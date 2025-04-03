(I’ll be continuing my coverage on “Trump’s Terrible Tariffs” in tomorrow’s substack.) For now, take a look at my analysis of Bob Jr.’s video announcement:“We are streamlining HHS Health and Human Services to make our agency more efficient and more effective. We will eliminate an entire alphabet soup of departments while preserving their core functions by merging them into a new organization.”

It's called the Administration for a Healthy America or AHA—hey, that kind of sounds like the Healthy American because my acronym is HA. 😂

“This overhaul will improve the health of the entire nation to make America healthy again.”

I've said it before and I'll say it again: I don't think you can make anyone healthy and I don't think you make a nation healthy.

A nation is made up of individuals and individuals are responsible for their own health.

I don't understand why the government wants to be in charge of individual health. It is up to each one of us.

BOB KENNEDY IS THE RIGHT MAN FOR THE “JAB”

Kennedy has often said that he is in favor of vaccine safety and I find that a very curious phrase to use. Instead of using the word safety I would use the word danger. Isn’t that more accurate?

I don't like putting the word safety with the word vaccine. I think it moves the conversation in the wrong direction.

Bob has been fixated on having more children get these shots in order to prove that poison can be safe.

Many of you have said, "Peggy he just has to say that — he knows that there can never be these safety trials that are going to yield safe and effective products.

So my question — which Bob supporters have NEVER answered adequately — is exactly how many children are going to be harmed in the meantime with this so-called safety testing charade which promotes more children getting shots while enriching big pharma in the meantime?

I seem to be the lone voice calling this out!

I never heard ANYONE in the so-called “health freedom movement” call him on this until I brought it to the forefront of the conversation.

Junior and his allies try to twist and torture the truth to defend this position which is indefensible — and reprehensible.

I've shared with you statements from Kennedy where he supports an uptake in vaccines…

He said he wants to protect vaccines..

I suggested that Children's “Health” Defense change its name to Children's VACCINE Defense based on Bob’s statements (which by the way many people in the beginning said that I was taking them out of context; that Jr. didn't really mean it; that he had to say those things.

And now people are turning themselves inside out to try to justify his words.

What I've said — and I stand by my statements — is that “RFK is the right man for the JAB.” 😂

And I stand by that, as he PUBLICLY RECOMMENDS that parents follow the CDC vaccine schedule for their children.

Bob has said it publicly without equivocation. His were clear and blatant statements and I would like to know if he is going to apologize to the parents and children that were harmed by his recommendations.

KENNEDY WANTS “SAFE” VACCINES

I have been following Bob’s “Vaccine Safety Project” for some time, exposing the harms and hypocrisies of this strange “project” — and wouldn’t you know it?

After I did my videos on this, the Children's Health Defense basically buried in the info on their website so I'm glad that someone — I don't know if it's from someone in Kennedy's circle or CHD is watching my videos — but I’m glad to see the changes.

HHS Announces New Administration for a Healthy America

That leads me to the latest announcement made at the end of March that HHS is going to restructure the functions of the department by creating a new department called “Administration for a Healthy America, or AHA.”

Aww… I just find this so endearing that it's similar to my own organization, The Healthy American and my acronym HA. 😆

There are 82,000 full-time employees that will be reduced o 62,000.

28 divisions will be consolidated to 15.

10 regional offices will become 5.

Now friends, I've spoken about this before some people are going to applaud these moves and say yipee!

But do you see what's really happening? This centralizes the power and centralizing power is the wrong direction in my opinion.

HHS INCREASES 2025 BUDGET by $132 BILLION - to $1.8 TRILLION

Weird that while the HHS is supposedly consolidating its powers, the 2025 the budget request has increased by $132 billion to a total of $1.8 TRILLION.

I'm just floored — why do we need that money? It doesn't make sense to me.

If anyone can make sense of what and why HHS is even needed at all, please let me know. Medicare could be its own department and the rest of the HHS could be abolished in my view.

What say you?

Does there really need to be an “Administration for a Healthy America?” And if so — why?

Can the government actually make someone healthy? And if so, how exactly?

I for don’t don’t care for Bob’s obvious bait-and-switch, focusing on Froot Loops as the villain, instead of Pfizer.

While what we eat is indeed important, what the government coerces us to inject directly into our bloodstream is of far more import, wouldn’t you agree?

I wish Kennedy well and I hope that he will actually get the things done that we the people would like to see get done: for example freeze all of the shot recommendations on the childhood vaccine schedule — and get the government’s big nose OUT of our health choices!

Another step in the right direction would be to stop calling for all of these “safety tests” that you know and I know only enrich pharmaceutical companies while harming children and animals.

Thanks for being on board, friends. Please share this substack with others who could benefit from a good dose of Truth.

~ Peggy

