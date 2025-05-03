Friends,

I wanted to make sure you've seen the recent headlines about Bob essentially dismantling the office that handles Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests:

A lot of these articles are from left-wing & mainstream media so of course they sprinkle in their usual rhetoric, but even through their predictable spin cycle, the undeniable point remains: FOIA offices under Bob’s authority are currently shut down.

I'm subscribed to Christine Massie's Substack newsletter—she was previously a guest on one of my private live webinars. (These occur on the first Saturday of every month for all my financial supporters. If you're not sure where to find it, please email my assistant at olivia@thehealthyamerican.org for help.)

When I interviewed Christine, she discussed her written requests to hundreds of agencies seeking actual information about the "cooties particles" that were the cause of all the hogwash we’ve been sloshed with since 2020. Unsurprisingly, she never received the information she requested.

She recently submitted a request to Bob’s Health and Human Services. Full letter is available for you to read here:

Cdc Enteroviruses Package As Of April 29 2025 695KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This particular FOIA request was directed to the CDC, asking for evidence and studies verifying claims about "enterovirus" and "norovirus." She has never received the requested information.

What she found out when she followed up on this request was that, under Bob’s authority, the FOIA office is on leave. Yep. ↓

Christine Massey FOIAs on Substack. April 29, 2025.

This is concerning because FOIA is a law that requires federal agencies to comply when citizens request public information.

…But Bob’s FOIA offices are on leave, not only for the CDC, but for other Health and Human Services agencies as well—all supposedly in the name of transparency.

Yes, Bob took office promising “radical transparency.” Lying to get the job, of course.

You can read Christine’s complete substack article here.

So to recap:

Kennedy claims he wants you to trust the government (yes, he wants to restore confidence in the government and it’s alphabet agencies), but apparently doesn't want you to have access to public records that you have a right to review. Meanwhile, he's on record saying he favors policies requiring full vaccination of all Americans.

When I visited the CDC's homepage, the first thing I saw was information on "ways to prevent measles," stating it's "very contagious and can be serious" and that "two doses of the MMR vaccine provide the best protection against measles."

CDC Website. May 3, 2025.

This confirms my concerns about Kennedy. He has always been openly pro-vaccine, stating that vaccines have saved millions of lives and that parents should follow the CDC's current recommended schedule, which includes over 100 doses throughout childhood. And now, as Secretary of Health and Human Services, his FOIA offices are cut, making it impossible to access information. I consider this a major step in the wrong direction.

On a more positive note, I wanted to share that another Healthy American has rejected the REAL ID program!

She wrote to me: "Hi Peggy, I'm so glad I watched your video on the REAL ID. I moved to South Carolina (North Myrtle Beach area) from New York State last year—and I have absolutely no regrets; the people here are great, and I'm 10 minutes from the beach. After watching your video, I checked my license and saw it had that star. I'm pretty sure I didn't request a REAL ID, but I got one nonetheless. I went back to the DMV and requested just a regular driver's license. You should have seen the looks on their faces—they were dumbfounded! The woman said, 'But you can get into federal buildings with this.' I replied that I don't need to visit federal buildings. She said, 'It's a lot easier to use this to fly.' I told her I haven't flown in 15 years, and besides, I have a passport I can use if needed. I had to pay the $25 fee and have a new eye test and photo taken, but I got the regular license. I think they're going to track us one way or another, but at least I'm trying to stay out of their clutches. I hope you're enjoying your new home in Florida—I left what family and friends I had in New York and love my new location. Thanks again."

Love it!!

Read these next if you missed my videos on the RealID and how to opt out:

Share