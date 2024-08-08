In the last couple of videos, we've been discussing what I call "cocktails" — my code word for vaccines. I’ve been talking about the dangers of these needles for newborns and your comments have been incredibly insightful, so I decided to share some of them that came up in my video (above). I also wanted to share with you some critical information from a website called Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC).

Now, you may have seen a video I did earlier where I mentioned that I’m not a fan of the phrase "informed consent," but I do appreciate the work that this organization is doing.

Is the Hep B vaccine safer than the disease?

Using the PIC website, I went over to the section titled: Considering a Vaccine and Want to Learn More?

From there, you can learn all about the common side effects of the vaccine which include fever, diarrhea, fatigue, and weakness. Severe side effects have also been observed, including neurological disorders such as encephalitis, transverse myelitis, optic neuritis, multiple sclerosis, and Guillain-Barre syndrome (which, hopefully, is temporary).

There are also autoimmune diseases—Gee, how many people do you know who suffer from autoimmune diseases? Who knows where they came from? Could it have been from these shots?

Anyway, PIC has several different educational documents that you can view and download from here.

Here is the link to the Hep B info I covered in my video: https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/hepatitis-b/

If you’re a concerned parent, grandparent or friend, I encourage you to get in touch with them, and they can help you develop a strategy and an approach when discussing this with your healthcare provider. The key is knowing your rights and being informed.

Contact PIC

