

Here is the issue:

You can’t claim that you have been conducting business privately because that would be a violation of the Brown Act. You can’t claim that you have not been conducting these reviews at all because that is a violation of CA Gov code 101080

This is huge. This lawsuit has taken over a year, but we’re on the home stretch now. Prayers and support are so appreciated!

“Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the assaults of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, and against the worldly governors, the princes of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness, which are in the high places. For this cause take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to resist in the evil day, and having finished all things, stand fast.” Ephesians 6:11-13

You can view my Board of Supervisors videos and all my lawsuit updates HERE.

Join me this evening, 11/28 @ 5 pm Pacific/8 pm Eastern for my youtube livestream where I'll bring you up-to-date on my ground-breaking lawsuit!

~Peggy

Peggy Hall

The Healthy American

205 Ave. Del Mar #681

San Clemente, CA 92674

