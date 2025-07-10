The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joan Doll's avatar
Joan Doll
1d

FedEx just showed up at my door to deliver a package. They required an ID scan which I refused. They said that was a requirement and I had no choice if I wanted to have the package. I told them to leave and take the package with them. When I called the company that shipped the package, they said they didn't request an ID scan. So that is a new FedEx policy. I won't be using FedEx again as long as this is what they do. Please, everyone, pay attention and refuse! Also, does anyone know how to renew a drivers license in Colorado without getting the federally compliant one with the star? I called the DMV who said Colorado was the first state implementing the federal ID (with the star). They said that's all there is. No choice. Does anyone know what I can do? I don't want the Auschwitz star!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Truthseeker's avatar
Truthseeker
1d

Oh yeah!

I rented a U-Haul yesterday and ran late due to traffic returning it so the office closed

So I had to scan a QR code to register the time I dropped my keys in the return drop slot… they sent me a verification code to my phone … and unfortunately they sent the code to my landline … so I couldn’t get through the tech hoops to even return the truck!

Cost me a days rental cause the tech failed … I called and complained

We’re being ushered into a digital hellscape

And It’s in full swing!

I rented the U-Haul to pick up something at IKEA… and I go to the snack bar and ask the guy for a pretzel… he says I have to pay at the kiosk… so I go over there … can NOT figure it out…. The guy takes mercy on me and just gives me a pretzel on the house!

I am going off in a rant about tech And he tells me IKEA is about to go almost all digital … to reduce the need for human workforce

I couldn’t even select light bulbs at IKEA yesterday without asking a human to explain the new Lumens ratings they’re using for new light bulbs …

On the drive home I called my husband and told him- I’m literally going to be locked out of society!! If I don’t figure out how to do some of this tech crap- I’ve been digging my heels in refusing to learn!!

It’s a problem. You’re not going to be able to do anything without your phone and a new level of technology knowledge… it’s already here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture