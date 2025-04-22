I regularly receive cards, letters, and emails from my Healthy Americans, and I'm so grateful to be connected with this smart, savvy, and supportive community.

Recently, I received a particularly distressing email from a grandmother with temporary custody of her 5-year-old granddaughter. The court is requiring her granddaughter to receive multiple vaccinations to attend school, and she expressed feeling "alone in this fight."

This is why I continue my work—to inform parents (and grandparents!) about their rights and available resources, especially those who may not be fully aware of their options.

I started this work because I feel called to do so— to stand against the evildoers and naysayers, and because every child deserves the opportunity to grow up healthy and free from unwanted medical interventions. I do this work because no parent should ever feel alone when fighting for their child's wellbeing.

Let me first share the email that concerned me so deeply:

"Hi Peggy, I'm in desperate need of help and assistance. My granddaughter was placed in our care through the courts. She's 5 and a half and has never received any childhood vaccines. Social services and the courts are pushing for her to become a vaccinated. Her mother and I both wrote to the judge requesting her to be exempt based on our religious beliefs as well as the injuries that come from vaccinations. Could you possibly provide me with information I can present to the judge as he has requested documentation showing there are injuries and ingredients that cause harm. In our letter, we shared our concerns and told him because there are fetus tissues that it goes against everything our Creator has designed us to be. I feel alone in this fight for my granddaughter's life. Any help or resources that you can forward to me would be greatly appreciated."

My heart simply aches just reading her words, but I applaud her for standing up.

One resource I recommended is the website "Physicians for Informed Consent." They offer excellent educational materials that can be printed and shared with others.

Regarding religious exemptions, stating that you've prayed about the decision and believe it would violate God's will for your child's life is sufficient for employers and colleges. However, I haven't dealt extensively with child custody cases involving vaccination requirements. My heart and prayers are with all those going through this situation. While I'm not an attorney and don't know all the details of her situation, it's troubling that a judge has the authority to require these medical interventions against the wishes of both the mother and grandmother.

Another great resource is a book I recently received called "Understanding Vaccination" by Ted Kuntz, a Canadian who participated in a webinar I hosted with Laura Hayes, Age of Autism author. For new parents seeking information, this book is available through major booksellers and is a great resource.

Laura is the mother of a vaccine-injured child who has become a powerful advocate for parents, helping them understand the real causes of autism and other adverse reactions. She regularly publishes on "The Age of Autism" website. She recently responded to an op-ed discussing the autism crisis, noting that Kennedy's comments about potential environmental causes of autism alarmingly omitted any mention of vaccines.

I appreciate Laura Hayes for being a voice of reason in this conversation. While it's important to consider all contributing factors like toxicity in the air and water, the primary concern for many families is mandatory medical interventions—specifically vaccines.

If you’d rather watch my video about this topic, it’s available here on my Youtube channel:

Friends, I will continue standing with you, fighting with you, and providing resources to empower you. You are NEVER alone in this fight.

My livestream last night also covered this topic, with an emphasis on overcoming “Battle Fatigue”. Be sure to watch — and read the comments on my Youtube channel— for more ideas and how to avoid giving in, giving up and giving over your freedom — and your soul — which is what the bad guys are really after.

