Project Stargate: A sharp-eyed Healthy American emailed me with an astute observation: we’re watching a textbook example of the good cop, bad cop routine.

For those unfamiliar with the tactic, good cop, bad cop is a psychological manipulation technique used in interrogations, negotiations, and, yes, politics. The bad cop applies pressure—intimidation, threats, coercion—while the good cop swoops in with a reassuring smile, offering a way out. The contrast is designed to break down resistance, making the victim (or in this case, the public) more compliant.

Sound familiar? Because it should. This trick doesn’t just play out in police stations—it’s quite common in politics. One politician pushes draconian policies (the bad cop), only for another to soften them later (the good cop), gaining public favor in the process. It’s a masterclass in manipulation, one that keeps the cycle of deception spinning.

Take RFK, for example. I’ve been meticulously quoting him—no spin necessary—yet his defenders insist on performing mental gymnastics to justify his words. He claims to support vaccines, endorses the CDC schedule, and champions trust in government institutions. But, of course, his supporters assure us that he doesn’t really mean it like that.

So, is Kennedy playing the role of the good cop? He certainly isn’t pushing back. When questioned, he doesn’t stand firm or present hard evidence. Instead, he folds—dodging, deflecting, doing everything but offering a principled stand. If he were truly against coercion, wouldn’t he have made that his hill to die on? But no, the idea of bodily autonomy never seems to cross his mind.

And then there’s Bernie Sanders. Was he cast as the bad cop in this scenario? Growling and posturing just enough to make Kennedy’s lukewarm stance seem palatable by comparison?

It’s a performance, friends. The same tired script, recycled with new faces, each playing their part. But here’s the reality: the game only works if we keep falling for it.

I, for one, refuse to be duped. I’d rather admit I was deceived than continue living in denial. But many will cling to their illusions, defending their chosen ‘heroes’ because the alternative—admitting they’ve been played—is too uncomfortable to bear.

So what say you?