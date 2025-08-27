Thank you to one of my Healthy Americans who sent this list of ways the evildoers are pushing us towards going digital:

Stealing your mail. So you’re afraid and frustrated enough that you’ll just use email instead. Attacking people at ATMs so you’ll be afraid to use them and use digital currency instead. Orchestrate shootings so gun purchases and other online purchases will be tracked. Orchestrate protests to justify online censorship. Orchestrate attacks at gas stations so you won’t want to carry cash or drive a gas car. Eliminate pennies making coins and cash seem inconvenient and outdated. Orchestrate crime to justify increased surveillance. Retailers, stadiums, and public transport going cashless. Parking meters replaced with digital “parking zones” tied to an app. Schools requiring laptops and tablets instead of textbooks.

All of these trends, whether fear-based (crime, attacks, or orchestrated events) or framed as progress and convenience (apps and cashless systems), point in the same direction: a gradual elimination of choice. And people are funneled into digital systems where every action can be monitored, recorded, and controlled. This push is purely about dependency and control. In previous substacks I’ve talked about the importance of keeping cash alive and actions steps you can take to fight the tyranny. I’ve linked them for you to read below.

