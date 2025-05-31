“Dear Peggy, I went to a new dentist yesterday. I won't be going back for various reasons. The main one being high pressure sales to get work done that I don't need. (Surprised?) Anyway, the real reason for this email is to let you know that while I was sitting in the office, of course I have all this paperwork to sign. I came to two things in there that I haven't seen for a while cause I don't go to a doctor or a dentist very often. One was that HIPPA so-called privacy agreement. I asked her what that was about and she said "That just tells you what your privacy protections are and how your privacy is protected.” I said OK. And I checked off the box that said "refused to sign." 🙂 The other issue which, I think you'll understand is: among all the "tests" that they want to do on my teeth, gums, etc., is an area where it says "We also collect saliva swabs,” for whatever reason. And the first thought that came to my mind was: this is a sneaky way of getting DNA testing out of people. Therefore, I crossed that out and did not sign that form. They still looked at me, of course, and came up with all kinds of work I "need to have done" and that I should do this "right away". Just another story for your file.”

What say you, friends?

Are you still going to the dentist these days?

I can tell you horror stories from back in 2020, when you were punished for breathing oxygen in places like dentist and doctor offices.

Yep, there were dentists who insisted on their patients wearing a mask to walk through the waiting room. Never mind that the patient had to REMOVE the mask in order for the dentist to see inside their mouth.

Somehow these patients were only deadly when walking through the waiting room! 😆

(Of course, we were told that the masks work, but only if everyone was wearing them! Keep that in mind the next time it rains. Your umbrella won’t keep you dry unless everyone else is using one!)

I recommended so many people to this dental practice that they sent me a very nice basket of fruit as a thank you!

My dentist didn’t do the hard sell and actually talked me out of one procedure I had been considering.

Such a contrast to what seems to be common these days.

One dentist I visited here in Florida asked me if I wanted a fluoride treatment! I couldn’t hide my shock. Not only have I not had a cavity in about, let’s say 50+ years, my teeth are healthy and in good condition.

I use a copper tongue scraper daily, I do coconut oil swishing, I use a fluoride-free toothpaste (and sometimes just a pinch of baking soda with water) and a water pick, and flossing.

I did need to get an adjustment to my bite from an older crown, which was put on to replace a cracked filling.

And many years ago I did get all of the silver fillings out of my teeth. Hopefully that was the right course of action. I did what I thought was best at the time.

But over the years I never had a dentist offer me a fluoride treatment! (Read more about the dangers of fluoride in my substack below):

Strange Things Dentists are Doing These Days

Now maybe it’s just because I’m splitting my time between Florida and California, two states that put a heavy emphasis on cosmetic practices, but I am aware that dentists are now offering the following, in addition to cleanings, crowns, bonding, whitening, fillings and fluoride treatments:

Facials

Botox injections (not for your teeth, but for your face)

Facial fillers

Skin peels

Laser treatments for skin

Microneedling of the skin

Radio frequency skin treatment

Essential Oils

Supplements

I’ve heard from people who are offered these options at nearly every visit, and they have to “decline” each time.

Now I’m not here to give you dental advice, but I do know that a number of Healthy Americans take care of their teeth without going to the dentist.

So tell me about your dental adventures. Do you have a dentist you like and trust? Were you harassed during the cooties hogwash, being prevented from entering the dentist’s office? Have you found natural approaches that really work?

As always, I love hearing from you and appreciate you being on board as a Healthy American. ~ Peggy

