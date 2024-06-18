For nearly five years now, I've dedicated myself to defending freedom. My journey began with a simple yet impactful video educating people on the law and emphasizing that no Governor has the authority to make a law. This video received millions of views before being censored and removed by YouTube in May 2020. From the beginning, I've stood up for the underdog, always seeking to educate, inform, inspire, and empower. My goal has been to help you understand your rights and read between the lies.

Over the years, this channel has become a beacon of hope and education, a platform where I strive to inform, inspire, and empower my audience. When I first started, I could never have imagined the extent to which our freedoms would be challenged or the critical role this channel would play in highlighting and resisting these encroachments on our liberties.

Each video, message, and story shared here has a deeper purpose and together, we have navigated through some of the toughest, most tyrannical years of our lifetimes. This channel is more than just an advocacy platform; it is a community of like-minded individuals committed to the principles of freedom and justice. It has been a blessing to walk this path with you, and I remain steadfast in my commitment to defending freedom and empowering each one of you to do the same.

I titled the video linked below "Is it All Even Worth It?" because I received a compelling email from a Healthy American in response to a video I made a couple of weeks ago. In that video, I shared the devastating losses in my family: first, with my 19-year-old cat, Elsie, and then, one week later, my beloved Teddy bear. The email resonated deeply with me as it reflected on the time, effort, and energy we invest in this fight for freedom, often at the expense of other important aspects of our lives.

The past few weeks have been very difficult for me, and I know many of you have faced similar hardships and are questioning how to keep going. Sharing my journey, I've received thousands of supportive messages from viewers who have been on a similar journey, experiencing various hardships.

One particular message I received resonated deeply with me. It talked about how all the crazy things happening in the world seem unimportant compared to the love for our family. This message made me reflect on the sacrifices I've made over the years, often neglecting my health and personal life, sometimes forgetting that our loved ones are what truly matter most in this world. A year into my advocacy, I realized I couldn't continue this way without burning out. I had to balance my commitment to defending freedom with taking care of myself and my family.

It’s so important to prioritize our well-being alongside this fight for freedom. Don’t get trapped in the spin cycle of fear and distractions. Take a moment to step outside, watch the sunset, and feel the warmth of God's blessings in your heart. Spend time in prayer, finding peace in quiet moments. Embrace joy and allow it to brighten your days. Friends, I hope to encourage you to live a life filled with purpose and love… and to hold your loved ones a little closer.

Thank you for your support, prayers, donations, and being part of this Healthy American community. I have the best audience on YouTube.

