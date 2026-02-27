Friends, file this under: “You cannot make this up.”

I’ve got two videos for you with a deep dive into Trump’s ongoing “Operation Homecoming” designed to incentivize illegal aliens to self-deport:

The Department of Homeland Security is celebrating one year of Trump by announcing it will now offer a $2,600 stipend via the CBP Home app for “illegal aliens” willing to self-deport.

Yep. Don’t come here, but if you do… we’ll help with travel expenses on the way out!

In theory, a program like this would only be available once per individual and would likely require identity verification, biometric tracking, and removal processing through the Department of Homeland Security. Otherwise, you’d have effectively created a revolving door rewards program.

Reenter.

Self-deport.

Collect $2,600.

Repeat.

I’m sure this program is being built out and structured to rquire identity verification and biometric processing.

Information Collected via CPB App

CBP Home is a way for illegal aliens to submit their intent to self-deport and self-report their exit from the United States. CBP Home allows information to be submitted by an alien submitting information on behalf of themselves, and/or on behalf of another person (e.g., child, spouse). Aliens choosing to use CBP Home to notify DHS of their intent to self-deport and self-report their exit, are asked to provide biographic and biometric information, including but not limited to, full name, date of birth, country of citizenship, e-mail address, phone number, sex, travel document information, and photograph. CBP Home will also capture geolocation information of the mobile device to determine the location of the information submission. The geolocation is also used to monitor trends to assess resource and/or staffing needs and identify potential vulnerabilities in the mobile application. Additionally, CBP collects the following information from the mobile device user: Cellular enabled indicator; Wi-Fi enabled indicator; Phone model; Phone Operating System Type; Phone Operating System Version; and Device ID token. This information is collected through CBP Home and used to send the mobile device user push notifications.

The CBP App isn’t just used for deportation/immigration matters, but also regular travel, too.

Anyhoo… how exactly does this deter unlawful entry when we are subsidizing the exit?

The DHS presser goes on to detail how many people have already voluntarily self-deported:

“Since January 2025, 2.2 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program. To celebrate one year of this administration, the U.S. taxpayer is generously increasing the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally – offering a $2,600 exit bonus,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.”

Do you think we should be spending our tax dollars to give to these illegals to leave?

The Government’s Cost Argument

Here’s DHS’s justification:

The current cost of a single enforced deportation is $18,245. With the new $2,600 stipend, the cost of a self-deportation through the CBP Home App will be $5,100 — saving taxpayers over $13,000 per illegal alien.

From a strictly financial perspective, the math argument is straightforward: incentivize compliance because it’s cheaper than enforcement.

I am a bit skeptical of believing these numbers because they are coming from the very department tracking them and I can’t ignore the optics.

There are lawful American taxpayers who could really use $2,600 right now.

DHS describes this as:

A historic opportunity for illegal aliens to receive cost-free travel, forgiveness of failure-to-depart fines, and a $2,600 exit bonus to facilitate travel back to their home country or another country where they have lawful status.

So not just airfare.

Not just a stipend.

Also forgiveness of certain penalties.

Is $2,600 enough to motivate voluntary departure?

Or would simply forgiving fines have been sufficient?

Being in the country illegally is not a felony. It’s a civil violation. You cannot be put into prison just for being in the country without your documentation. Now, if you are deported and you do return, it is now a crime escalates from civil ro criminal and punishable by prison time.

Where Are The Illegal Aliens Going?

One question I have:

Where exactly are these individuals self-deporting to?

Home country?

A third country?

Somewhere they already have lawful status?

Turns out the illegal aliens are not flying home on American Airlines, Delta or Southwest.

Nope. Not at all.

They are being flown to either Honduras or Colombia for processing, and they are being flown on jets purchased by Solus Worldwide Solutions.

Now this is where things get sticky… and by sticky I mean controversial.

First, take a look at Salus Solutions, website here:

The owner of this company is William Walters, a former Department of State employee:

Apparently, he resigned from government service to create this company, which was then awarded (in a non-competitive bid) nearly 1 Billion dollars to purchase jets and fly the illegal aliens to Honduras and Colombia for processings. (Isn’t that weird? Especially since there are a number of illegal aliens from India and Eastern Europe? Why would they be flown to South America first? Will they simply re-enter the USA again from that region??)

This awarding of the contract in a rushed manner and without competitive bis is the basis of this lawsuit:

The three-year deal to fly migrants back to their home countries went to Salus Worldwide Solutions, a company founded by a former State Department official named William Walters. Until early September, the DHS division overseeing the contract was run by Christopher Pratt, a former State Department colleague of Walters. The White House had nominated Pratt for a high-level position to serve as the State Department’s main liaison with the Pentagon, but pulled his nomination on September 29. Internal DHS records seen by Mother Jones show that Pratt was involved in the contract award to Salus. In April, before the contract was awarded, Pratt scheduled DHS offsite meetings at Salus’s office, and he personally congratulated Walters after his company won the contract. Neither Pratt nor Walters responded to questions. “It is hard to know how many people have so far accepted the offer. But if the plan takes off, this program could prove extremely lucrative for Salus, a firm that appears to have only a handful of employees and was launched in 2023 by Walters, a former Army medical officer. A federal contracting website describes Salus as a “Women Owned Business.” The company did not respond to questions about the basis for that claim, but on October 2, days after Mother Jones asked about it, Salus' federal contractor registration was updated to remove that description.”

The case is CSI Aviation Inc. v. United States, Fed. Cl., No. 1:25-cv-01338, complaint 8/13/25.

What’s weirder still is the name of the company, Solus.

My research shows that the latin word solus means health, well-being, security and safety.

What is troubling to me is the association with the word solus:

It reminds me of the snake reference that Trump recites frequently (“You knew I was a snake before you invited me in…”

Also, the reference to snake venom which some have said it present in the covid “vaccine”;

And of course, the snake references surrounding the Charlie Kirk incident, the Turning Point logo and Erika Kirk, with her snake jewelry: the Snake Eyes movie and so much more.

You can revisit those topics here:

Out of all the names the company could have selected, they go with one that has numbers snake references. Hmm…

Overall, I’m concluding that this Operation Homecoming is ripe for corruption and con-men, and as is the case with the government, things are not what they appear.

What say you?

