Remember back in the convid days when you were concerned that the government would be tracking your personal vaccination status?

Clear-minded people were up in arms, protesting against any sort of government registry that would ultimately give public serpents, schools and businesses access to your private medical records.

Welp — looks like that nightmare has come back around.

Case in point:

As a part of Bob Kennedy’s new autism study, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will now create a GOVERNMENT REGISTRY which will make your private medical data available to researchers.

All in the name of science of course! And all for the public good of course!

Here are the details:

NIH Head Jay Battacharya said that “while the selected researchers will be able to access and study the private medical data, they will not be able to download it.” Oh, goodie! The downloading of my personal medical data is apparently what is worrisome, not the giving it away to researchers 😆

Yep! Jay B. is the man who wants to collect data from pharmacies, labs such as Quest and Labcorp, the VA, Indian Health Service, Medicare and Medicaid — PRIVATE HEALTH INSURERS, SMARTWATCHES and FITNESS TRACKERS.

Battacharya promised "state of the art protections" to protect confidentiality.

Welp, if the government promises you something, then you’d better believe them!

That’s what Bob Kennedy has been saying after all! “I want to restore confidence in the regulatory agencies… blah, blah, blah.” Yeah, right.

Look at the image below, where Children’s Health Defense actually applauds Bob’s desire to INCREASE vaccine usage… and they believe he will ensure a trustworthy government.

Let’s not forget that Bob is flanked by Jay Battacharya, one of the authors of the “Great Barrington Declaration.” Jay bemoaned the low vaccination rate of children that resulted from the “Covid” lockdowns, and who said that people 65 and older should not leave their homes (nor have visitors). He also said these “vulnerable” people aged 65 and older should have their groceries delivered and be first in line for the Covid shots. Check it out here [my comments are bracketed]:

Coming from both the left and right, and around the world, we have devoted our careers to protecting people. Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results (to name a few) include lower childhood vaccination rates [this means they wished MORE children had been vaccinated — how is that a good thing??]… worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health – leading to greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden. Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice. Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available [pushing for a magic cure — another VACCINE!!]… will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed. Fortunately, our understanding of the virus is growing. [Pushing the false narrative of a virus causing some mystery disease.]… We know that vulnerability to death from COVID-19 is more than a thousand-fold higher in the old and infirm than the young. [Deaths that came from the DEADLY “TREATMENTS” such as remdesevir and ventilators]… Indeed, for children, COVID-19 is less dangerous than many other harms, including influenza. As immunity builds in the population, the risk of infection to all – including the vulnerable – falls. We know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity – i.e. the point at which the rate of new infections is stable – and that this can be assisted by (but is not dependent upon) a vaccine. Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity. The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally [Excuse me — did you say allow?? Who gives you the authority to decide how each individual should live their life??]… to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection. Adopting measures to protect the vulnerable [Who exactly decides who is “vulnerable” and why should it matter?]… should be the central aim of public health responses to COVID-19. By way of example, nursing homes should use staff with acquired immunity and perform frequent testing of other staff and all visitors. Staff rotation should be minimized. Retired people living at home should have groceries and other essentials delivered to their home. When possible, they should meet family members outside rather than inside. [Isolation is what harms people. This protocol feeds fear and is despicable!] A comprehensive and detailed list of measures, including approaches to multi-generational households, can be implemented, and is well within the scope and capability of public health professionals. Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. [Should be “allowed”???]… Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold. Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sport and other cultural activities should resume. People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity. On October 4, 2020, this declaration was authored and signed in Great Barrington, United States.

Yep, nothing to see here, folks.

You asked for it, right?? You were are cheering Bob from the sidelines, “Go, Bobby, Go!”

“Get the red dye out of Froot Loops and junk food — then it’ll be much healthier that way! We can eat more junk food since the artificial dyes will be removed — YAY!”

And… “We have to find out what’s causing autism! Certainly a healthy child that suddenly gets brain damage following a series of vaccinations is probably exposed to dirty air! Fluoride in the water! Pesticides in the food! Anything but the shots!”

NEW YORK INTRODUCES “RFK Jr” REGISTRY for TRACKING ADULT VACCINATIONS

From Children’s Health Defense News:

Medical freedom groups in New York are fighting legislation that would make it mandatory for the state’s healthcare providers to report all vaccines they administer to adults. Earlier bills have passed the New York State Assembly on two occasions, but stalled in the Senate. However, state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D, WFP-Manhattan) reintroduced the bill this session. He also gave it a new name: “The Registry for Keeping Justified Records Act,” or the RFK Jr. Act — a clear shot at U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., opponents of the bill said. The RFK Jr. Act is modeled after the state’s existing database, which mandates vaccine reporting for patients 18 and under. Under the proposed law, healthcare providers would be required to report when they administer a vaccine to an adult, unless the patient opts out. Opponents contend that most people would not understand their rights to opt out of having their information added to the database. Opponents plan to rally in Albany on May 14 to speak out against the bill. Michael Kane, founder of the advocacy group Teachers for Choice, one of the event’s sponsors, said if the RFK Jr. Act passes, it would set a dangerous precedent. Kane said: “The database, what that does is if you’re tracking everyone who has gotten a shot, you can track anyone who hasn’t gotten a shot, and you can use that to punish them.” A mandatory database also “would lay the groundwork” for digital vaccine passports, Kane said. RFK Jr. Act has powerful friends in Albany To be enacted into law this year, the legislation would need to pass both the Assembly and Senate in the current legislative session, which ends in June. The bill would then go to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) would then get the bill. “If it gets through both houses, I would expect her to sign it,” said John Gilmore, executive director of the Autism Action Network, another co-sponsor of the upcoming rally. Kane believes the legislation would be unlikely to pass in 2026, an election year, given its controversial nature. The bill has attracted several powerful co-sponsors in the New York Senate, including Gustavo Rivera, chair of the Committee on Health. In the press release announcing the bill’s new name and its reintroduction, Hoylman-Sigal referred to Kennedy as “notorious vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.”

What say you?

Are you okay with the government tracking your personal medical data? Would you register your autistic family member so the government can “study” the “cause”?

Leave a comment

Share