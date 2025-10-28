Friends, this is a repost of an important video and information that is being pushed more and more vehemently.

Seems like the headlines are pushing us closer and closer into begging for more surveillance and tracking.

For example, everywhere you look, the media is blasting headlines about data breaches:

Sure, some of these events are likely authentic — but could some trumped up to feed into the narrative of moving us closer to digital IDs?

I’ve done several videos on the REAL ID story recently and in several substacks here and here for starters.

It put me in mind to consider the frequent stories that are pushed in the media about personal data being stolen. It seems to me that these stories put the spotlight on making people WANT to get a REAL ID.

Here’s a list from the Department of Health and Human Services. This is just a tiny snapshot of thousands of cases. I counted over 50 data breaches in the last month alone, with over 5 million individuals affected.

How could this be, in this day-and-age of AI and computer security? Doesn’t make sense to me that it is so frequent and so expansive.

Notice on CA Blue Shield website:

This, from another CA healthcare company:

I suppose these companies and employees could be so inept and their data security systems so flimsy that these leaks are authentic and not trumped up to make us, the regular, everyday-folk afraid of our personal information getting “out there.”

No, of course not! The media and the major corporations would never want to influence our behavior, certainly not in such a way that we help build our own digital prison.

And certainly these non-stop data breaches are probably because of “human error.”

You know, those dumb humans can’t be trusted to day anything right.

Solution? Bring on AI!

Robots certainly are far superior to silly humans when it comes to things like data and security.

It’s not too far of a stretch to consider that in order to access your online bank account, medical records or your email that you will have to prove “I am Not a Robot.”

And I’m not talking about clicking the boxes with motorcycles in it. 🤣

Does that mean I’m supposed to click the shadow as well, since it is a shadow of the motorcycle? These “captchas” drive me bonkers! 🤪

How about this one?!

Am I supposed to click the light pole too? 🧐 😆

(I’m told it’s not so much which boxes you check, but if you are selecting them as most humans do, and within a human timeframe whatever that is.)

We do know that these little hoops we have to jump through are bizarre, intrusive and unnecessary — and probably so irritating that people will beg to just do an iris scan or biometric facial reading in order to just get to the dang website and info they are seeking!

And that, my friends, is just another example of how we are being quickly ushered into our digital prison.

Imagine: you are trying to pay a bill online, and you are not only required to complete some security questions, but you also have to smile for the camera on your computer.

You know, for safety and security and all that.

But for some reason, there’s a glitch and YOU are not being recognized as YOU.

“No soup for you!”

No access.

And — no human to sort it out for you.

Ah, yes — welcome to the world of superior intelligence! Computers that cannot “think” (of course not, they are not human) or “reason” (for the same reason) or even solve your problem (obviously).

If you’ve ever been shouting into your phone, “Agent! Agent! Speak to an agent!” and getting nowhere, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

Wouldn’t it be weird if these banks, cell phone companies and other online services purposely made their customer service so onerous, so irritating and so inaccessible that you would practically be BEGGING for more advanced technology to improve things?

PROBLEM - REACTION - SOLUTION

Problem: Data breaches, stolen information, difficulty in verifying your identity

Reaction: Frustration and irritation with long hold times to talk to a human, horribly onerous and irritating interactions to try to get an issue resolved

Solution: More AI! Faster verification! More security! More safety!

IDEMIA has the solutions! You know, it’s the French company that issues driver’s licenses in every state, and is behind the REAL ID. They have “solutions” as well!

IDEMIA’s latest solution is called SMART IDENTITY — with something called IDQR, which is a laser-engraved OR code embedded into polycarbonate identity documents.

When you click on the QR code, it reveals: “a full-color photo of the identity document holder and the biographical information.”

Hmmm… biographical information? You mean like residential address, and medical information (vaccine status)? Watch IDEMIA video here.

As for me, I will hold out for as long as I can.

You see, when others zig, I zag.

That means: I buck the trend.

Instead of more passwords and (false) security and AI “assistance” — I would prefer to have a regular human being at the other end of the phone line (landline, I wish) helping me with what I need, politely and patiently.

Instead, I get this recording: “Listen carefully because our menu has changed. Due to high call volume, your wait time will be longer than usual.”

Yeah — right!

How about hiring MORE HUMANS — those who can speak clearly in English, please — to service the customer?

Will Trump’s tariff tax bring back good old-fashioned American customer service?

If so, that’s one thing I can applaud.

What say you?

Have you had a problem with your data being stolen? What happened? How did you rectify it? Are these more frequent data breaches authentic, or perhaps highlighted so we the people will be prodded into our digital prisons more easily?

Is this just the start?

Will we stop using a phone and camera to verify these biometric markers, and will we simply be scanned for the mark of the beast imbedded chip instead?

I think more and more people are waking up and pushing back. I’m grateful for all the Healthy Americans who are taking action to do so. Let me know in a comment below what you are doing to fend of this tidal wave of tyranny.

