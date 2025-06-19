The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Young's avatar
Doug Young
8h

I read "Bechamp or Pasteur?: A Lost Chapter in the History of Biology" from 1942 on this subject about 20 years ago & have lived my own life as if Germ Theory was incorrect. So far, so good, and it also primed me to not buy any of the COVID lies once that operation started.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Gallagher's avatar
John Gallagher
7h

I have been aware for 25 years that the germ theory is no more valid than the theory of evolution. In WW1 it was discovered that there was no contagion of disease and eventually that the most likely cause of the "pandemic" was the injections. I have been considered by most people as being "conspiracy theory crazy". A few people have become interested enough to spend time to begin questioning everything. And I mean everything. Some of my friends and family now are at least skeptical and a few actually have researched health and found information on such ideas as "German New Medicine" which suggests many causes of illness that have been extensively documented over many decades. This doctor was also persecuted and put in prison. I am very pleased that you have taken this position, your awareness of how this topic should be presented so that people will listen without being offended or ridiculed will likely have great success!! Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture