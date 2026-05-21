The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Mark Kirin's avatar
Mark Kirin
6h

Those of us who demand TRUTH truly appreciate you and your work, Peggy.

Nearly every time I read your insightful expositions, I admire your dogged determination to sift truth from the web of deceit.

I'm reminded of Esther 4:14 when Mordecai told his cousin, Queen Esther "you were created for a time such as this."

Thank you for always demanding and seeking TRUTH, Peggy. There is no higher calling.

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Marago's avatar
Marago
4h

I was raised to question everything. At the dinner table my parents and I would discuss many topics — some current news stories. Long time ago—the days when the newscasters shared their stories in between their puffs on their cigarettes — in plain view!

Anyway, what I do appreciate about your commentary,

Peggy, is that you, too, question everything, do research, and share truths—even the “snarkiness” adds benefit that I love.

One of my favorite all-time quotes is: “It’s not what people think that’s important, but the reason they think what they think.” (Eugene Ionesco)

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