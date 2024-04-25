Over the last several days, I’ve posted about several actions that you personally can take to protect your freedom and live in dignity and integrity.

I’m less interested in national movements to take care of defending truth and freedom. That’s giving up your power and independence to others. Instead, when YOU choose to not participate in the hogwash — regardless of the cost — that is what matters.

Imagine if every single person showed up for their flight bare-faced, breathing oxygen. How many flights would be cancelled before the airlines would find a way to accommodate the passengers? Or if every single student showed up to school without suffocating themselves. How long would that last? As. you know, far too many caved and complied and that is how we got into this fix in the first place.

It is not up to others to stand up for your rights — only YOU can do so.

In my video above, I'm sharing not just ideas, but little reminders to encourage and help you fight back against that overwhelming feeling of being powerless. Those bad guys love nothing more than seeing us worn down physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

People often come to me with questions like, “Hey, Peggy, how can we stop this tyranny? What can I do to push back?” But maybe the better question is, “How can I still live free no matter what?”

Sure, we might not have control over those bad guys, but we do have power in how we respond. We can expose their evil deeds; inform and educate others as to their nefarious plans; rattle their cages by letting them know we are on to them; attend board meetings, rallies and protests; remove the public serpents from office; and even attempt to bring them to justice via lawsuits, but the fact is: we do not actually have control over any other human being.

At the end of the day, the only thing we truly control is ourselves—our thoughts, our feelings, our choices, and our actions.

That's why I’m committed to living in liberty, no matter what. I've made some tough calls, giving up certain things to stick to my principles and values. I have made some tough decisions that resulted in me not being able to do certain things like flying, swimming in a public pool, getting medical attention, etc. because I refused to consent to any of the illegal, unethical, immoral and unthinkable ridiculous, ludicrous measures that the bad guys and public serpents were sloshing all over us.

We focus on what's within our reach, our control, and I provided the following advice in my video above:

Stop watching mainstream news; instead, seek information from direct sources. Consider removing children from public schools. Focus on positive change amidst the chaos. Prioritize your health—mind, body, and spirit. Refrain from fruitless arguments; let others discover truth independently. Beware of those who only spread doom and gloom under the guise of freedom fighting. Take regular breaks from the overwhelming narrative. Embrace each day fully. Protect your inner peace from the grasp of tyrants; don't succumb to fear. And most importantly, engage in prayer.

And most of all, recognize what you can control, and accept what you can't control.

So what is within our control?

Our Thoughts: We have the power to choose our thoughts and focus on the positive aspects of life, even in challenging situations.

Our Feelings: While we can't always control what we feel, we can choose how we respond to our emotions and whether we let them dictate our actions.

Our Choices: Every day, we make decisions that shape our lives. We can choose to act in alignment with our values and principles, even when faced with difficult circumstances. Like many of you, I made plenty of sacrifices during the cooties tyranny because it aligned with my values.

Our Actions: Our behaviors are entirely within our control. We can choose to take actions that contribute to our well-being and the well-being of others.

Our Responses: We can control how we respond to external events and challenges, and even other people. Don’t waste time getting into arguments with people who are unwilling to consider another perspective.

Our Attitude: Our attitude towards life and its challenges is something we have complete control over. We can choose to maintain a positive outlook and cultivate gratitude for the blessings in our lives.

Our Boundaries: We have the power to set boundaries in our relationships and protect our time, energy, and resources from being exploited or depleted. We have the power to set boundaries when it comes to how much media and news we consume. You have the power to completely unplug from the propaganda.

Our financial decisions: We have control over our financial decisions, including budgeting, saving, investing, and spending wisely to secure our financial future.

Our education: As parents or guardians, we can make informed decisions about our children's education, including choosing alternative education options or supplementing their learning outside of traditional schooling.

Our Growth: Personal growth and development are entirely within our control. We can choose to invest in learning, self-improvement, and acquiring new skills to become the best version of yourself.

In this spiritual battle, we stand together, armed with truth, righteousness, and faith. Knowing what is within our control, brings peace and empowerment, rendering evil powerless.

Let me know in a comment below any additional actions you recommend.

