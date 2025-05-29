Here’s Part 2 of my interview with a long-time Healthy American and dedicated advocate, Laura Hayes. I aired my interviews with her last year and believe it’s more important than ever to share them again.

Laura has long been a vocal opponent of vaccines and she has been fighting against these pin-cushion requirements that infringe on our individual liberties and right of no consent.

I share this interview with you now because of all the bamboozling going on in Bob’s HHS, FDA, and CDC. A lot of people think he’s anti-vaccine, but he’s made it clear that he’s fiercely pro-vaccine, just pushing for more testing on these poisons — “safety testing.”

Think of all the parents who would willingly enroll their children into clinical trials—not out of necessity, but often driven by financial incentive or the hope of contributing to “science” — gold standard science. These parents are gambling with their children’s well-being just to see if these injections cause harm.

Friends, this is where voices like RFK Jr.’s miss the deeper point. It’s not about improving safety standards for these substances. The more pressing question is: why are these products being pushed at all? And why are practices that would be illegal outside of a medical context not only permitted in this space—but actually celebrated?

This is the crux of the issue, and I’ve been clear about this from the start: I don’t care if these cocktails were filled with chocolate syrup and could keep me alive and kicking until I’m 120 years old without so much as a sniffle, I still have the absolute right to decide what medical interventions I accept or reject, period.

Laura and I are on the same page: even if these ‘cocktails’ were thoroughly tested and approved (which they haven’t been), we still have the absolute right to say NO. Always.

The fact that these cocktails are harmful, poisonous, and damaging just adds insult to injury—injuries already being inflicted on our bodies, minds, and spirits.

For people of faith, you understand, just as I do, that this is a deeper battle—a battle for the soul. There’s a real attempt here to separate us from God, but let’s be clear: no one with a strong sense of faith and a firm line they refuse to cross will ever be torn away from that divine connection.

This interview is worth your time, and it’s packed with insights you can share with other concerned parents who want to keep their children healthy and safe.

Interview w/ Laura Hayes Part 2

Interview w/ Laura Hayes Part 1

Links:

Read Laura's articles → www.ageofautism.com

Watch Laura's presentation: https://rumble.com/v4lotxx-laura-hayes-why-is-this-legal.html

"How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of Your Doctor" by Dr. Robert Mendelsohn

Read Next: