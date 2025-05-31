The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Cashier's avatar
Jennifer Cashier
11m

Hi, I was also surprised that they didin't tell you that you needed a "deep" cleaning (for extra cost per 4 quadrants). This happens much too often. Don't fall for it and be sure you find a dentist that educates the patient about biofilm. Be a wise consumer. The rubber wheel and polish is not a true cleaning and is the most superficial procedure ever! Hand scaling to get the enamel glassy smooth is the only way to remove tartar and have healthy gums and teeth. The dentist or hygienist should be double and triple checking their work with a pigtail explore. Just how they were taught in hygiene school in the 80's.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture