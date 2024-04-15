In the video above I share a message I received from a valued Healthy American who assisted me in research in the early days related to Civil Rights protections for those experiencing workplace discrimination and discrimination in public accommodations, like grocery stores, for simply trying to breathe oxygen.

This Healthy American brought up something that hits close to home for many of us— vaccines for infants and children.

My friend was so distraught after frequently overhearing parents' discussions in public about their babies' suffering following scheduled vaccinations, and he asked me what I would do in that situation. Should he step in and speak directly to these parents? To him, it felt like a form of child abuse, and I can't help but agree. It's heartbreaking to see innocent little ones being jabbed with these unnecessary interventions without any say in the matter.

In my latest video linked above, I share my response and why it's crucial for us to have resources to share with friends, family members, and even strangers — especially young or expectant moms facing pressure from the mainstream medical system.

Instead of confronting parents directly, I propose a gentler approach—perhaps discreetly providing them with information cards or printouts. One helpful resource is Physicians for Informed Consent, an organization that presents balanced information about vaccines and medical interventions.

Feel free to take a look at their website, where you'll find enough information to get started. This approach is more gentle, giving parents the chance to educate themselves at their own pace without feeling pressured or judged.

Ultimately, the goal is to empower parents with knowledge so they can make informed decisions about their children's health.