I titled my latest video "How to Refuse X-Rays at the Dentist" because so many of you have been asking: How can I go to the dentist and say no to X-rays?

Yep. One of the biggest concerns I keep hearing from Healthy Americans is just how frequently dentists push X-rays — and how some even refuse to treat you at all unless you submit to them. That’s why I’m talking about this topic. I want to help you feel more confident standing your ground and understanding your rights. Plus, I wanted to share your natural tips and remedies about how to care for your teeth without relying on the dentist, fluoride, unnecessary procedures, or harsh chemicals.

Tip #1: "I can't afford it."

One woman wrote to me and said she simply tells the dentist:

“I can’t afford it.”

And guess what? She says they stopped pressuring her after that.

I think that’s such a smart response — especially since so many of us are paying out of pocket. Dental insurance is practically non-existent these days. I remember back in the day, I had a great dental plan — $12 a month, cleanings were like $35. Fast-forward to now, someone I know just paid $300 for a cleaning. Did they accidentally add a zero?

Dentists often say they’re barely breaking even, so clearly something’s off. But here’s the bottom line: if you don’t have insurance and you tell them you can’t afford the X-rays, an ethical dentist should be willing to work with you especially if you’re just asking for a cleaning.

Tip #2: Delay.

The second strategy is one I’ve used myself. When they ask about X-rays, you say:

“How about next time?”

It’s polite, non-confrontational, and it gives you an easy out. Maybe they’ll forget, or maybe you just won’t go back. I’ve even had long stretches where I didn’t go to the dentist at all, so it never came up. Sure, it might not be a long-term solution, but hopefully it works in the moment. You could keep switching dentists and keep saying “next time.”

Tip #3: Sign a waiver.

This one is a great long-term approach. One Healthy American said to me, “Peggy, how will I know what’s wrong with my teeth if I don’t get X-rays?”

Well, that’s up to you. Some of us simply don’t want the radiation exposure — even if it’s “low dose” or “the technology has changed.” Why do you need all that done? Can’t the dentist just look in your mouth? That’s what I’m thinking.

So here’s the approach:

Tell the dentist,

“I prefer not to have frequent X-rays. I’m willing to sign a waiver so you’re not held liable if anything is missed and a condition develops that you could only have caught with an X-ray.”

Ideally an ethical and moral dentist is not going to push back on that. If they push back, you may want to find a different dentist who honors your right of no consent.

Because really, it’s the same principle as when people ask me, “Peggy, I want to see this doctor, but they’re forcing me to obstruct my breathing.” And my response is:

Why would you want to see a doctor who believes in you breathing in your own CO2 and germs? Why would you want to see a doctor who doesn’t respect your bodily autonomy in the first place?

The same goes for dentists.

So, what about those of you who not only want to avoid the X-rays — but maybe the dentist altogether?

You’re not alone. Many of Healthy Americans have written in to share how they take care of their teeth naturally and I want to share those tips with you.

Fire Your Dentist: Natural Care for Your Teeth

1. Brushing with Celtic Salt

One Healthy American from Ontario, Canada shared this simple method:

“Hi Peggy, you wanted to know how to keep teeth healthy. I saw this on TikTok. It was titled something like ‘Say Goodbye to Your Dentist.’ Wet your toothbrush, dip it in Celtic salt, and brush your teeth that way. You can also take a pinch and swish it in your mouth for a minute or so. I wet my brush and put some fluoride-free toothpaste on it and I dip in salt and then I brush — and I’ve had zero problems since. I have very little tartar when I use to have lots.”

She recommends using Celtic or Himalayan salt, both of which help kill the bacteria that cause tooth decay. This is consistent with what we’re often told — rinse with salt water if you have mouth sores or infections. So, it makes sense!

2. Oil Pulling

Many of you swear by coconut oil, not just for oil pulling (swishing in your mouth for 10–20 minutes), but also combined with Xylitol gum (supports the oral microbiome and fights bacteria) or pearl powder.

3. Water Picks, Tongue Scrapers & Floss Alternatives

I prefer the water pik. It removes more and is a lot more gentle. I also use a copper tongue scraper.

Let me know in a comment: do you believe in regular flossing?

4. Herbal & Home Remedies

These are what my viewers/readers have suggested, thank you so much!

Turmeric powder for toothaches – just rub it on the gums

Clove oil – known for soothing tooth pain (always dilute!)

Cilantro pesto – for mercury detox

Crown Wellness Chlorine Dioxide for toothaches and dental health

Hydrogen peroxide rinse – diluted and used carefully

Chew Xylitol gum for healthy mouth and teeth

Distilled water swishes – said to help rinse away toxins and debris

Tooth soap or clay-based toothpaste – often made with bentonite clay, salt, baking soda, essential oils, etc.

Read Cure Gum Disease Naturally and Cure Tooth Decay both by Ramiel Nagel

Homemade toothpaste from any of these: Calcium carbonate Pearl powder Bentonite clay Neem , clove, licorice, peppermint Activated charcoal

5. Diet & Lifestyle

Several of you are focused not just on cleaning the teeth but changing the underlying causes of decay:

Avoiding sugar and refined carbs

Reducing acidic drinks

Correcting mouth breathing

Eating more mineral-rich foods like leafy greens or even lettuce (which may help remineralize the teeth)

Remember — this is not dental or medical advice. I’m sharing what you’ve shared with me. Always do your own research.

