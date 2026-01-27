Did you see what I did there? Or maybe you’ve already tuned out the Minneapolis because it’s too distressing to be exposed to these relentless operations.

Here, my latest analysis of the things that just don’t add up in this not-so-pretti-incident in Minneapolis:

First, it’s distressing if you believe these ICE incidents are real and federal agents are shooting innocent people in the icy town of Minneapolis (hat tip to Healthy American and fellow substacker Franklin O’Kanu who wrote an article about ice and ice in Minneapolis…

So it’s very distressing if you are just catching the headlines and believing the story.

But it’s equally distressing — if not more distressing — to consider that these events could be orchestrated operations to instill terror and fear in the public at large.

Remember fear and terror (along confusion and their favorite word chaos ) are the among the strongest tools of the enemy to inflict deception, division and distraction.

I’ve analyzed these ICE operations in some detail in a few videos, including the things that didn’t add up about the Rene “too good to be” true incident, and also how ICE agents are trained by Israeli agents.

Oh, did I forget to mention that you can hire fake protestors for your protest?

Just a friendly reminder for folks who may not have considered that these protests might not be organic and authentic. CrowdsonDemand.com

And let’s not forget that there are companies providing CRISIS ACTORS as well.

Check this out, www.CrisisCast.com

I always wonder how much money is the right number for people who are willing to participate in these productions.

Although, with AI, the media can pretty much create anything without the need for actual human beings.

That’s because many people (most?) will not even bother to notice, analyze and ask questions about what they are shown and told. That’s too tough! Much easier to just swallow the hogwash hook, line and sinker. Thinking is apparently outdated. 😂

But not here at The Healthy American.

Where some would say I’m cynical, I would say I’m a healthy skeptic.

That means collecting clues and noticing things that don’t add up.

Case in point, this current pretty good incident — only it ain’t pretty and it ain’t good.

You know that I try to avoid the headlines anyway, but when people are asking me for my input, I dig in.

And I often see things that other people miss. Many people just not looking for them...

For example, we were told that Rene Good was shot on Portland Avenue…

And then the following day after this incident were told that two Venezuelans (on the heels of Trump’s illegal strike onVenezuela) were shot in the city of Portland 🤦‍♀️

So here’s another strange connection.

They gave this character Rene the middle name of Nicole…

And this latest incident of an alleged shooting of an alleged victim named Alex Pretti took place on 26 Nicolette Avenue. 🤦‍♀️

…at 9:03 (inverts to 666)

Hmmm…

Now, will the real Alex Pretti please stand up? 🤣🤦‍♀️

And can Maduro lend this guy a change of clothes??

Jeepers, seems like the only item of clothing this guy has is an army-green front-sip pullover (and whatever-you-call-it)?

Okay, get your How-to-Spot-a-Psyop bingo card ready:

Here, the requisite candlelight memorial:

Not to disrespect the deceased, but did Alex have only the one shirt? To be fair, this Go-Fraud-Me looks like an AI fake. Notice the amount raised?! 🤣🤦‍♀️ ($306 — 666)

Oh look, here’s another one, organized by leftist youtuber Keith Edwards. Why? And why so many Asian names of donors? And why a $36 dollar donation? 🤣🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Good to see the story includes the latest adolescent “6-7” meme 😂:

As I say, I notice things that a lot of people miss… 🤣💯

By the way, does this sound like it was written by grieving parents?

Click to watch what looks like a staged events (blurry footage, strange, jerky camera movements, designed to make the situation looks chaotic)

And to be fair, it was not an ICE shooting — it was a border patrol agent. Notice how the media is just reporting it as “a federal government agent.”

All the much better to keep the story going, I suppose.

The most distressing thing of all?

How many people fall for it.

People fall for these stories because they don’t want to believe that the government and media would lie to them. (You’ve probably been lied to by people who actually know you, so why wouldn’t some faceless, massive monolithic government and media do the same?!)

But what troubles me the most are the narratives and agendas being pushed.

Here’s a recurring one: going door-to-door to check for “suspects” — remember the guy in Utah following the fake non-shooting of Charlie Kirk? He gleefully said the police were going door to door to search for the “shooter.” Bizarre to say the least.

We saw that with the fake incident with the Grand Blanc. MI Mormon church shooting, where we were told the police went door-to-door to look for the shooter, funny how there’s never any follow up on these stories. Whatever happened to that shooter? Whatever happened to those victims? Did they get their go fraud me and move onto the next acting gig?

(Jeepers, just found out there was yet another Freemason Mormon shooting, this time in UT in early January. Hard to keep up with the onslaught of fake news, thanks to AI!)

So having the police illegally enter your home in the name of safety is basically a meme, a narrative, an operation that you’re going to see pushed again and again and again so that people become conditioned to say well of course the government can come check I wouldn’t want I want the bad guy to be caught I don’t have anything to hide. Well that’s all well in good until you do have something to hide and even if you didn’t it’s the big fat it’s no business of the big fat nosy government anyway!

That leads them to the other equally if not more distressing aspect of all of this which is the concept that you can just be stopped on the street and have to show your papers.

Now I’ve had these conversations with people who say Well I think that that’s great. I don’t want illegal aliens here, they’re ruining our country!

Well of course that’s what they think because that’s what we’re told over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again in the news.

Don’t you know immigrants? Didn’t you come from a family immigrant like I did? Maybe even you fled a country and came here without papers because it was your only chance of freedom.

Hey I am not excusing anyone nor am I encouraging that kind of behavior.

And yes there are violent illegals. And there are violent legals.

So I am not in favor of “catch and release” but I’m also in favor of going fishing for them.

I want you to think this through. Because what’s next is that YOU are going be stopped because of the car that you’re driving. Because of the color of your skin. Because of your hairstyle. Because of your clothing, because of your sunglasses.

You don’t understand that you are going to be next? You’re OK to live in a country where you could be hauled away? That is not a free society.

Of course there’s always a gun angle, in these incidents. The narrative being pushed is be careful even if you have your gun which is your constitutional right, you might be gunned down by a federal agent.

Of course they want you to be afraid to stand up for your rights….

To protest…

Yo help other people.

And they want you to be divided, distracted and distressed.

But I know as Healthy Americans, you are too savvy to fall for it.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again I’ve got the savviest subscribers. You know how to dig in, you know how to consider different angles, and you know not to let the red wool beanie be pulled over your eyes.

So tell me what you’ve seen, tell me what you’ve observed, and tell me where you think this PrettiGood ICE operation is headed.

All I want to know is: are the t-shirts out yet? 😂😂

I aired a bonus video for you where together we looked at some of the striking things about about Minnesota and Minneapolis and why this city and this state seems to be specifically chosen for so many of these operations. George Floyd anyone? Does that ring a bell? Click to watch:

More of my ICE coverage here:

Share

Leave a comment