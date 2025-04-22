The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Nobody has authority over you or your kids. They pretend but they do not. Your child is exempt because you said so! That's it! Also why do you want the kids in a government indoctrination camp. School is useless. The problem is people use it as a day care. Those 12 years of Rockefeller government indoctrination were and are the biggest waste of time in my life.

this is why i am childless. i WILL NOT be a foster to adopt PAIR RENT and be subjected to the STATE'S STANDARD OF CARE FOR A CHILD. i have had EVERY CONVERSATION with them under the sun, asked EVERY QUESTION, CROSSED ALL MY T's and DOTTED ALL MY I's and i ALWAYS end up walking away and being devastated that i cannot become a mother because of these ATROCIOUS requirements. i will not jab my dogs and i will not jab my child, OVER MY DEAD BODY. i was unable to have my own children, i lost a private adoption and a BOATLOAD of $ due to adoption fraud and going through the state would be my only and final resource but i WILL NOT DO IT, so therefore, i remain childless with empty arms and a broken heart 💔😢

