I know this might ruffle a few feathers… but I’m taking a risk by sharing this video.

Friends, don’t ask too many questions about “settled science.” Trust me — I’ve been down that road, and I’m just trying to spare you the honor of being labeled a conspiracy theorist… like every other critical thinker I know (including the two in this interview, Dr. Sam Bailey and Daniel Roytas).

That’s why I appreciated this conversation so much. They ask the kinds of questions most people are too nervous to touch; and they do it calmly, intelligently, and with a research to back it up.

When I came across Daniel Roytas and his book Can You Catch a Cold?, I was intrigued. He spent years digging through medical archives looking at hundreds of human contagion experiments for solid proof that viruses like colds and flus actually spread from person to person. He observed that they couldn’t get sick people to make healthy people sick. Even when they were trying really hard.

Turns out, in his 4 years of searching, Daniel was unable to locate a single high-quality, randomized placebo-controlled study that actually proves contagion. Not one. You’d think we’d want that, given how the public health narrative revolves around avoiding germs.

"It's not as easy as jumping onto a search engine and typing in failed human contagion experiments. They're incredibly hard to find, a lot of these — some aren't, like there's some that just come up immediately — but when you read some of these papers or the old textbooks, you'll notice that they make reference to failed contagion experiments and they'll give you like some really dodgy or obscure reference, or they'll say the name of someone and you'll go searching for the name of the person but later you'll find out they misspelled it or it was like a translated name from French to English and it wasn't the right spelling, and it's very, very difficult to find these. But I tracked as many down as I could and thought that this was important because it hasn't been done before. So there aren't any published papers anywhere in the scientific literature that document all of the failed human contagion experiments for contagious illnesses like the cold or flu or measles or any of these diseases. Like, that's something that's immediately apparent when you start looking at the literature. You can't go to a modern text and find these all collected in a nice systematic review or a textbook or anything like this — and for good reason. Because once you do that, and you look at the results, you find that the overwhelming majority of experiments that were done trying to prove contagion or transmit illness from sick people to healthy people failed time and time and time again." —Daniel Roytas

Daniel doesn’t tell you what to think. He just lays out all the facts, asks honest questions, and leaves the door open for you to think critically. Which, in my opinion, is how it should be.

His message is empowering not discouraging.

Your body already knows how to heal. You don’t need to live in fear.

Just because something’s been repeated a thousand times doesn’t make it true.

This conversation might really shift how you think about health and illness or at the very least, make you curious to dig deeper. So if you're open to hearing a different take, I think you’ll find it pretty fascinating.

