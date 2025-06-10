Friends, before we get into the heart of today’s topic, I wanted to let you know that this week I am taking a break from the breaking news (manufactured, orchestrated and sensationalized as we all know).

Seems like we all could use a break from the relentless headlines and the chaos of social media. It feels like everywhere you turn, there’s another headline vying for attention, another controversy, another reason to feel exhausted.

Sometimes it seems like you can’t even say, “I love watermelon” without someone replying, “What about pineapple? What about vegetables?” There’s always going to be that person trying to make something out of nothing. And after a while, that constant noise starts to take its toll and drain your energy. That’s exactly why stepping back is not just helpful, but necessary.

Thankfully, my Healthy American community is wonderful. But after awhile, it’s difficult not to feel the overwhelm from mainstream media and all the hogwash they slosh all over us.

That’s why this week, I’m focusing on encouragement, education, and inspiration. My goal is to help you live more fully and freely—to stay grounded, think clearly, and hold on to your precious life essence, rather than handing it over to the bad guys. The doom-and-gloom crowd may thrive on fear and confusion, but we don’t have to feed into it.

So, since this week is all about positive encouragement with real, practical, how-to tips to help you live more fully and freely. What could be more freeing than finally having that hard conversation you've been dreading?

Having the Hard Conversations

I know it’s not easy. Whether it’s with a family member, a co-worker, your boss, your teenager, your spouse, or even a neighbor, we all face these difficult situations, and I want to give you a simple framework that will help take the fear and friction out of these conversations.

It’s extremely heart-wrenching when I hear about parents and their children who are having conflict and friction. It often happens when those children are right on the cusp of adulthood, about to go off on their own.

Here’s an example:

A mom comes to me. She herself is of deep faith, believes in God and attends church from time to time. Her son is 17, almost 18, and he’s getting ready to leave for college. She wants to encourage her son to remain a “pure blood” (meaning no jabs) and to go to college with a religious exemption. Her son is more like the go-along-to-get-along type who says, “I don’t really care. I’ll just get it. I don’t want to make waves, Mom. Just don’t embarrass me.”

This is what I’ve seen again… and again. It is very very common when the child wants to become an adult, wants to make his own decisions, and does not want mom or dad telling him what to do. The issue is indicative of a communication breakdown between the parent and the child.

Now, this mom is determined to help educate her son on how to file a religious exemption so she comes to us (my husband Pastor David and me) for education. Not legal advice — but pointing people to their rights, their options, and how to think through these decisions.

So I ask her: “What are your son’s sincerely held religious beliefs?”

She pauses.

“I don’t know,” she says.

Wow. I find that fascinating.

That moment was so revealing.

Often times these mothers are so deeply connected to their faith and are able to articulate their own beliefs, but shockingly, have never even had that conversation with their child.

But guess what? This is a perfect opportunity to have that conversation!

Most of us were never really taught how to have these kinds of conversations. It’s not about lecturing them, winning arguments, or drowning them in research. It’s about curiosity, timing, and presence. That’s it.

Here are the four key steps I teach when it comes to hard conversations — whether it’s about health, faith, politics, moving, money, or anything that matters.

1. Ask them for the right time and keep it short

Hard conversations often fail because they're sprung on someone unexpectedly—at the dinner table, in the car, or right as they walk in the door from work.

Instead, invite the person to talk, and let them choose a time that works for them. Keep it low pressure. You might say:

"Hey, there’s something I wanted to ask you about. Can you let me know when have about 10 minutes?"

This alone removes a lot of the barriers and friction.

Do not corner the person unexpectedly. Don’t ambush them as soon as they get home from work, or while they’re in the middle of something. This applies to your spouse, your child, your boss, anyone.

People don’t like to get caught off guard.

Giving a time limit of about 10 minutes for your chat is a very crucial part of this approach. You can always continue the conversation later. But this way, everyone knows we’re not entering a 3-hour debate.

Ten minutes is a great time frame because you can get the conversation going without getting too hot under the collar or trailing off into different directions and dredging up old past hurts.

Without a time limit, these hard conversations can go on for what seems forever and only end after you’ve tried to convince them of your point… and that usually does not end well.

Setting a time limit is respectful, and you can always decide to have another short conversation later.

Most people can carve 10 minutes out of their day, and giving the other person the choice of when to talk is also respectful and can start things off on a more balanced note, so there is less chance of the conversation feeling like a power struggle.

Simply saying, “Let me know when you’ve got about 10 minutes to chat, as there’s something important I wanted to talk to you about” can make such a huge difference in how things unfold.

2. Go on a Walk

Sitting face-to-face can feel like combat — like a job interview or a courtroom cross-examination. You don’t want that. You want equal footing. Neutral ground. Ideally, fresh air.

That’s why I always recommend going on a walk.

When you’re walking, you’re moving. You’re breathing. You’re releasing tension and anxiety. You’re not staring each other down. There are no doors to slam, dishes to throw, or walls to hit. Just you and the person beside you, moving forward — literally and hopefully metaphorically.

Basically you can walk for five minutes in one direction and then turn around and walk five minutes back.

This is quite literally a brilliant way to approach the hard conversations: outdoors, moving. This allows for pent-up emotions to be released with every step and every breath.

And if walking is not possible, that’s okay. Just find someplace peaceful, open, calm.

The key is that this conversation is not to be held on someone’s personal “territory.” That can get too emotional and intimidating.

3. Ask Questions

This is the heart of the method—and where most people go wrong.

Don’t lecture. Don’t share your research. Don’t try to change their mind. Just ask questions.

Sincere, curious, respectful questions.

In the case of the mom of the college student, the conversation went something like this:

“I just wanted to learn more about your spiritual beliefs. We’v never really talked about it. I’m curious to know, where do you think life comes from?”

“What do you believe about God?”

“Do you think there’s such a thing as right and wrong?”

You ask, then listen, and ideally paraphrase their answer to make sure you understood them correctly.

Most people want to be heard, understood and validated.

You don’t have to agree with them — just seek to understand them.

This is not the time for debate. That can come later — remember, you are just opening the door to the hard conversations that can continue later.

Your goal isn't to convince them. It’s to understand them—and to help them think more deeply for themselves. When you ask the right questions, people begin to question their own assumptions. You plant a seed. They’ll likely think about it long after the conversation ends.

As I say, this mom tried this approach with her 17-year-old son. She didn’t shame him for his beliefs. She didn’t corner him. She invited him to a walk, asked for just 10 minutes, and then gently asked what he believed about God, life, and truth. She was amazed by how open the conversation became—just because she asked, listened, and stayed curious.

This is the heart of the whole thing. You’re not lecturing. You’re not persuading. You’re not sharing YouTube videos, research links, statistics, or “proof.” You are asking questions. There’s no pressure.

4. Wait Until You’re Invited to Speak

If — and only if — they ask you what you think, then you can answer. Or you can say, “Would you like to hear my thoughts on this?” That question is gold.

If they say yes, they’re more likely to listen with an open mind. If they say no, then it’s not the right time and that’s okay. You’ve still planted seeds.

In over 30 years of teaching communication, I’ve seen this truth hold up again and again: when you ask sincere, thoughtful questions—rather than trying to convince or correct—people become more open, more reflective, and less defensive. They feel heard instead of judged. They feel safe instead of cornered.

This approach works whether the conversation is about money, moving, politics, family issues, religion, health, or any other serious topic.

So next time you face a hard conversation, remember:

✔ Let them choose the time.

✔ Set a time limit — no more than 10 minutes is ideal.

✔ Walk as you talk — or at least choose “neutral ground.”

✔ Ask questions to gain understanding.

✔ Don’t impose your opinion until you have heard them out.

✔ Ask if they’d like to hear your point of view.

That’s how you actually build connection and make the hard conversations easier.

