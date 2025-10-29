The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Mathis's avatar
Mary Mathis
1m

Of course. Every extreme Weather condition as the SMART cities as their agenda. This doesn't surprise me at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture