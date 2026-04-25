The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Shalini's avatar
Shalini
21h

Facial masks have been found to carry parasites - how ironic that people are wearing them believing that they will block the covid particles or other pathogens which are of course smaller than the weave in the masks. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-09204-7

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
1d

Do you have anything for spineless people? Maybe in an ointment?

I have a 'friend'....

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