Last Friday, I ended the week on a lighter note with some words of encouragement for my Healthy American community. My goal is to provide support that helps you stay afloat in life’s stormy seas. I strive to offer tips, techniques, and solutions so you can stand up against oppression and tyranny. Recently, I received a beautiful card from Teresa, a woman who found my work when she needed it most.

Despite facing numerous obstacles, Teresa discovered solace and strength in my teachings. Knowing that I made a positive impact in her life reaffirms my purpose and it reminds me of why I created The Healthy American and our guiding principles: Connection, Education, and Action.

Connection is the foundation of everything we do. Through my platforms, I wanted to cultivate a community where individuals can share their experiences and support one another. It's through CONNECTION that we overcome isolation and division, finding solidarity with fellow freedom-fighters across our communities and country.

EDUCATION serves as the antidote to ignorance. Many people are misled by deceptive information. This misinformation is designed to keep people distracted, despairing, and trapped in the spin cycle of fear, but through education, we break free into a realm of knowledge, understanding, and critical thinking. With each lesson learned, we gain the power to discern truth from deceit, emboldening us to make informed decisions and champion our rights with confidence.

Beyond providing information, we encourage ACTION. Whether it's sharing knowledge, engaging in conversations, or advocating for one's rights, each step forward makes a difference. ACTION serves as a powerful antidote to despair. Taking action, regardless of the outcome, empowers us and keeps us engaged. It's the key to never surrendering our freedom to the tyrants who seek to oppress humanity.

By supporting one another and staying true to our beliefs, we can overcome any challenge that comes our way.

“Take heart, take action — and keep going! We need all hands on deck to go full steam ahead to life, liberty, truth and freedom!” ~ Peggy Hall