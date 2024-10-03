Before we dive into the main topics of this substack, just a quick trip down memory lane…

Back in the earliest days of 2020 when people were being tyrannized and oppressed for simply going to the grocery store breathing oxygen, I had many hundreds of people reaching out to me for help in battling these violations of their rights.

Guess which state I had the MOST people reach out to me from?

North Carolina. Yep! I was astonished because I always thought that North Carolina was filled with quaint small towns and level-headed folks who believed in “live-and-let-live.” I’m sure there ARE wonderful, freedom-loving small-town folk who did not go along with all the hogwash, but boy-oh-boy, was I shocked by the horrific stories I heard of hate and discrimination being perpetrated in places that I had associated with the old-timey Andy Griffith show!

That put North Carolina on the radar for me, way back when. I then learned of the deep connections of the NC public serpents to the New World Dis-Order, and the countless biolabs/biotech companies in that state. No wonder the government and some freedom-hating businesses were pushing the masks and shots so incessantly.

Now we add to the mix these horrendous storms, and it’s possible we have not seen the end of the destruction. Is Asheville the new Lahaina? I’ll be continuing my coverage on this tragedy as mroe details emerge.

For now…

My heart goes out to all those who have been affected by the recent disasters in Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, and the Carolinas. The devastation is unfathomable: people have lost loved ones, animals, homes, businesses — even their health, finances and relationships are likely to be strained in the aftermath. Although I’m not personally familiar with that geographic region, I wanted to share some broader thoughts on Hurricane Helene and the pre-and-post storm flooding, which many (including myself) are suspecting to be an act of "weather terrorism." Watch my recent interview here with geo-engineering expert Dan Wigington for reasons why this could be.

That the government and private industries have the means to manipulate the weather is a fact. There are countless patents and outright admissions by the government and private companies stating this. I’ve got dozens of videos on my youtube channel (view my weather playlist is here) with deep dives on all of this, including the spraying of heavy metals in the air to create milky skies that block the sun, damage our crops, trees and soils and create weird freaky weather.

With all this evidence around weather manipulation, and you might feel powerless and find yourself wondering, "What can we even do about it?" Well, that’s exactly what I covered yesterday along with the curious connection to the New-World-Disorder 10-minute cities. Watch my video below for the 10-minute city connection (17:25-35:22) and continue reading for a summary of why “they” (the evildoers) do this and what you can do about it.

Friends, the terror, PTSD, and anxiety that people experience—along with the psychological and material weariness—are part of evil’s goal. Many have lost their homes, farms, jobs and small businesses. Even if someone still has their small business running, who will come by? Is anyone going to the hair salon this week? I doubt it. People are focused on picking up the debris from their homes. The resulting economic devastation is going to continue.

The financial hardships, health-related issues, stress and strained relationships weakens people's resolve to think clearly, stand up for their beliefs, and live by their convictions.

Fortunately, this situation can also lead to the opposite effect, where people become fed up and energized to take action. I witnessed this in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, where I went to assist in animal rescue (my video about my personal experience in New Orleans airs on my youtube channel on Oct 3). What I saw was that is wasn’t the government that did all the good work—it was individual people.

That’s exactly what should be happening—each individual community coming together. I don’t care for this push for reliance on FEMA and the federal government. That is another effect that is deeply rooted and established in these situations, where the first thing people do is look to the federal government. I’m not saying people don’t need resources and help from wherever they can get it, but shouldn’t the states have their own disaster funds set aside? After all, left-minded governors like the one in NC are always claiming that climate change is causing all of these natural disasters… So why aren’t they better prepared? It’s almost as if these public serpents (and large corporations) ahem… benefit from these disasters! (I’ve done videos on “disaster capitalism” as well.)

Blaming “Global Warming” but not Adequately Preparing

These WEF’ers can’t have it both ways. The Governor in CA for example, is constantly warning that DEW-created wildfires are going to burn hotter and longer and be more devastating — but then he does not adequately prepare the state to handle these disasters. Instead, the fires are left to burn “out of control," when the Newscum just announced he knew it was going to be the worst season ever. So why didn’t he prepare adequately? Where are the increased resources? Drones? AI technology? Enhanced communications? Transportation? Fighter trucks? Fire fighters?

Nope. Instead, Newscum declares states of emergencies that open the door to increased federal money, involvement and control. I’m not in favor of turning to Uncle Sam to be the first line of defense. I am very encouraged when I see individuals and local businesses, churches and organizations coming out to help each other. That’s how things used to be and can still be.

Let’s not be bamboozled, duped and hoodwinked by these governors such as Newscum and Joshie Green DEW-Deal who are screaming “climate change” as the cause of these masterminded-disasters when they did nothing at all to prepare better for what they say are inevitable extreme weather events.

But hey, ya can’t have a logical conversation with evil. Evil only knows how to destroy, not create.

Consider the devastation in these southern states where farms have been devastated, food production has been impacted, and infrastructure and transportation has been compromised. I have some eyewitness accounts that highlight these issues. Consider all the opportunities lost: transportation has been shut down, and overall, this can be described as chaos that leads to fear paralysis and emotional upheaval.

But WHY Would “They” Do This?

Sadly, the bad guys benefit greatly from inflicted terror, devastation and unfathomable losses. People who are grieving and psychologically and emotionally wounded are much easier to control and manipulate. (I’ve previously covered this topic here and here.)

The narrative will be pushed that “climate change” is the culprit in these “unprecedented” weather events, and then YOU will pay the price by having your gas stoves and combustion engines outlawed (or taxed into oblivion) and your movement restricted (just like your breath was during the covid hogwashing) — otherwise you, personally, will be responsible for the “death of our planet.” Gee! Didn’t know I could wield so much power with my plastic straws (outlawed in CA) and plastic bags (also outlawed in CA).

Other “solutions” the left-minded New World Dis-Order puppets want to impose in NC in particular include expanded mining for lithium and other resources that are abundant in the areas hardest hit. It doesn’t take much to connect-the-clots and consider that these devastated areas near the mines could be condemned and taken over by the government via eminent domain.

Another “solution” that might be more-easily welcomed by those who just lost everything is NC Gov. Roy Cooper’s dream of implementing 10-minute cities, following the UN-inspired 2040/2070 plan. I speak about this at length in my highlighted video here. Imagine! No personal cars, just bike, walk and public transport to the government-approved grocery stores, restaurants and medical facilities within your own personal prison zone.

This is all deeply disturbing to those of us with compassionate hearts who keenly feel the grief, loss and sorrow of all those affected by these hideous disasters. I believe it’s very important to set compassionate boundaries for yourself in terms of consuming the news and non-stop barrage of heart-breaking stories of indescribable loss.

To help you in this, I produced a video called "Observe, Don’t Absorb," and that was in response to the aftermath of Lahaina. Then I had another video about how to cope when you're faced with all of this devastation because I have so many compassionate, tenderhearted individuals here in my Healthy American Community. I know that because you’ve written me cards and letters, and you’ve told me that you’ve shed tears viewing things on TV, and you felt so helpless. So I understand that. Compassionate boundaries is also one technique to employ where you give yourself a kind of little boundary of how much you're going to watch because you’ll know when you reach the point where it starts to impact you as well. (I speak a lot about this on my second youtube channel here: Living Swell with Peggy Hall with positive encouragement for these stormy seas of life.)

To sum things up, the bad guys love chaos (regardless of the cause) because then, in the weakened state of the populace, they can more easily inflict their planned solutions on the populace now. One simple example of this would be the unwanted changes many of us are seeing with homeowner’s insurance. Imagine how expensive it will be in these areas now: flood insurance, hurricane insurance. In California, for example, you can basically only get earthquake insurance from the state of California, and probably as time goes by, you will only be able to get fire insurance from the state of California. That’s kind of like communism, where the government owns everything, and you don’t have your competition with private businesses offering these services. And you know when the government runs something, it ain’t that good in most cases. The point being, the government becomes more bloated in the aftermath of these disasters because people willingly look to the government. They might sign on for loans that possibly are never going to be forgiven or might have some outrageous interest rates. Again, I don’t have personal experience with that; I’m speaking generally about expanding the government overreach in times of these disasters.

So just on a simple level, insurance rates are going to go up; there’s going to be construction rates that probably will go up. If you were maybe in the middle of building something and suddenly all the lumber is more expensive, and you can’t find anybody to come in and be your electrician because they’re out on all these other jobs. It’s been almost 20 years in the aftermath of Katrina, and there are plenty of properties that are still in a state of disrepair. Now maybe the people took the money; they didn’t want to rebuild. I don’t know. But I do know some ares are still quite devastated.

So What CAN You DO?

It can be frustrating to realize that you’re not personally able to stop any “toxic intervention” of our weather. I personally can’t stop anyone from manipulating the weather or steering the hurricanes or causing the rains, if indeed that’s what has happened, and it’s unlikely you can either.

You might feel powerless and find yourself wondering, "What can we even do about it?" Well, that’s exactly what I want to talk about.

So I like to consider three things that are always helpful: connection, education, and action.

Being connected with like-minded people—(such as on this substack on on my youtube channel) as well as those in your community — is key in keeping your head above these stormy seas. Who do you know that you could reach out to or that you could help if they were in need or if you were in need? I am so blessed that I have a community of neighbors who are maybe not like-minded in all ways, but they are caring, generous people, and I would give them the shirt off my back; they would give me the shirt off their back. So I know that in a disaster, we would help each other as much as possible.

Education means not only understanding what is going on in our communities and keeping an eye out for the evil deeds of the bad guys, but it also means learning about getting prepared in the event of a disaster.

While we can’t prevent these weather events, we can prepare for the worst. And learning and preparing for disaster is a practical action that you can take. Taking action helps keep dread and anxiety at bay, because you are not just complaining and stuck in the spin cycle of fear and dread — instead, you are actually doing something, and that in and of itself is very empowering. The bad guys want to wear you down so much that you feel defeated and deflated. Taking action (remember praying is an action) will put you in a more powerful position.

I understand in a fire, an earthquake, or a tornado, all of those things you prepared might be wiped out. That’s why you need your emergency plan. Where else can you go? Did you leave some stores of your food, water and resources in a different area? Maybe you left some things in a friend’s garage in a different town or your parents or your children, your siblings.

What about your family or extended family? Do you have phone numbers that are written down outside of your cell phone? Do you have an emergency plan? What if someone was to go missing? Do you have a place where you could meet?

Now this substack is not intended to be a whole prepper emergency plan; there are lots of YouTubers that are experts in that content. Don’t get sucked into the spin cycle with them — keep a level head. You can even just research—if you’re not going to watch any videos, look at some simple prepping lists. I’ve actually got a program called "Panic Free Prepping" on my website. A prepper expert and friend of mine was with me, and we gave a live seminar which we recorded, and we have that on the website if you would like to invest and help support the channel.

I would say the best way to be prepared is to get right with God, live your life according to His laws, and cherish—I'm sure that you do—as Healthy Americans, valuing and recognizing each day as a gift of life.

You only have so many hours left in your life. I like to think of units of time and energy like little grains of rice. Am I going to scoop up a whole handful of those grains of rice and just throw them at the computer screen, wasting all that time going down endless rabbit holes? No, I'm going to have compassionate boundaries.

I'll research something for a certain period of time or in a certain area. That's why I say I'm not an expert in some of these areas; it's not where I want to spend my time. I want to connect with you, spend time with my loved ones, honor God, and help encourage people in times of need.

So friends, that's really the only thing that we can do. I personally can't stop the storms with all of the education and all of the exposing of the evildoers. What I like is to know that they're not pulling the wool over my eyes so that I'm not hoodwinked, snookered, or duped. I do feel stronger that I can see what's going on. So those are some of the tips that I have. I want to see what you have to say as well.

Let me know if you live in the devastated region and what specific help is needed. 🙏

