Most of us have been told for decades that cholesterol is the enemy and that if our numbers run high, we’re destined for heart disease and must immediately get on a statin. But what if that entire narrative is wrong?

Here’s why cholesterol is important:

It’s the coat and brain of your cells. Cholesterol forms the cell membrane, protecting the cell and allowing nutrients in while flushing waste out.

It makes hormones. Estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, cortisol, and more—all of them require cholesterol as a building block.

It fuels immunity. Healthy cholesterol levels strengthen our immune defense against infection.

It creates Vitamin D. When sunlight hits the skin, cholesterol is converted into this vital “sunshine vitamin.”

It aids digestion. Cholesterol is a key component of bile, which helps break down fats.

It supports brain health. Our brains are about 60% fat, much of it cholesterol. Low levels are linked with memory loss and dementia.

In short, cholesterol is life-sustaining. Every cell needs it. Yet instead of celebrating it, mainstream medicine often demonizes it.

We’ve all heard the terms “good” HDL and “bad” LDL cholesterol. But according to Dr. Chari, that’s an oversimplification that’s done more harm than good.

Think of LDL as a bus. It transports vital nutrients throughout the body. It also delivers cholesterol to areas of inflammation, acting like a soothing balm to help repair damage. Far from being “bad,” LDL is crucial for healing.

Meanwhile, HDL is the bus that drives cholesterol back home to the liver to be recycled. We need both working in harmony. Triglycerides, often a better marker of heart risk, are typically elevated not from cholesterol itself but from processed foods, sugar, and insulin resistance.

Dr. Chari shares this controversial truth: cholesterol doesn’t cause heart disease. Chronic inflammation does.

She pointed to insulin resistance and toxins as the major drivers of inflammation.

Processed foods, sugar, seed oils, pesticides, microplastics, and heavy metals clog up our cells’ “keyholes,” disrupting hormones and causing the body to pump out more cholesterol in an attempt to heal.

Address the inflammation, and cholesterol normalizes on its own.

Steps to Support Healthy Cholesterol Naturally

Here are some of Dr. Chari’s top recommendations for supporting cholesterol and reducing inflammation—without falling into the statin trap:

Choose healthy fats. Skip seed oils like soybean, corn, and canola. Instead, use extra-virgin olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, grass-fed butter, and ghee. Eat real food. Cook at home, buy organic, and minimize processed foods and sugar. Move daily. Get outside for fresh air and walking—especially after dinner to lower blood sugar and improve sleep. Get sunshine. Morning and afternoon sun exposure helps produce vitamin D and regulates circadian rhythms. Add color. Fill your plate with antioxidant-rich vegetables and fruits like berries, onions, green apples, and turmeric. Rest well. Prioritize sleep to lower inflammation and allow your body to repair. Supplement wisely. Consider CoQ10 to support heart and brain health.

