Hey friends,

The email below just came in and inspired me to update my coverage on Bob Kennedy, now that he has been on the jab job for several weeks as Health and Human Services Secretary. (I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — what are “human services” and why does the government need to be involved in them? 😂):

The article he emailed was from Ty and Charlene Bollinger (who teach a program called The Truth About Vaccines). This was a very disappointing article full of every sort of justifcation, gaslighting and scapegoating you could imagine as the Bollingers tried to twist the truth about Bob’s betrayal of the vaccine injured.

The Bollingers actually trotted out that tired old saw that Bob is playing 4-D chess 😆— and we who question him “can’t even find the chess board.” Gee, how condescending encouraging to those of use who engage in critical thinking and don’t just blindly follow-the-leader when our intellect and discernment prompt us to question what we are seeing and hearing.

Sounds like a classic case of Bob Delusion Syndrome!

Let’s break down the phases of Bob Delusion Syndrome (BDS)

Phase 1: RFK is not pro-vax — you’re twisting his words! He’s really anti-vax.

Phase 2: RFK is the ONLY one who will stand up to big pharma! We need him as HHS Secretary!

Phase 3: RFK had to lie to congress to get the job. He’s really anti-vax.

Phase 4: RFK will take down big pharma once he’s in HHS! He’s really anti-vax.

Phase 5: RFK just needs time. Give him time! He’ll take down pharma any day now.

Phase 6: RFK needs our support! Stop criticizing him. He’s our only hope!

Phase 7: RFK can’t stand up to big pharma! They’re too big! It’s political suicide!

Phase 8: RFK said vaccines are the best way to prevent measles. He didn’t say you had to take it. He’s for vaccine choice.

Phase 9: RFK just wants safe and effective vaccines, that’s all.

Phase 10- the FINAL SOUTION: Let’s go get the Junior Jab! Bob said it’s safe and effective vaccine — and I trust him. He’s a Kennedy, after all. 🤣😂

To quote Trump, that’s just sad. Sad that people are falling for the fraud.

And I see far too many falling for it. (Well, the Bible does state that many people choose the wide path of destruction.) It’s hard for people to question their hero, especially when they put their faith, hope and trust in a human savior — and especially a man like Bob who has a history of lying and cheating.

While I don’t like to start slinging mud at those who (ostensibly) have been prominent figures in the health freedom and anti-vaccine movement like Ty and Charlene Bollinger (I responded to their concerns in a previous video and substack here) — I am legitimately concerned when they start telling people to stop asking questions.

Ugh… telling people to stop asking questions is the hallmark of cult behavior. I’m sure that the Bollingers and other Bob supporters don’t want to be construed as belonging to a cult with Bob as the leader, so let’s drop the “stop asking questions” and “you’re not smart enough to understand” tired tropes, shall we?

To answer many healthy Americans' concerns and others saying "Kennedy is just far too smart for any of us" — their argument was that "he didn't recommend the measles jab, he just said it's the best way to prevent infection” referring to Kennedy’s April 6th tweet here.

Really?

You're telling me parents hearing Bob’s message are going to be so sophisticated they'll understand he didn't really mean for them to follow his advice when he said to follow the CDC schedule and embark getting their children injected 100+ times over the course of their childhood ? People aren't supposed to take him at his word?

Well, they'll try to twist themselves into pretzels, God bless them. They're doing a lot of pretzel-making trying to make sense of his statements. So let's have another Healthy American’s response be our response here, because I think it's so darn good. Read on for better news…

On to better news…

I want to highlight an amazing Healthy American, Britt Lind. She runs an organization called Kindness and Science in Action, is a published author, an actress, and has been in the health freedom movement for years. She's been standing up against the hogwash in Hollywood, and has summed up this situation so perfectly in her recent newsletter “RFK ON MEASLES AND SOME GOOD NEWS!” which I will include for you below. Also be sure to watch my video on this here.

By Britt Lind LIES AND BETRAYAL We are appalled and deeply shocked at RFK, Jr.'s continued support of the MMR vaccine. At the televised cabinet meeting today he asserted that there are now countless measles cases in the US and in other parts of the world. No one knows better than RFK that this is simply not true. His former group Children's Health Defense is right now investigating the medical treatment children in the US received after being diagnosed with measles and then dying. We contend those children were not sick with measles, but died from whatever illness they had and the treatment they received. As a baby boomer, RFK knows better than anyone that when we were children, having measles was perfectly normal. We did not die. Most of our friends went through this childhood cleansing process and kids, parents, and teachers thought nothing of it. Only after vaccine companies saw the profit possibilities from scaremongering the public regarding measles did measles become something to be feared and parents were frightened into accepting the toxic MMR vaccines that are harming and killing our children. RFK has always been terrified of being called an ANTIVAXXER and has denied it again and again vociferously. He is afraid that telling the truth about vaccines will garner him the hatred of the millions of people who belong to the vaccine religion. He doesn't want to be seen as a vaccine nutcase even though he already is perceived that way by the media. The zealots who fervently believe in vaccines as if they are the saviors of mankind, refuse to accept the truth about vaccines, even when their own children become deathly ill immediately after being jabbed. They and the media scare RFK to his core. He will lie about vaccines to avoid their scorn. Some of RFK's ardent supporters keep insisting that he is merely biding his time before he tells the truth but his continued support of the MMR vaccines in the cabinet meeting today will encourage parents who believe in him or have been on the fence, to have their children vaccinated, causing them irreparable harm. GOOD NEWS While we are deeply disappointed in RFK's attitude regarding vaccines, at this same meeting today, he announced that they have made cuts in animal testing at the NIH and even more animal testing at the NIH will be replaced by AI. This is extremely welcome news and we are grateful to all of our supporters who signed petitions and emailed RFK, Trump, and DOGE about this subject. The Trump administration is listening to AV activists and change is happening. RFK also talked about the fact that autism rates when he was a child was 1 in every 10,000 children and now they are 1 in every 31. He said that scientists from all over the world are coming here to work with him on discovering why this is happening. Trump seemed especially interested in these investigations into the cause of autism. He was appalled at the increase rate and suggested it could be the "shots" children received. Years ago before the Covid fraud, Trump spoke out against vaccines and we know that RFK is aware of the fact that childhood vaccines cause autism. We are confident that after these investigations into the cause of autism are completed that vaccines will emerge as one of the main culprits. Trump promised a huge news conference regarding autism in September when the results are published. RFK also announced that he is actively working to end water fluoridation in this country and that is exciting news regarding public health. He pointed out that Utah has ended all fluoridation in their public water systems and looks forward to more states doing the same. We in California will work to end the poisoning of our water here no matter how strong a hold pharma has on the politicians in this state. GREAT NEWS! The new Environmental Protection Agency has officially announced a plan to end animal testing. Remember when former EPA chief Andrew Wheeler made this announcement years ago when Trump was in office the first time? We were all thrilled to pieces. His and Trump's plan was to reduce animal testing by 30 percent by 2025 and to eliminate it completely by 2035. Unfortunately, President Biden decided to cancel the plan even though it was supported by politicians on both sides of the aisle. We were heartbroken when he and his EPA director betrayed the animals and insisted that animal testing at the EPA continue. Now new EPA head Lee Zeldin has resurrected the plan to end animal testing. Zeldin earned a White Coat Waste award when he was a Congressman for "his outstanding leadership on efforts that ended all dog testing at the Department of Veterans Affairs." An animal lover is in charge at the EPA! We hope that there is some way to end the animal testing at the EPA while Trump is still in office, and should the next administration be inclined to reverse the ban, that there will be some way to make it permanent. But hopefully, whoever the next president may be, we hope that he or she will be aware of the cruelty, waste, and fraud that is involved in animal experimentation and continue to make gains for humans and animals by banning vivisection outright. THANK YOU —Britt Lind, President of Kindness and Science in Action

I agree with Britt—she wrote this in a very succinct, compelling way. That would be my response to the Bollingers or others saying we're far too stupid—we "can't even find the chess board" is what their little meme said. How do you like them apples?

A Red Herring

Watch out for the red herring when Bob talked about autism, friends!

Bob talked about the fact that autism rates when he was a child were one in every 10,000, and now they're one in every 31. Bob said scientists from all over the world are coming here to work with him on discovering why this is happening. Trump seemed especially interested in these investigations into the cause of autism.

Here's why I'm concerned: The government could commission all the research to determine what's causing autism, and then they come out and say, "Great news, folks! Autism is caused by Froot Loops! Fruit Loops and fluouride! We're going to get rid of Froot Loops, we're going to get rid of the red dye that’s in them, and we're going to get rid of fluoride." And you can rest assured that your child is going to be healthy and thriving because we're getting rid of junk food, we're getting rid of sodas, and that is the cause of this.

That is my concern.

Now, I'm all in favor of getting rid of water fluoridation. In fact, I have a very informative interview coming up for you with Justin from We Are Change Orlando. He came on my livestream for the private webinar, and I'm going to replay some of that on this public platform because the information is so important that we need to broadcast it far and wide. So stay tuned for that coming early next week.

Friends, I don't like to say "I told you so," but... I TOLD YOU SO!

The Good News Worth Celebrating

All that said, I truly am applauding the cuts in animal testing at NIH and the Environmental Protection Agency’s official announcement to end animal testing! I'm no fan of AI, but I certainly don't want innocent animals being harmed.

I am 100% unequivocally opposed to animal testing. Animals are not humans! I'm told—I don't even know if it's true—but I'm told not to allow my dog Sandee to eat grapes or avocado. So if grapes and avocado, which are healthy for me, are detrimental to my precious animal, then how in the non-spinning world could you ever extrapolate any medical testing—torturous and cruel as it is—to be applied to humans when animals and humans aren't the same?

Let’s keep the pressure on and not fall prey to BDS, shall we?!

As always, I love reading your comments on this substack and also on my Youtube channel. Join me for new broadcasts daily here.

Share

Leave a comment