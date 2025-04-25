The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Mark Kirin
16h

It is incredulous that any clear-thinking individual is still supporting Kennedy at this point.

Unless of course, you're in favor of enriching pHARMa even further. Because that's exactly what these fiends will do. They will first start tracking autism (these vampires always start with a "greater good" foray) and then will eventually try to track everyone - cradle to grave.

I'm looking forward to when all this gets rolled up like a scroll (Isaiah 34:4 and Rev. 6:14).

The Outlaw
16h

Bobby tells us we'll know what causes autism in September----September, 11th, I reckon. He has hinted--Fruit Loops maybe in short supply soon. Run Little Debbie--Run!

I recall when I was in Grade 1 and come lunch time, I refused to eat my lunch. Why? My lunch bag had a sandwich, a bag of potatoes chips and probably Twinkies or some such treat and maybe a candy bar too. I was taken to the Principles office and even he could not convince me that was my lunch. "Momma doesn't allow these treats. I'm not allowed to eat em. Momma would never put these in my lunch". Mr. Kellog was his name--I still remember. 1965-ish.

The Principal called my older brother in who was in Grade 6. He told me it was indeed my lunch and finally convinced me--I was ~5 years old or so.

I told em, which was true--Momma did not allow those kind of foods in our house---No Sugar Pops or Frosted Flakes--ever! Oatmeal or eggs was for breakfast. A "treat" was an apple or a banana as a snack. Not a Ding Dong or a Twinkie.

