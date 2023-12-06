People often ask me, “Peggy, is donated blood still safe?”
Many are as apprehensive as ever about blood transfusions — especially in emergency situations. Because of growing concerns regarding the safety of the blood supply as a result of the cocktails, I chose to re-air this older video:
I share some possible solutions and options to consider if you or …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Healthy American, Peggy Hall to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.