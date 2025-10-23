The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
13h

They already have digital twins on which they have been running scenarios and applying algorithms to gauge (at segment level, as well as individual level), how we respond while they continue to refine the profile of our thinking, acting and feeling. With cybernetic feedback loops, they're also "managing" our perceptions, emotions and the content we consume -- intentional programming -- just like when someone queries an AI -- they are providing training exercises for "it" and they are being programed as well as its sycophantic tendencies endear you into continue use as it sucks information about you from you as you interact with it....further refining the Digital Twin and how they can best keep you from anything but spinning in circles or becoming passive and uncaring....worn down and open to ways you can continue to simply surrender your personal agency and slow your ability to take initiatve and resist the encroaching total spectrum dominance planned (and in process now).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
M W's avatar
M W
12h

Peggy, it would be more like “right of publicity”. It has been used to protect the use of celebrity images.

Do you remember Coors using just the film character in their ads where the actor had died? It was used in those situations.

A photographer takes your photo (you paid him). He owns the copyright in the photo. But for him to use the photo as an advertisement for his studio, he needs your authorization.

I remember hearing a case where a bar was opened called “Cheers”. It had two mannequins at the bar that arguably were Norm and Cliff. Although they didn’t resemble those characters / actors.

The bar got approval (or licensed rights) from NBC who owned the rights to the TV sitcom.

The actors sued under right of publicity and won.

Copyright requires an original work of authorship fixed in tangible form.

Your voice isn’t fixed unless recorded. It would only be the recording that’s copyrighted. Same for your face.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture