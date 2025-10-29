In this sub stack, and the video I have for you below, we’re going to look at the intensity of the so-called “natural” hurricane Melissa that has decimated Jamaica; the fact that the Prime Minister of Jamaica promotes the United Nations and the World Economic Forum (WEF) and is a fervent believer in climate change, as evidenced in his recent address to the United Nations (I have that video clip for you a bit later in this sub stack); and the convenient fact that Jamaica has in place “Jamaica 2030”

a United Nations sustainability and resilience plan, which just happens to include zero population growth.

How do you like them apples?

Click to watch my video coverage below, and my written analysis that follows.

Now, it’s pretty ironic that just a few days ago I did a video called “Where Are All the Hurricanes?” In it, I pointed out how unusually quiet the Atlantic Ocean has been this 2025 season.

First, let’s look at the reports detailing the severity of this hurricane.

A record storm for Jamaica

Allow me to pluck out a few paragraphs from a report by USA Today. Most mainstream news is reporting the same thing: Melissa is one of the most intense, Atlantic storms with some of the strongest winds on record.

“Melissa slammed into the coast near New Hope, about 40 miles south of Montego Bay, with its center marking an official landfall at about 1 p.m. Melissa struck the island as a Category 5 hurricane, with sustained wind speeds of 185 mph and higher gusts, earning a spot in history as one of the most intense storms ever to make landfall in the Atlantic.

In Jamaica, the entire island “felt the brunt of Melissa,” Desmond McKenzie, the island’s minister of local government and community development, said during an evening news conference. “Almost every parish is experiencing blocked roads, fallen trees, and utilities poles and excess flooding.”

“Jamaica is going through what I can call one of its worst periods,” McKenzie said during the news conference. “Our infrastructure has been severely compromised.”

In fact, here are the “records” that Hurricane Melissa is breaking according to The Weather Channel.

Records And Titles Hurricane Melissa Has Broken Or Tied:

Strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in Jamaica (Category 5)

Most powerful hurricane to form in the year 2025, based on maximum sustained winds and minimum central pressure

Tied for the strongest landfall in Atlantic Basin history based on pressure and wind speed

Tied for third strongest Atlantic hurricane on record by pressure, behind only Hurricane Gilbert in 1988 and Hurricane Wilma in 2005

Tied for second strongest Atlantic hurricane by wind speed, joining a small group of storms with 180+ mph sustained winds

Is this Hurricane conveniently paving the way for AI to takeover in Jamaica? Nothing like weather warfare to get rid of the old and usher in the new.

Vision 2030 Jamaica

Vision 2030 Jamaica is a national strategic development plan designed to align the country with the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 — a global framework for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across all member states, advancing the broader push toward centralized, worldwide governance.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, is a WEFer who also coincidentally addressed the United Nations exactly a month ago about climate change.

Dr. Andrew Holness delivers Jamaica’s National Statement to the United Nations || September 26, 2025

You can take a listen to his—well, let’s call it what it is—his religion of climate change, and how he’s asking for more money from Western nations to help Jamaica “prepare” for hurricanes to the tune of $100 billion (starts around 3 minutes in). Interesting timing, isn’t it? Just about a month later, Jamaica gets decimated by one.

So do you believe that Western nations should foot the bill for countries like Jamaica, these so-called “small developing islands,” as he put it, to implement and achieve the United Nations’ goals?

Engineered Storms

The idea of “playing God with the weather” isn’t new. As far back as the 1940s, U.S. government-backed projects like Project Cirrus and later Project Stormfury openly experimented with cloud seeding where they were literally flying into hurricanes and dumping chemicals into the clouds to see if they could weaken or redirect them. You can read the full history in the article I’ll link here, but it was established that the federal government could steer a hurricane.

What’s important isn’t just that these programs existed, but that they proved weather modification is possible. If something can be done, it can be done for good or for evil. To assume it’s all benevolent, transparent, or discontinued is naïve at best.

Are we seeing fewer and fewer disastrous hurricanes? Nope.

That project was over 80 years ago, so think about how far technology has come since then. how

Leave a comment

Share