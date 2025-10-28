The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Bassehound
12h

Now not on.y biometrics used to check in at airports, add in also for med appointments.

27 Oct 2025

Clear expands its patient check-in program to more than 150 locations

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202510/clear-expands-its-patient-check-in-program-to-more-than-150-locations

Mark Kirin
5h

It's remarkable how the Clownshow ringmasters ignore the obvious. Rather than require citizens to comply with biometric hoops, why aren't the companies who "allow" these data breaches fined seriously hefty amounts? The fines should then be redistributed to the folks who were impacted by the breach.

I'm confident that if I'm caught speeding by a police officer, I'm going to pay a fine. Blaming the guy who erected the speed limit sign or the cop for catching me is not going to absolve me of the fine.

I know I'm suggesting a logical solution. Placing the onus of the error on the party who's responsible makes too much sense, right? The mere fact that it isn't happening that way makes it obvious there's another agenda afoot.

