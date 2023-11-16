Friends, I took a bold step in yesterday’s video and said the “V” word out loud on on Youtube.

Yep, I actually uttered the word virus, after assiduously avoiding it for the last 3+ years in an attempt to outwit the Youtube algorithm that is very, very sensitive to anyone who speaks against the CDC/WHO “science.”

Fortunately for non-critical thinkers YouTube requires all YouTubers to undergo a "re-education" program regarding proper digital behavior in order to protect the public from dangerous information.

In this masterclass of algorithmic enlightenment, YouTube generously imparts the art of walking on eggshells while simultaneously stifling any kind of independent thought.

Picture this: a content creator tiptoeing through a field of algorithmic landmines, armed only with a keyboard and a sense of impending doom. Thankfully after YouTube's re-education class, I’ve been able to fine-tune the art of self-censorship.

I’ll be doing a full-blown video for you on this in early December and share with you the test that I took to make sure I understood what I am and am not allowed to say.

“Then Peggy, why are you still on Youtube?”

Because it’s the largest platform and I have nearly 200,000 subscribers tuning in at 4pm pacific for my daily show.

Also, Youtube is a search engine, meaning if someone is searching for “Vampire Virus,” my video and channel may show in the search results… and in that way, I can continue to reach more people who are seeking the truth.

And, I like the challenge of honing my skills in order to “outwit the nitwits” by using my trademark code words and humor. (See my video about the nitwits here.)

Let the adventures in this peculiar realm of digital do's and don'ts continue!

I think I can get away with speaking about the Vampire Virus as long as I begin with this important disclaimer:

Viruses exist, cause disease, and you should be very VERY scared of them!

If you want the full effect of my snarky coverage on this latest “scientific” discovery, watch my video below.

In this broadcast, we look at a short clip from a local spellcaster, excuse me, newscaster, who very unclearly explains this new virus that was found in a clump of dirt. Yes, exactly.

Then we look at some of the actual images of the virus, along with other unnamed viruses, just to make sure they are not computer-generated images by a cartoon artist.

Some of my Healthy Americans astutely noticed the hexagon shape of the “MindFlayer” virus. Of course, that means nothing, even though the hexagon is a favorite shape that symbolizes something to the New World Dis-Order. I’m certain this is just a coincidence.

From the Washington Post story about this “discovery”:

Gee whiz, I didn’t realize viruses had necks! I guess that means they have a torso and skeletal system? I mean after all, it’s science.

And don’t read into things too much, such as the 2009 movie called Daybreakers, when “a Vampire Virus is discovered and embraced.”

Or how about this movie from 2020, called — you guessed it, Vampire Virus.

Actually, there appear to be tons of modern-day references to this vampire virus, including some sort of creatures from video games or ?? Can’t quite figure out the connection to the MindFlayer name they have given to these, ahem… invisible and inert particles that someone reproduce by hijacking your cell machinery. Or so they say. You know, they.

My video also covers the definition of virus and how even the smarty-pants scientists can’t tell us whether or not viruses are alive, because it’s too difficult to define what “alive” means. Yep, even the CDC said it’s too complicated and there’s not enough time to go into that. So yeah, the consensus is that viruses are “neither alive nor dead.” So there.

Best is to watch my video all about the Vampire Virus here for a lighthearted look and a few laughs as we turn the tables on the tyrants who are trying to fear monger and flu monger.

