Friends,

Wow, what a week!

We had “fun” revisiting the Mask Hysteria (never forget) that showed the absolute hysteria and paranoia of those following order without bothering to take a moment to think… you don’t want to miss the comments — check it out here:

Also, I gave some encouragement for those (like me) who need to take a break from the relentless headlines:

Your comments are so insightful, and I love sharing them!

And as we close out the week, I like to end on more of a light-hearted note, as you can see in my video here. I also reference many of your intriguing insights. I’ve got the best audience on Youtube — and Substack!

And on that lighthearted note, for those who are interested, let me remind you that if the world is complicated, your skincare doesn’t have to be.

My passion and purpose led me to create my own carefully-crafted botanical infusion to help revitalize skin touched by sun and time.

If you are interested in a gentle, natural luxurious care for smooth, radiant skin, I invite you to go here to learn more: www.youthserum.com

P.S. In my video here (at the 2:20 mark) you’ll see me reference my Coastal Radiance Gift Set. This is a beautiful seasonal set that I put together for those who would like a little something special.

This message just came in from Martine. (I love hearing from my lovely customers. You can email me support@youthserum.com)

Dear Peggy, My purchase of your youth serum was a late birthday present to myself (75). My skin has been exposed to all kinds of weather extremes, pollution, and toxins. I was born and raised in eastern France, the winters were brutal back then (-25C)… I lived in El Paso TX, Fort Lauderdale and now in E. TN. Texas and Florida sun exposure did a number on my skin. For the last 40-30 years I have been taking care of my skin with organic Weleda creams. I have tried multiple serums over the years....with mediocre results. The Youth Serum is exactly the addition I needed. My skin has become very dry, the Youth Serum has changed that. I apply twice a day, after an hour or so I apply my creams, the results are quite stunning. My skin feels wonderful, no pulling or sense of dryness. The hydration from the serum lasts all night. Thank you also for the beautiful packaging. A lovely gold container in gold netting nestled in a cloud of tissue, very elegant. Martine

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