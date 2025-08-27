Thank you to one of my Healthy Americans who sent this list of ways the evildoers are pushing us towards going digital:
Stealing your mail. So you’re afraid and frustrated enough that you’ll just use email instead.
Attacking people at ATMs so you’ll be afraid to use them and use digital currency instead.
Orchestrate shootings so gun purchases and other online purchases will be tracked.
Orchestrate protests to justify online censorship.
Orchestrate attacks at gas stations so you won’t want to carry cash or drive a gas car.
Eliminate pennies making coins and cash seem inconvenient and outdated.
Orchestrate crime to justify increased surveillance.
Retailers, stadiums, and public transport going cashless.
Parking meters replaced with digital “parking zones” tied to an app.
Schools requiring laptops and tablets instead of textbooks.
All of these trends, whether fear-based (crime, attacks, or orchestrated events) or framed as progress and convenience (apps and cashless systems), point in the same direction: a gradual elimination of choice. And people are funneled into digital systems where every action can be monitored, recorded, and controlled. This push is purely about dependency and control. In previous substacks I’ve talked about the importance of keeping cash alive and actions steps you can take to fight the tyranny. I’ve linked them for you to read below.
Shutting down Canada Post due to a "strike" and forcing elders to go digital.
Let's make clay tablets great again.
Look up the GGTC which goes along the same lines. They will not even need humans to run the surveillance network and just let AI take over involvement decisions and policy formation. We must all do the right thing and if not (see two fingers rubbing each other) you will be nudged via other humans to comply without govt interference in your behavior and how do you bitch at AI for telling u what to do. It is being called the Agentic state. Covid was a dry run to see how we will accept our own enslavement. Little by little we are being turned into barnyard animals and will be milked for whatever they can take from us with maybe a small reward like a 2 oz. steak once a year. Please fight this with all your might and pass on what is happening to the fence sitters asap. Digital ID is the opening act and if we accept it that play will run for the rest of our lives